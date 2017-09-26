Father dies after getting attacked by swarm of bees

A Foxborough father of two was killed over the weekend after he was attacked by a swarm of bees while doing yard work, according to a report.

The Sun Chronicle reports Eric Dahl, 48, was doing yard work at his Keryns Way home Saturday when he was stung by the bees.

>> Read more trending news

His wife, Alison Dahl, told the Sun Chronicle her husband was in great health and they had completed a six-mile run earlier in the day.

Eric Dahl was taken to Norwood Hospital where he later died of what is believed to have been a heart attack.

The couple have two daughters – Emma, 14 and Casey, 12.