Father dies after getting attacked by swarm of bees

BREAKING:

Equifax CEO is out after massive internet breach

By: Boston25News.com

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -  A Foxborough father of two was killed over the weekend after he was attacked by a swarm of bees while doing yard work, according to a report.

The Sun Chronicle reports Eric Dahl, 48, was doing yard work at his Keryns Way home Saturday when he was stung by the bees.

>> Read more trending news

His wife, Alison Dahl, told the Sun Chronicle her husband was in great health and they had completed a six-mile run earlier in the day.

Eric Dahl was taken to Norwood Hospital where he later died of what is believed to have been a heart attack.

The couple have two daughters – Emma, 14 and Casey, 12.

  WSB's Scott Slade talks with novelist Nelson DeMille 
    WSB’s Scott Slade talks with novelist Nelson DeMille 
    WSB's Scott Slade talks with novelist Nelson DeMille, author of The Gold Coast, The General's Daughter, etc.,  about his 20th novel The Cuban Affair and about his Sept. 26 visit to Atlanta (7:30 PM at the Marcus Jewish Community Center in Dunwoody):
    A Foxborough father of two was killed over the weekend after he was attacked by a swarm of bees while doing yard work, according to a report. The Sun Chronicle reports Eric Dahl, 48, was doing yard work at his Keryns Way home Saturday when he was stung by the bees. His wife, Alison Dahl, told the Sun Chronicle her husband was in great health and they had completed a six-mile run earlier in the day. Eric Dahl was taken to Norwood Hospital where he later died of what is believed to have been a heart attack. The couple have two daughters – Emma, 14 and Casey, 12.
    An Alabama pastor was arrested last week following accusations that he refused to notify authorities when he learned that a sheriff's deputy was sexually abusing a child.  Michael James Walker, 51, of Huntsville, is charged with a violation of the mandatory reporting laws, according to Huntsville police officials. As a pastor, Walker is required to notify law enforcement or the state Department of Human Resources when he suspects or is informed of abuse.  Walker's Thursday arrest stems from the case against former Madison County Sheriff's Office investigator Roland Gilbert Campos Jr., who was arrested in August after the allegations against him were brought to the Sheriff's Office. Campos, 63, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.  Campos' alleged victim is a 12-year-old family member, authorities said.  Police officials said that the girl reported the abuse to Walker in March. Walker is senior pastor at Southside Baptist Church in Huntsville.  Campos is the third member of his immediate family to be accused of sexually abusing a child. He was booked into the Madison County Jail Aug. 18, shortly after he resigned his position with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.  AL.com reported that Campos, a 10-year veteran of the department who investigated white-collar crime, resigned hours after the allegations came to light. The alleged abuse occurred in February, Huntsville police Lt. Stacy Bates told WHNT News 19 in Huntsville.  Campos' son, Roland Gilbert Campos III, is serving two life sentences, without the possibility of parole, for sodomizing the 5-year-old daughter of his girlfriend, according to AL.com. Campos III was arrested on the charges in 2013 and convicted the following year. He is serving his life sentence at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.  The former investigator's brother, Russell Leland Campos, was indicted in 2011 on two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. The case against Russell Campos never went to trial because the alleged victim was too emotionally fragile to testify, according to authorities.  Both Walker and Roland Campos Jr. are free on bail, jail records show. 
    Equifax CEO Richard Smith is out after the credit reporting giant reported a massive data breach earlier this month. Smith announced he is stepping down on Tuesday. Officials with the Atlanta-based credit reporting and technology company said a "cyber security incident" may have exposed the personal information of 143 million U.S. consumers. The data that might have been accessed includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses. WSBTV obtained video of the Smith giving a talk to students and faculty at the University of Georgia after the company's massive data breach occurred, but before the company disclosed it. Smith attended a breakfast meeting at the Terry College of Business in mid-August. Weeks earlier, a massive data breach exposed personal information belonging to as many as 143 million people. The company didn't disclose the breach until Sept. 7.
    An ordinary trip to Target quickly became a shopping experience two people will never forget. Piedmont Atlanta Hospital labor and delivery nurse Caris Lockwood was out running errands when fellow shopper Tanya St. Preux went into active labor.  That's when Caris jumped right in to deliver the 7-pound, 10-ounce healthy baby boy at the store's entrance.  'Caris was God-sent and amazing,' Preux said. 'She was sweet and caring and exceeded everyone's expectations. She went way over far and beyond.'  Piedmont Atlanta Hospital posted the exciting news on their Facebook page, and Caris' mother was quick too tell everyone how incredibly proud she is of her.  'She has always had the most beautiful heart and loves people so well,' Lisa Bozeman said about her daughter. 'And we are so blessed to know Tanya and that sweet baby!' 
    Equifax CEO Richard Smith is out after massive Internet breach. Smith announced he is retiring effective Tuesday. The board will now search for a new permanent CEO.  Officials with the Atlanta-based credit reporting and technology company said a "cyber security incident" may have exposed the personal information of 143 million U.S. consumers. The data that might have been accessed includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses.   Channel 2 Action News obtained video of the Smith giving a talk to students and faculty at the University of Georgia after the company's massive data breach occurred, but before the company disclosed it. Smith attended a breakfast meeting at the Terry College of Business in mid-August. Weeks earlier, a massive data breach exposed personal information belonging to as many as 143 million people. The company didn't disclose the breach until Sept. 7.
