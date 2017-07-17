Listen Live
9 family members, including 6 children, killed by flash flooding during summer outing 

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PAYSON, Ariz. -  Nine members of the same family, including six children, are dead in central Arizona after raging flood waters swept them away Saturday afternoon during a family outing at a swimming hole, authorities said. Rescue workers are searching for another family member, a 27-year-old man, still missing after the flash flooding. 

The family was in the Tonto National Forest at the popular Cold Springs watering hole, along with dozens of others swimming in the East Verde River, when a wall of water came rushing through a narrow canyon, sweeping away the family, according to KNXV TV

Officials found several of the victims as far as two miles downstream.

The victims include children between the ages of 2 and 13 and a 60-year-old grandmother.

Flash flood warnings were posted in the area on Saturday, KNXV reported.

  • Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star
    Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star
    O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture. A beloved football hero in the 1960s and '70s, he transitioned effortlessly to movie star, sports commentator and TV pitchman in the years that followed. He kept that role until the 1994 killings of his ex-wife and her friend. A jury acquitted him, but much of the public believes he carried out the grisly slayings. Here's a timeline of major events in the life of Simpson, now 70, who has been imprisoned in Nevada for armed robbery and faces a parole hearing Thursday: — 1967: Simpson leads all college running backs in rushing in his first season at the University of Southern California. — 1968: Simpson wins the Heisman Trophy, college football's top honor. — 1969: The first pick in the pro draft, Simpson goes to the Buffalo Bills and spends the next nine seasons with the team. — 1973: He becomes the first NFL player to rush for 2,000 or more yards (2,003) in a season. — 1979: Simpson retires, having rushed for 11,236 yards, second most in NFL history at the time. — 1985: Simpson is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. — 1988: Simpson, who had been appearing in TV shows and commercials since the late 1960s, co-stars in the first of the 'Naked Gun' crime comedies, perhaps his most popular role. — February 1992: Nicole Brown Simpson files for divorce after seven years of marriage. It becomes final Oct. 15. — June 12, 1994: Nicole Simpson and a friend, Ronald Goldman, are stabbed to death outside her Los Angeles home. — June 17, 1994: Ordered by prosecutors to surrender, Simpson instead flees with a friend in a white Ford Bronco. It's a nationally televised slow-speed chase across California freeways until police persuade him to surrender. — June 1995: During Simpson's trial, a prosecutor asks him to put on a pair of gloves believed worn by the killer. The gloves appear too small, leading defense attorney Johnnie Cochran to famously state in his closing argument: 'If it doesn't fit, you must acquit.' — Oct. 3, 1995: Simpson is acquitted of murder. — February 1997: After a trial in a civil suit filed by the victims' families, a jury finds Simpson liable for the deaths and orders he pay survivors $33.5 million. — July 2007: A federal bankruptcy judge awards the rights to a book by Simpson, in which he discusses how he could have committed the killings, to Goldman's family as partial payment of the judgment. The family renames the book 'If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer.' — September 2007: Simpson, accompanied by five men, confronts two sports-memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room, angrily telling them that most of the memorabilia they are planning to sell is rightfully his. — Oct. 3, 2008: A jury finds Simpson and co-defendant Clarence 'C.J.' Stewart guilty of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and conspiracy charges. The other accomplices had taken plea deals and received probation. — December 2008: Simpson is sentenced to nine to 33 years and sent to Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada. — October 2010: The Nevada Supreme Court denies Simpson's appeal but grants Stewart a new trial. Stewart takes a plea deal and is released. — July 25, 2013: Simpson asks the Nevada Parole Board for leniency, saying he has tried to be a model prisoner. He wins parole on some convictions but is left with at least four more years to serve. — June 2017: The parole board sets a July 20 hearing date.
  • 18 hours later: Crews extinguish stack of tires that caught fire
    18 hours later: Crews extinguish stack of tires that caught fire
    A massive tire fire is finally out in DeKalb County. We're hearing from concerned neighbors on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. The old Atlanta prison farm where the fire took place is located in the 1500 block of Key Road off of Moreland Avenue in DeKalb County. The property is currently vacant.The fire at the farm sent up a thick, black column of smoke that could be seen and smelled for miles. The old tires actually filled the old boiler building, stacked to the top of the more 2-story structure that's now partially collapsed. DeKalb firefighters were called to the site around 6 p.m. Sunday but it took all night and into this morning to finally put the fire out. Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach got a closer look at what's left of the building in the last hour looking down into it from the top. This isn't the first fire at the Old Atlanta Prison Farm, but it was probably the biggest and most dangerous because of the thick, black and toxic smoke. TRENDING STORIES: Aaron Carter arrested on DUI, drug charges in Georgia Deputy shot, alleged shooter takes own life after stand off Atlanta named the 7th sweatiest city in U.S. Because the fire burned so hot all night, firefighters brought in special foam to combat the flames. Then, the rain started and actually hampered their efforts. 'We were looking for that extinguishment back at four o'clock this morning, but then the rain came and washed the blanket away and we were back to square one,' Capt. Eric Jackson said. 'We had to continue to put water on the fire and have made significant progress.' Neighbors and activists shared this video they took here in the last two weeks showing what the building looked like and how it was filled to the top with tires. They've spent years trying to push the city of Atlanta, which owns the property, to do something to stop the illegal dumping. The only thing blocking anyone now from getting back there is piled-up dirt and asphalt blocking the road, but trucks can just drive around it. It likely took many loads or large dump trucks to haul the amount of tires that were in the building. The fire came after Gehlbach was told the city already came and cleared out up to 8,000 tires in the last few months.
