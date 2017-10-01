Listen Live
Family’s drunken birthday party brawl over Trump, Puerto Rico ends in gunfire
Family’s drunken birthday party brawl over Trump, Puerto Rico ends in gunfire
By: Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

DELTONA, Fla. -  A birthday party in central Florida ended in gunfire when drunken family members began arguing over politics and Puerto Rico.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office  confirmed a 17-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital Saturday night after she was shot in the knee by a stray bullet fired by her stepdad.

Jose Amaro, 41, of Deltona, was fighting with his brother-in-law just before 10 p.m. when witnesses told deputies that he went to get a handgun. 

All parties involved had been drinking and appeared intoxicated when they began arguing “about politics, Trump and the situation in Puerto Rico,” according to a sheriff’s  office news release

While family members were trying to restrain Amaro, he fired one shot into the yard hitting his stepdaughter. 

Amaro was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, as well as possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

  • Falcons stand, six Bills kneel during national anthem
    Falcons stand, six Bills kneel during national anthem
    All of the Falcons stood and most interlocked arms during the national anthem before playing the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Seven players -- long snapper Josh Harris, punter Matt Bosher, kicker Matt Bryant, center Alex Mack, fullback Derrick Coleman, tackle Jake Matthews and left guard Andy Levitre -- stood off to the left end of the line and did not lock arms. Levitre stood with hand over his chest. Six players from Buffalo, including running back LeSean McCoy, kneeled during the national anthem. Defensive tackle Jerel Worthy, wide receiver Kaelin Clay, cornerback Shareece Wright, running back Taiwan Jones and defensive tackle Cedric Thornton also knelt. Running back Leonard Johnson stood with those players who kneeled for Buffalo.  Players around the NFL have been kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustices. The protest were started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.  The protests increased after recent comments by President Donald Trump. Last week, Trump called for the NFL to fire the kneeling players for disrespecting the flag and the nation and called those players “sons of bitches.” Falcons Dontari Poe and Grady Jarrett knelt during the national anthem last week in Detroit, but did not on Sunday. 
  • Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93
    Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93
    Jimmy Carter turns 93 on Sunday, and the peanut farmer who became president is marking it in his preferred fashion: By attending a piano concert in his honor at an Americus church on Saturday night, then teaching Sunday school at his own church here. In Atlanta, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum will lower admission to 93 cents on Sunday and have a birthday card visitors can sign. >> PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter through the years But this teeny southwestern Georgia town got an early jump on things last weekend, as thousands of people turned the 21st annual Plains Peanut Festival into an impromptu celebration of the most famous citizen’s big day. When Carter emerged on the balcony of the Plains Historic Inn for the start of the parade on Saturday morning, the crowd looking up from Main Street serenaded him with “Happy Birthday to You.”Later that night, it was the Carter Political Items Collectors’ turn. At their annual banquet in Americus, the group colorfully — and quite literally — wished the guest of honor many happy returns. >> Read more trending news “President Carter will be 93 just a few days from now,” said CPIC president Roger Van Sickle, pointing out that former President George H.W. Bush actually is several months older. “So what we look forward to is coming back to this group in 2024 to help President Carter and President Bush 41 celebrate