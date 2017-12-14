Fire department recreates adorable holiday card one year later

A fire department in Oklahoma is warming hearts again with their special holiday card.
Last year, the Durant Fire Department went viral with their 2016 holiday card, which featured children of the firefighters.
Six of the station’s 33 firefighters welcomed new babies within six months of each another.
This year, the department decided to keep the tradition going with an “updated” photo.
Babies Ava, Owen, Nash, Mitchell, Gus and Brevyn donned matching outfits on their fathers’ firetruck.
Gus’ mother, Shembra Wilson, told ABC News, “It was a lot harder this year because they’re more mobile. We’re all jumping up and down acting like morons to get the shot and they’re looking at us like, ‘What in the world?’”
The department has decided to continue the tradition annually “to watch them grow.”
