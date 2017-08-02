What started as an idea found on Pinterest ended up with being an adorable addition to one Cherokee County, Georgia, family’s home.

>> Read more trending news

Robert Miller, of Canton, said his wife saw the idea to make a little cottage under the stairwell of their basement on the social media site and Miller got quickly to work to building the ultimate playhouse for his daughter.

The soon-to-be father of three said he used YouTube to figure out how to build everything.

>> PHOTOS: Father builds ultimate playhouse for his daughter -- from scratch

“Nothing any average Joe couldn't do without a little YouTube tutorials, and trial and error,” Miller said. “Learned early on in home ownership that paying a contractor is expensive!”

The project took about four weeks and cost about $400 to complete.

The house is cottage style with wooden shingles. The outside is about 9 feet tall and is about 7 feet wide.

Close Father builds ultimate playhouse for his daughter -- from scratch

The inside of the playhouse is about 40 square feet. It has a ceiling fan and a small table for the kids to sit at. There is a play kitchen and, of course, a porcelain tea set.

Miller had some help from his 4-year-old daughter while building the project.

“She is very hands on and innovative,” Miller said. “Her favorite is the nail gun. Supervised, of course.”

The whole thing was custom made by hand.

“Sanding every shingle was the most tiresome part,” Miller said.

The house even has a working doorbell.

In total, Miller estimates he put about 50 hours of work into building the playhouse.

“I'm really proud of it,” Miller said.

And of course, his children are already loving it.

“It's all they want to do now,” Miller said.