their 100th birthdays!” Seated at the head table, Carter couldn’t help but grin. After all, he was the one who’d been boasting about his birthday earlier in the day. “On the first day of October, I’ll be 93 years old,” he’d crowed to the parade crowd, then rhetorically wondered aloud who among them wanted to come down with clogged arteries or other afflictions. “Well, if you don’t,” he leaned into the microphone for the big finish, “EAT PEANUTS!” In part, Carter, who’s always a high-profile presence at the festival, was simply playing his role as Peanut-Pusher-In-Chief. But he also seems more comfortable with the subject of his birthday now than when he turned 90 and admitted to being slightly overwhelmed by all of the hoopla surrounding it. You’re never too old to change, apparently. Carter basically admitted as much earlier this month when he said he totally would’ve used Twitter if it had existed back when he ran for president in 1976 and 1980. “I would have gotten as many (followers) as possible,” Carter said at his annual Town Hall with some 1,400 cheering first-year Emory students. The idea that you’re never too old to change also came up during Carter’s Sunday school lesson last weekend. “Starting today, we can ask the same question for the rest of our life: ‘What kind of a person do I want to be?,’” Carter, whose brain cancer is in remission, told visitors from at least 25 states, Ireland, Thailand and Canada near the end of the 45-minute class at Maranatha Baptist Church. “It doesn’t matter what we’ve decided up ‘til now.” Yet not even Jimmy Carter can completely outrun time. He and Rosalynn, his wife of 71 years, skipped Saturday night’s Festival Dance on Main Street — although he twice grabbed the microphone during the parade and exhorted everyone else to go (Best moment? When he announced, “This is Jimmy Carter,” just in case anyone in town didn’t know who that fellow yakking away on the balcony was). And, unlike at previous year’s festivals, this time he didn’t personally hand out the awards to some 150 top finishers in road races and school art contests. But, clad in worn blue jeans and a fluorescent festival T-shirt, he still spent close to 30 minutes posing for photos with them in the nearly 90-degree heat. It’s all part of the plan to help preserve and protect Plains’s favorite son, suggested Mill Simmons, chairman of Plains Better Hometown, Inc., the nonprofit that puts on the annual festival. “We’re having to cut back on his activities a bit, or he’d still insist on doing everything,” Simmons said of Carter, who’d just spent an hour signing 492 books for festivalgoers, then rather nimbly hopped into a gray pickup truck driven by a Secret Service agent. “He was ready, I think. We’ve already decided to cut down on the number of books people can get signed next year.” Yep, next year. Carter’s already got a week of building Habitat for Humanity houses in Indiana on his schedule for next August, too, and he’s writing a new book (his 30th) on faith, he said at the Carter Center this month. It seems there’s always something to do, even at 93. “Don’t ever underestimate yourself, set a high goal and strive for it,” he advised the much younger Emory students a few weeks ago. “Then, if you have a setback, understand why you had the failure, and set a different goal. Keep doing that until you run out of goals. “But,” he concluded in a soft voice, “I don’t think you’ll ever run out of goals.” How you can celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 93rd birthday Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. 93 cents admission on Oct. 1. You can also sign a birthday card for Carter during your visit. 12 noon - 4:45 p.m. Sunday. 441 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta. 404-865-7100, www.jimmycarterlibrary.gov Sunday School taught by President Carter. Maranatha Baptist Church, 148 Georgia 45 North, Plains. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., but the church building opens at approximately 8 a.m. to begin seating. An orientation time begins at 9:00am, and all visitors are asked to be present at this orientation. More information on the church web site. 229-824-7896, www.mbcplains.org.
