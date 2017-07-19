Listen Live
clear-day
79°
H 91
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
79°
Partly Cloudy
H 91° L 71°
  • clear-day
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 71°
  • clear-day
    72°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 94° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Family outraged after being kicked off JetBlue flight
Close

Family outraged after being kicked off JetBlue flight

Family outraged after being kicked off JetBlue flight
Photo Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Family outraged after being kicked off JetBlue flight

By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -  A family of five from New York City captured on video an altercation with JetBlue staff after they got kicked off a JetBlue plane at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.

>> Read more trending news

Tamir Raanan and Mandy Ifrah said they were heading home with their three children on July 2 when Ifrah got into an argument with another passenger over her 1-year-old daughter kicking the back of the person’s seat, WTVJ reported. She told WTVJ the issue was shortly settled with the passenger.

In a cellphone video recorded by Raanan and Ifrah, a JetBlue manager is then seen speaking to the couple and asking them to get off the plane.

“I want to hear from you, what was the story you heard? I want a reason why?” Ifrah is heard asking the JetBlue manager. “I want my kids home in New York.” 

Ifrah and Raanan became angry and did not agree to exit the plane. The manager did not specify a reason in the video, but is heard offering them a refund for the flight. 

Then, Broward County sheriff’s deputies got involved.

“Whether it’s right or whether it’s wrong, it’s their plane, and they can do whatever they want to do,” a deputy can be heard explaining to the couple. 

“Don’t worry we will get a lawyer and handle it the right way, you had no reason to kick off my family,” Ifrah says to the manager and deputies.

The family told WTVJ that they did not get their checked luggage back until a week later, and JetBlue banned them from all future flights but did not say why. 

The airline issued a statement on Wednesday over the incident, explaining why the family was taken off the plane: 

"After a verbal altercation that included physical threats and profanities against a nearby customer, the aircraft door was reopened and our airports team politely asked the customers to step off to discuss the situation. The customers refused repeated requests and our crew members deplaned the entire aircraft. Law enforcement escorted them out of the gate area and we provided a refund,” the statement said.

JetBlue also added that the family was “not removed due to the actions of their children.”

