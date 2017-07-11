Family, friends mourn ‘dream kid’ killed by bullet falling from sky

HAMMOND, Ind. - An Indiana 13-year-old died last week after being struck by a bullet that fell from the sky as he played basketball with family and friends, police said.
Noah King Inman was playing ball around 9:30 p.m. July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground, the Hammond Police Department reported. Witnesses who thought he was having a medical emergency called 911 and the teen was rushed to a local hospital.
Doctors at the hospital discovered that the boy had been shot in the head, police said. He was flown to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago in critical condition.
Noah died of his injuries Saturday afternoon, a week after the shooting, according to a GoFundMe page initially set up to help with his medical expenses.
“We are saddened to say our sweet Noah passed away this afternoon after fighting his injuries for the last seven days,” the family stated on the fundraising page and on Facebook. “He was surrounded by family who love him dearly. He fought hard and we know he is finally at peace.”
Hammond police Chief John Doughty offered his condolences to Noah’s family Sunday on the department’s Facebook page.
“We wish you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead, and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts,” Doughty wrote. “Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow. When reason fails, pray for peace. We will be praying with you.”
Investigators determined that the bullet that killed Noah was most likely fired into the air like a firework by someone celebrating the July 4 holiday in a nearby neighborhood.
“Unfortunately, this is a common action by many people who own guns in our city, and they need to know this action has consequences and will be dealt with severely by the Hammond Police Department,” the department said in a statement.
Noah’s obituary described him as having a “contagious” smile. He was also described as an athletic boy who loved basketball, football, baseball and track.
His baseball coach, Juan Maldonado, called Noah a “dream kid,” according to the Chicago Tribune. Maldonado said that the teen’s teammates honored him over the weekend as they played their final tournament of the season without him.
Some of the children had Noah’s initials and jersey number embroidered on their ball caps, and they chanted his name each time they broke from a huddle.
“We played three games this weekend, and hearing them chant every few minutes, that got me choked up,” Maldonado told the Tribune. “Here I am, coaching my son, and Noah, who I’ve coached since he started, doesn’t get to be here.”
The coach said Noah was not afraid to work hard, no matter what position he took on the field.
“There are always a few kids who’re tough to coach, but Noah was one of the perfect kids,” he said.
After the tournament, Noah’s team all signed his jersey as a gift to his father and stepmother, Maldonado said.
Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. described the shooting to the Tribune as a “ridiculous fluke.”
“I don’t know what (shooters) think happens, the bullet disappears into thin air?” McDermott said. “It’s like getting struck by lightning. So senseless. It’s a horrible tragedy, and I hope the people who could’ve done this come forward.”