  • Kamala Harris at black church: US isn't as split as it seems
    Kamala Harris at black church: US isn't as split as it seems
    Making her first high-profile foray into the Southern black church, California Sen. Kamala Harris told a Georgia congregation founded by former freed slaves that the United States remains wracked by racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination that flout the nation's core values. But the rising Democratic Party star added that Americans aren't as split as 'forces of hate and division' suggest. 'I believe it is time we replace the divide-and-conquer,' she said from the pulpit of First Congregational Church in downtown Atlanta, adding that national unity comes from citizens' recognizing their share priorities while still honoring diversity. A 52-year-old, first-term senator widely mentioned as a potential national candidate, Harris did not mention President Donald Trump in her remarks. Yet her approach highlights a complex political task for Democrats as they try to counter Trump's economic appeals to working-class whites, while honoring their core supporters among nonwhites, to rebuild the electoral coalitions that twice elected President Barack Obama. And the choice of venue — a congregation that includes business, civic and political players in Atlanta's black community — also nods to a Democratic constituency that helped sway the party's last two presidential nominating battles. Harris's future prospects dominated her appearance as the invited keynote for the 150th anniversary of First Congregational Church's founding. Introducing Harris, church member and personal friend of the senator Eugene Duffy called the occasion 'a day of projection and reflection.' At the word 'projection,' Duffy pointed at the senator. Duffy also dispensed with Harris's avoidance of lambasting the Trump administration, praising her for her aggressive questioning of 'that white supremacist Jeff Sessions,' the nation's attorney general. He said Harris 'pulled (Sessions') sheet off' at hearings on Capitol Hill. Harris smiled but did not clap as did many congregants when Duffy blasted Sessions. From the pulpit, Harris criticized 'the attorney general,' without naming Sessions, for renewing the push for harsher sentences in nonviolent drug crimes and for rolling back some of policing overhauls from the Obama administration. A former local prosecutor and California attorney general who opposes the death penalty, Harris says she advocates a criminal justice system that honors 'the concept of redemption.' Separately, Harris called for a more effective U.S. response to hurricane devastation in Puerto Rico. She did not mention health care. She's recently signed on as a co-sponsor of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 'Medicare-for-all' bill. Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, does not publicly embrace speculation about her 2020 intentions. Her calendar is noticeably devoid of visits to the early nominating states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. But she's also met in recent months with key Democratic donors and hired aides who worked for 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. And her path to the Democratic nomination would certainly run through voters like those she addressed Sunday in Atlanta. Obama in 2008 and Clinton in 2016 each lost the cumulative white vote in Democratic primary states, according to exit polls, but both of the eventual nominees won black voters overwhelmingly, propelling them to key victories in Southern states that gave them early delegate leads they never relinquished. ---- Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP .
  • The Latest: Fatal attack disrupts Marseille train travel
    The Latest: Fatal attack disrupts Marseille train travel
    The Latest on attack at Marseille's main train station (all times local): 7:20 p.m. France's national railway company is calling on all passengers to postpone journeys to and from the city of Marseille following the fatal knife attack at the city's main train station. The SNCF says the Marseille Saint Charles train station was evacuated after the Sunday's attack that left two women dead. It was partially reopened in the late afternoon. French authorities are allowing Marseille train traffic to gradually resume, but the rail company says traffic will remain disrupted all evening. __ 7:10 p.m. France's interior minister says authorities don't yet know if the Marseille knife attack was of a 'terrorist' nature, but reports that some witnesses heard the assailant shouting 'Allahu akbar,' Arabic for 'God is great.' Collomb said police have video of the Sunday attack at the city's main train station. He says it shows a man attacking one woman, running away, then coming back and attacking a second woman. Both women died of their wounds. The minister says the assailant then ran toward soldiers who were rushing to the scene. The soldiers shot him just outside the train station. Marseille police are interviewing about 10 witnesses to the attacks. Collomb declined to provide any details about the suspect or to identify the victims. ___ 6:45 p.m. France's President Emmanuel Macron says he is 'deeply outraged' by a 'barbarous' knife attack that left two women dead at Marseille's main train station. Macron also paid tribute to the French soldiers assigned to domestic security who the president said in a tweet responded with cool heads and efficiency. The French government this month decided to maintain the military force of 7,000 soldiers that was created to protect sensitive sites after the deadly extremist attacks of 2015 Prime minister Edouard Philippe also praised the soldiers who shot the suspect and stopped the 'killing frenzy' He expressed condolences to the victims' families and concern for Marseille residents. ___ 3:50 p.m. French officials say that two women have been killed in the attack by a man with a knife at Marseille's main train station, including one whose throat was slit. The officials say soldiers then fatally shot the attacker. Police have evacuated the Saint Charles station, with officers and soldiers taking up positions outside. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The Paris prosecutors' office says that a counter-terrorism probe has been opened, but no motive for the attack has been immediately given. --By Philippe Sotto and Sylvie Corbet in Paris. ___ 3:05 p.m. French police have warned people to avoid Marseille's main train station amid reports of a knife attack. Marseille police said an operation 'is underway' on its official Twitter account. No other details were immediately available. French television BFM TV says at least one person has been stabbed, and the assailant has been shot dead. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb tweeted that he's going immediately to the scene 'after the attack perpetrated near Saint Charles train station.' The train station has been evacuated.
