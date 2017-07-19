Family outraged after being kicked off JetBlue flight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A family of five from New York City captured on video an altercation with JetBlue staff after they got kicked off a JetBlue plane at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.
Tamir Raanan and Mandy Ifrah said they were heading home with their three children on July 2 when Ifrah got into an argument with another passenger over her 1-year-old daughter kicking the back of the person’s seat, WTVJ reported. She told WTVJ the issue was shortly settled with the passenger.
In a cellphone video recorded by Raanan and Ifrah, a JetBlue manager is then seen speaking to the couple and asking them to get off the plane.
“I want to hear from you, what was the story you heard? I want a reason why?” Ifrah is heard asking the JetBlue manager. “I want my kids home in New York.”
Ifrah and Raanan became angry and did not agree to exit the plane. The manager did not specify a reason in the video, but is heard offering them a refund for the flight.
Then, Broward County sheriff’s deputies got involved.
“Whether it’s right or whether it’s wrong, it’s their plane, and they can do whatever they want to do,” a deputy can be heard explaining to the couple.
“Don’t worry we will get a lawyer and handle it the right way, you had no reason to kick off my family,” Ifrah says to the manager and deputies.
The family told WTVJ that they did not get their checked luggage back until a week later, and JetBlue banned them from all future flights but did not say why.
The airline issued a statement on Wednesday over the incident, explaining why the family was taken off the plane:
"After a verbal altercation that included physical threats and profanities against a nearby customer, the aircraft door was reopened and our airports team politely asked the customers to step off to discuss the situation. The customers refused repeated requests and our crew members deplaned the entire aircraft. Law enforcement escorted them out of the gate area and we provided a refund,” the statement said.
JetBlue also added that the family was “not removed due to the actions of their children.”
“We are investigating whether the customers’ behavior warrants restrictions on JetBlue travel and we thank our crew members for their professional handling of this unfortunate incident,” the statement said.