  • Oklahoma's Inhofe to lead Senate panel in McCain's absence
    Oklahoma's Inhofe to lead Senate panel in McCain's absence
    The Senate panel that John McCain leads will press ahead with its business this week as the Arizona Republican continues to recuperate from surgery to remove a blood clot. The Armed Services Committee says Republican Senator James Inhofe will act as chairman during McCain's absence. Inhofe, who is from Oklahoma, is a longtime member of the panel and runs the subcommittee on military readiness and management support. The committee meets Tuesday to consider the nomination of Air Force Gen. Paul Selva to serve a second term as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The committee also is scheduled to consider the nominations of four civilians for Defense Department posts. Among them is Ellen Lord, who was selected by President Donald Trump to be the Pentagon's top acquisition official.
  • The Latest: Crews search for missing man, not teenage boy
    The Latest: Crews search for missing man, not teenage boy
    The Latest on deadly flash flooding in a national forest in Arizona (all times local): 8:42 a.m. Authorities say the person who is still missing from a flash flood in central Arizona that killed nine other people wasn't a 13-year-old boy but rather a 27-year-old man. Detective David Hornung of the Gila County Sheriff's Office says Monday that the boy's body was found by searchers Sunday. Hornung says the error in characterizing who was still missing was discovered late Sunday or early Monday and was attributed to miscommunications due to the large number of victims. About 40 volunteer search-and-rescue workers and four search dogs resumed the search early Monday. A torrent of water came Saturday as people were cooling off in a creek that suddenly turned treacherous when a rainstorm upstream unleashed floodwaters in the Tonto National Forest. Authorities haven't identified those who died in the floodwaters. ___ 7:38 a.m. Crews were headed out to the scene of a flash flood in central Arizona to resume the search for a 13-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters that also took the lives of nine other people. Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier says he saw searchers headed toward the scene early Monday. Searchers will walk the area and seek any sign of the boy. The torrent of water came Saturday as people were cooling off in a creek that suddenly turned treacherous when a rainstorm upstream unleashed floodwaters in the Tonto National Forest. Search and rescue crews recovered the bodies of five children and four adults, some as far as 2 miles down the river. Authorities did not identify them.
  • Australian woman killed by police after calling 911, family says
    Australian woman killed by police after calling 911, family says
    A 40-year-old Australian woman who was set to get married next month was shot and killed Saturday by a Minneapolis police officer after authorities responded to her report of a possible assault behind her home, according to multiple reports.  >> Read more trending news The woman, identified by The Sydney Morning as Justine Damond, was shot around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after a pair of Minneapolis police officers responded to a 911 call near the 5100 block of Washburn Avenue South, police said.  In a video posted to Facebook, Damond’s stepson, Zach Damond, said that she called authorities after hearing a suspicious sound in the alley behind the family’s home Saturday night. The Star Tribune reported that Justine went by her to-be married name instead of her maiden name, Justine Ruszczyk. “At one point an officer fired their weapon, fatally striking a woman,” the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Sunday in a news release. “The officers’ body cameras were not turned on at the time and the squad camera did not capture the incident. Investigators are attempting to determine whether any video of the incident exists.” Citing three unidentified sources with knowledge of the incident, the Star Tribune reported that an officer, sitting in the driver’s seat of a squad car, was speaking with Damond when the officer seated in the car’s passenger seat pulled his gun and shot her. The bullet went through the driver’s side door, according to the Star Tribune. No weapons were recovered at the scene, the newspaper reported. “Basically, my mom’s dead because a police officer shot her for reasons I don’t know,” Zach Damond said in the Facebook video (Warning: Video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised), referring to Justine as his mom. “I demand answers. If anybody can help, just call police and demand answers. I’m so done with all this violence.” Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges said Sunday that the shooting made her “heartsick” and “deeply disturbed.” “We have few facts at this point,” she said Sunday at a news conference. “I have questions about why the bodycams weren’t on.” A friend of Damond’s said she moved to the United States about three years ago to be with her fiancé, The New York Times reported. “They were so in love,” Omo said, according to the Times. Damond led meditation workshops at Minneapolis' Lake Harriet Spiritual Community, according to the center's website. She practiced yoga and meditation for nearly 20 years before her death. “We are so sad to report the tragic shooting of Justine Damond,” the center said on its Facebook page. “Justine was one of the most loving people you would ever meet. We can't even imagine LHSC without her.” Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, following standard procedure, according to the Star Tribune. 
  • Afghan girls robotics team competes after visa obstacles
    Afghan girls robotics team competes after visa obstacles
    A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is taking part in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump. The team's ball-sorting robot played in its first game on Monday morning. The team is competing against teams from more than 150 countries in the FIRST Global Challenge. It's a robotics competition designed to encourage youths to pursue careers in math and science. Like other robots in the competition, the girls' robot can recognize blue and orange and sort balls into correct locations. The team was twice rejected for U.S. visas. They arrived in Washington from their hometown of Herat, Afghanistan, early Saturday after Trump's last-minute intervention to sidestep the visa system.
