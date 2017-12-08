Father fatally shoots robber who threatened family, police say

A family dinner turned into a crime scene Wednesday when a father fatally shot a gunman trying to rob him at the restaurant, police said.

>> Read more trending news

The father, who has not been identified, was eating dinner at a Popeye’s restaurant with his family around 8:30 p.m. when a man armed with a gun approached him demanding money, according to the San Antonio News-Express.

The gunman also threatened employees, who ran out of the back of the restaurant.

The gunman demanded money, and the father refused. The robber then turned his gun toward the man's family. At that point, the father, who is licensed to carry a firearm, pulled out his own gun and fired, police said.

“He was threatened by the robber, who was displaying a gun,” San Antonio police Cpt. Michael Starnes told the News Express.

The gunman, who was 25 to 30 years old, died at the scene.

The father is not facing any charges, police said.

“He really saved the day and protected a lot of people,” Starnes said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.