“We are investigating whether the customers’ behavior warrants restrictions on JetBlue travel and we thank our crew members for their professional handling of this unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
    Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
    President Donald Trump announced his intention Tuesday to nominate former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman to be U.S. ambassador to Russia. If confirmed, the former 2012 GOP presidential candidate would take over a high-profile post amid ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and potential contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign. Huntsman has twice served as an ambassador. He was the nation's top diplomat to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush and then served in that role in China under President Barack Obama before returning to the U.S. to run for president. Huntsman was also briefly under consideration to be Trump's secretary of state. Still, the White House misspelled Huntsman's first name in its press release announcing Trump's intention, calling him 'Governor John Huntsman Jr. of Utah' instead of Jon. The White House made the announcement shortly after it confirmed that Trump had a previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dinner at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, earlier this month. Huntsman is the son of a billionaire industrialist whose company Huntsman International LLC currently has a handful of businesses in Russia, including plants that make pigments and polyurethanes, the Salt Lake Tribune has reported. Huntsman Jr. played a role in the family's early business dealings in the country shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, the paper has said. The former governor, a Mormon, had an up-and-down relationship with Trump during last year's campaign. He was slow to endorse any candidate for the Republican nomination though he did back Trump once he became the presumptive nominee. But Huntsman then called for Trump to drop out after the October release of a 2005 video in which Trump was captured on a hot microphone making lewd comments about women. Huntsman said then that the 'campaign cycle has been nothing but a race to the bottom' and called for Trump's running mate, then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, to top the GOP ticket. Trump also went after Huntsman during his tenure as ambassador to Beijing. In a series of tweets in 2011 and 2012, the celebrity businessman called Huntsman a 'lightweight' and 'weak' and claimed that China 'did a major number on us' during his tenure. But Huntsman and Trump buried their differences during Trump's transition. __ Associated Press writer Michelle Price contributed to this story from Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • Ebenezer pastor arrested during Capitol protest
    Ebenezer pastor arrested during Capitol protest
    The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock was among several pastors arrested in Washington, D.C. during a protest against the proposed budget and efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. A photo shows Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, was escorted out of the building in handcuffs by Capitol police. Spokeswoman Tenisha Bell said Warnock and other faith leaders were singing and praying in the Russell Senate Office building. Warnock and the Rev. Cynthia L. Hale, senior pastor of Ray of Hope Christian Church, were among a group of pastors who went to Washington to highlight the cuts in President Donald Trump's budget that would adversely affect black communities, including proposed decreases in funding for education and civil rights programs. TRENDING STORIES: Injured firefighter out of ICU after tree limb fell on him 'Some of the most dangerous drugs' may be in your county Thousands sign petition protesting school start date 'This budget, which slashes programs for those who need it the most in order to provide a tax cut to those who need it the least, suggests that there is a spiritual sickness in the body politics,' Warnock said. Likewise, Trump proposed zeroing out federal support for legal aid, which the White House said would put more control in local hands. After his arrest, Warnock released the following statement. As a pastor, I believe that the national budget is not just a fiscal document, but a moral document. It reflects what we believe and who we are for one another. And if this mean spirited budget were an EKG, it would indicate that America has a heart condition. The government is taking student aid, job training and medicine from those who need it most in order to give a tax cut to those who need it least. We came to Washington as voices of healing and justice. America is better than this. That's our message. And when I consider those who will suffer, my getting arrested is a small price to pay.
  • The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest on the congressional effort to overhaul the national health care law (all times local): 2:50 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying a new health care strategy after the 'repeal and replace' measure failed. McConnell says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. ___ 11 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his 'Obamacare' replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday. Sens. Jerry Moran and Mike Lee joined two other senators in opposing the legislation, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. The Kentucky Republican says, 'regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.' McConnell says that in the coming days, the Senate will consider the House-passed bill, with the first order of business a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay. He is not saying when the vote will occur. __ 10:25 p.m. President Donald Trump says Republicans should just repeal the nation's current health care law and work on a new plan that starts from a 'clean slate.' Trump tweeted his message Monday night after two more GOP senators announced their opposition to legislation he backs. The defections left Republicans short of the votes they need to pass the measure. Trump says that if Republicans start fresh, 'Dems will join in!' Republican lawmakers have spent the last several months working to both repeal the law passed under President Barack Obama and pass an overhaul package. ___ 9 p.m. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation. The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can't support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition. With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran's resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill. Lee says he can't support the bill because it doesn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn't go far enough to lower premiums. Moran says, 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.' ___ 6:55 p.m. A third Republican senator is signaling he may not back his party's health care bill when it finally comes to a vote. That puts the high-profile legislation in deep jeopardy. Conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he's spoken to colleagues and confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said future Medicaid cuts planned by the health care measure will 'never happen.' Johnson tells reporters such comments are 'troubling' and 'a real breach of trust.' He says he's no longer urging colleagues to vote to begin debate on the measure. That vote is now expected as early as next week. The measure will be derailed if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it. Two other Republicans have already said they're against it. ___ 6:50 p.m. A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says she's met with White House officials about the campaign. Kelli Ward says said she was encouraged by the meeting at the White House, but wouldn't discuss details. The White House meeting points to strained ties between Flake and President Donald Trump. Flake was an outspoken Republican critic of Trump in last year's presidential contest. He's facing the possibility of multiple GOP rivals in the 2018 primary. Ward is a former state senator who sought to unseat Sen. John McCain in 2016. She calls Flake ineffective but acknowledges ousting an incumbent is difficult. But Ward points to Trump's surprise win in 2016 and says 'times have changed.' ___ 4:30 p.m. Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure. McConnell signaled Monday that days of bargaining and persuasion with reluctant colleagues lay ahead. He says the only way to prevail 'is with continued hard work, and that's just what we intend to do. ' The AARP is aiming TV and radio ads at undecided, moderate Republican senators in five states. From the right, Americans for Prosperity is rallying its members to urge senators to make the bill even more conservative.
