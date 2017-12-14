Family hopes its ‘A Christmas Story’ house becomes Lego playset

SYRACUSE - What started as a family project could now become an actual playset sold by Lego.
Jason Middaugh and his daughter worked six months to recreate the house in the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story.”
He scoured the internet sourcing the 2,000 blocks, which features the “fragile” shipping container, Ralphie, in a bunny suit and the leg lamp.
“I said, okay if we found a "fragile" piece maybe this is fate," Middaugh told WSTM.
The set was submitted to a special Lego site that will make a playset that gets 10,000 supporters. The Middaughs have more than 9,500.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
