Firefighters chop off head of snake biting woman's face
Close

Firefighters chop off head of snake biting woman's face

Firefighters chop off head of snake biting woman's face
Photo Credit: Carl Court/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Firefighters chop off head of snake biting woman's face

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio -  Firefighters had to cut a boa constrictor’s head off with a pocketknife Thursday after it wrapped itself around a woman’s neck and bit her nose.

The woman, who has 11 snakes, was reportedly lying in the street with the snake on her when rescuers arrived around 2 p.m., The Chronicle-Telegram reported

> Read more trending news

“There’s blood everywhere,” a 45-year-old Ohio woman can be heard saying in the frantic 911 call, according to The Chronicle-Telegram.

The woman told the 911 dispatcher she rescued the snake the previous day, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to The Chronicle-Telegram.

“It was wrapped around her neck and biting her nose and wouldn’t let go,” fire Chief Tim Card told The Chronicle-Telegram. “They had to cut its head off with a knife to get it to let go of her face.”

Read More