  • Woman injured by falling chimney may never walk again, family says
    Woman injured by falling chimney may never walk again, family says
    The 21-year-old woman who had a chimney fall on her in the North end of Boston last week may never walk again. Erin Field was visiting her brother’s North End apartment on July 11 when the hammock she was lying in collapsed on top of her, pulling the chimney it was attached to with it. Once rescue crews cleared the debris off her, Field was taken to Mass. General Hospital where she has undergone multiple surgeries, but may never regain full use of her limbs. >> Read more trending news Field’s family started a GoFundMe updating with the severity of her injuries, and they’ve already raised more than $40,000. Field would have been a senior at Goucher College in Maryland and planned to go to London this fall to study abroad. She remains in the ICU after surgery on her spine and will remain at Mass General for at least two more weeks before heading to a rehabilitation center.
  • The Latest: Trump says GOP health care bill will get better
    The Latest: Trump says GOP health care bill will get better
    The Latest on the Republican effort to repeal the Obama health law (all times local): 8:55 a.m. President Donald Trump says a bill to overhaul the Obama health care law will 'get even better' during a White House lunch with Republican senators. Trump is hosting Republican senators Wednesday after a bill to repeal President Barack Obama's law collapsed in the Senate this week. Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that GOP senators 'MUST keep their promise to America!' The GOP has promised to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act for seven years. Trump says 'Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime. The Dems scream death as OCare dies! Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that the Senate would vote early next week on trying to move ahead on a straight-up repeal vote. __ 4:35 a.m. President Donald Trump is making a last-ditch effort to find some way to revive his party's seemingly failed efforts on the health care bill. He has invited Republican senators to the White House to discuss a path forward. Trump stayed largely on the sidelines as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell struggled unsuccessfully to round up support to make good on the GOP's years of promises to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law. But with McConnell's third and final effort — on a repeal-only bill — looking like it, too, had collapsed, Trump urged McConnell to delay a make-or-break vote until next week.
  • In Trump style, senators' tweet dashed GOP health care hopes
    In Trump style, senators' tweet dashed GOP health care hopes
    When Sens. Mike Lee and Jerry Moran decided they were in ready to disrupt the GOP rewrite of the health care law, they chose President Donald Trump's favorite medium. They could not support Senate Republicans' plan, the somewhat unlikely pair of conservatives tweeted at 8:30 p.m. Monday night, giving no heads up to the White House or Senate leaders before pressing send. The story behind the statement reveals two senators willing to be branded as bill killers and seemingly unconcerned with trying to soften the blow with party leaders. The announcement, coming after some 10 days of conversations between the men, stunned official Washington and left Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at least two votes short in the closely divided Senate from being able to move forward with the GOP bill, effectively sinking the measure. It landed shortly after Trump dined with a group of senators to discuss strategy - unwittingly plotting a plan that would immediately become outdated. Sen. John Cornyn, the second-ranking Republican leader, found out about Lee's defection after the White House dinner of rosemary-grilled rib eye and summer vegetable succotash. He 'had no idea it was coming,' Cornyn said. Another Republican, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, found out from TV news. Moran, a second-term lawmaker from Kansas who isn't known for making waves, and Lee, a two-term senator from Utah who has clashed with Trump, have been talking over the past 10 days about the health care legislation and agreed the GOP bill did not go far enough to repeal Obamacare or address rising health-care costs. They decided to announce their position to make the bill's fate clear and allow senators to move on, Moran said. 'It could have been prolonged for days or weeks while no one said anything,' Moran said in an interview. Moran, who oversaw the Senate Republicans' 2014 election campaigns, concluded last week he wouldn't vote for the latest version of the bill but 'gave myself a weekend in Kansas to think about it,' he said. Lee had helped draft an amendment, along with fellow conservative Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would allow insurers to sell skimpy plans alongside more robust ones to lower costs. Cruz agreed to some changes in wording by GOP leaders, but Lee thought the new language allowed too many Obama-era regulations to remain in place. After talking again, Moran and Lee agreed Monday night on a statement drafted earlier in the day. They issued their statement shortly after a White House dinner attended by seven GOP senators - all likely yes votes on the health care bill. Neither Lee nor Moran attended. A Lee spokesman said the statement - and its timing - 'had nothing to do with the White House dinner. It was not a reaction in any way.' The statement was made public as soon as it was ready, the spokesman said. Neither Trump nor McConnell received advance warning about the statement, although it's likely that neither the president nor the Senate leader was completely surprised. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spent the weekend calling lawmakers, including Lee and at least seven other GOP senators, according to the administration. Trump talked politics, while Pence discussed policy. Trump called Lee on Saturday, and Lee told the president he was leaning against the bill, for the reasons he later made public. Lee told Utah's KSL Newsradio that he had a great conversation with Trump, when he told the president his 'consumer freedom' amendment had been weakened and that he wasn't sure that he could support the bill. 'He was encouraging to me and said, you know, 'Just see what changes you can make to it,' ' Lee said. Lee and McConnell did not talk over the weekend, but Lee spoke twice to Cornyn, R-Texas, the majority whip. Trump, who frequently takes to Twitter to announce proposals or denounce opponents, was blindsided by, of all things, a tweet. He told reporters Tuesday he was 'very surprised when the two folks came out last night, because we thought they were in fairly good shape. But they did. And, you know, everybody has their own reason.' Moran said while he remained committed to repealing the health care law, Congress needs to make a 'fresh start' on writing a replacement bill in an 'open legislative process.' 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy,' he said, in a statement that followed the tweet. In his own statement, Lee said the GOP bill does not repeal all the Obamacare tax increases and 'doesn't go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families; nor does it create enough free space from the most costly Obamacare regulations.' Both explanations were issued on social media. 'Twitter is a nice medium to get your message out,' Lee's spokesman said. ___ Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Catherine Lucey and Erica Werner in Washington, John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas, and Michelle Price in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.