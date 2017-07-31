Listen Live
Family's four dogs maul 4-year-old to death
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

EL PASO, Texas -  A 4-year-old boy was killed after his family’s pack of dogs attacked him Thursday, police said.

The boy, identified as Jacob Brooks, was left in an enclosed trampoline area by his mother in the backyard where the four dogs also were, according to KFOX.

The dogs are in the custody of animal services.

The boy’s mother was taken into protective custody and turned over to medical professionals.

No charges are expected to be filed.

