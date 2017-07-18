AVENTURA, Fla. - A South Florida father is accused of hitting his son, causing bruising and swelling around his eyes, while outside of a Chuck E. Cheese, police said.
Peter Juris, 40, of Miami, was reportedly seen placing his son in the back of his Maserati Monday and “hitting the child in his face and chest with a closed fist,” WTVJ reported.
The child was treated on scene for bruising and swelling around his eyes. He was released into custody of a family friend, according to WTVJ. The Department of Children and Families is investigating. The family has no prior cases.
Juris was arrested and charged with battery and child abuse.
In a bond hearing Tuesday, Juris’ wife said their children have “behavioral and developmental problems,” WFOR reported.
“We were trained to take care of them because they have special needs,” Juris’ wife told WFOR. “I don’t know what happened yesterday, but it’s not something that’s happened before and I don’t think it will happen again.”
Judge Mindy Glazer ordered Juris to not have contact with his son, to stay 500 feet away from him and not to go home.
"I am very sympathetic to your situation, sir," Glazer said.
"But I can't condone any type of behavior where a child may be harmed."
