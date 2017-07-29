Listen Live
Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

National
Family fights off aggressive, likely rabid groundhog
Close

Family fights off aggressive, likely rabid groundhog

Photo Credit: Tim Boyle/Getty Images
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Groundhogs

Family fights off aggressive, likely rabid groundhog

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BETHESDA, Md. -  A Maryland family said an encounter with an aggressive groundhog Thursday was frightening and something they'll never forget.

Stephanie Heideman told WUSA that her family was chased by a groundhog at her parents' house as they finished lunch outdoors. Everyone made it safely back in the house as the animal lunged at the door and smacked its body against windows in an attempt to gain access.The family said the animal had its mouth open, and its teeth and claws bared.

Heideman said the unsettling encounter with the groundhog lasted approximately 15 minutes.

Wildlife officials said the groundhog was likely rabid, but hasn't been caught.

File image of a groundhog.
Close

Groundhog

Photo Credit: Tim Boyle/Getty Images
File image of a groundhog.