  • San Juan mayor in hurricane spotlight after Trump tweets
    San Juan mayor in hurricane spotlight after Trump tweets
    The mayor of Puerto Rico's has long won attention as a hands-on leader, but this week Carmen Yulin Cruz rose to international fame as the target of Twitter attacks by U.S. President Donald Trump. That includes a tweet Sunday calling her and others 'politically motivated ingrates' in the wake of Hurricane Maria. The insult came after Saturday Night Live portrayed Cruz in a skit highlighting the latest controversy for one of Puerto Rico's most powerful politicians and something of a divisive figure on the island. There are admirers who praise Cruz's sincerity, and detractors who call her overly dramatic. As mayor she has garnered plaudits for her attention to poverty and urban renewal, and also criticism as a micromanager. Today her message to the world is: 'One goal: saving lives.
  • Hauschka's 2 late FGs lift Bills past Falcons, 23-17
    Hauschka's 2 late FGs lift Bills past Falcons, 23-17
    Stephen Hauschka kicked a tiebreaking, 56-yard field goal with less than 5 minutes remaining and the Buffalo Bills made a last-minute defensive stand to beat Atlanta 23-17 on Sunday after the Falcons lost wide receiver Julio Jones to a hip injury. Hauschka padded the lead with a 55-yarder with about 3 minutes remaining. Buffalo's defense stopped the Falcons at the Bills 10 with less than a minute remaining when Matt Ryan couldn't complete a fourth-down pass to Taylor Gabriel, and Atlanta became the last NFC team to lose this season. Tre'Davious White returned a fumble recovery 52 yards for a third-quarter touchdown as the tough Buffalo defense delivered again even in a game it gave up its first passing touchdown of the season. Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes hit Ryan's arm as Ryan was trying to pass, forcing the fumble. It was one of three turnovers by Atlanta (3-1) on a day the Bills (3-1) set a team record for consecutive quarters without a turnover. Ryan threw two interceptions, giving him five in his last two games. Jones left the game in the second quarter with a hip flexor injury and did not return. Atlanta's receiving corps took another hit when starter Mohamed Sanu was ruled out with a hamstring injury in the third quarter. Hauschka's go-ahead field goal was set up by Tyrod Taylor's 34-yard pass to tight end Charles Clay, who had five catches for 112 yards. The Falcons failed to take advantage of Andre Roberts' 61-yard kickoff return following the field goal. The Bills stopped Atlanta when Micah Hyde intercepted a pass off the hands of receiver Nick Williams. The teams traded long scoring drives in the fourth quarter. Buffalo's 19-play drive, which lasted 11 minutes and 20 seconds, ended with a 24-yard field goal by Hauschka for a 17-10 lead. The Falcons answered with a 10-play touchdown drive capped by Ryan's 3-yard scoring pass to Justin Hardy. It was the first scoring pass allowed by the Bills this season. INJURIES Bills: S Colt Anderson left in the first quarter with an arm injury and was ruled out. Buffalo also lost LB Ramon Humber (thumb), WR Jordan Matthews (thumb), and CB E.J. Gaines (groin). Falcons: Jones left the game in the second quarter with a hip flexor injury and was ruled out for the game. He was limited during practice this week with a lower back injury. Sanu (hamstring) and DT Jack Crawford (biceps) also were ruled out. PROTECT THE BALL The Bills protected the ball to set a team record for most consecutive quarters without a turnover (15). The previous team record was 12, set in 2015. UP NEXT Bills: Play at Cincinnati next Sunday. Falcons: After their bye week, host Miami on Oct. 15. ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
