Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H 87
L 65

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Mostly Clear
H 87° L 65°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 65°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 65°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 79° L 57°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Family claims doctor performed lewd act on himself within view of patients
Close

Family claims doctor performed lewd act on himself within view of patients

Family claims doctor performed lewd act on himself within view of patients
(Photo: WPXI.com)

Family claims doctor performed lewd act on himself within view of patients

By: WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH -  John Dawson was looking out his son's hospital room window at Children's Hospital when he says he saw a doctor performing a lewd act on himself across the way.

“There was a gentleman masturbating in the building,” Dawson said.

The window is in a hospital building for doctors just across from the main children's hospital campus.

﻿>> Read more trending news

﻿“I contacted a nurse, which brought two nurses at the time and they couldn't believe it,” he said. “There was seven of us that seen it. At this point, they still haven't done anything about it.”

After not getting answers from the hospital, Dawson called Channel 11.

“Any one of the children on that floor or any other floor could've looked out and seen him doing this,” Dawson said. “He didn't try to hide it at all.”

We have been investigating his claims and finally got a statement from Children’s Hospital on Wednesday night saying, in part, “We’re aware of the allegation. We take allegations such as this extremely seriously and conduct a thorough review of the situation."

Dawson said the chief nursing officer and vice president of operations and patient care services apologized for what happened.

“It's disturbing to know that one of the physicians who may have been working on my child that day was over there doing that,” he said.

But he has a bigger concern. 

“If it would've been me or anyone else, in a building across the street, we would've gone to jail that night,” he said. “He was still there the next morning and the following morning after that.”

Channel 11 asked about the doctor’s current status, but Children’s Hospital said it was a personnel matter and couldn’t provide any further details.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Zinke dismisses charter as a 'little BS over travel'
    Zinke dismisses charter as a 'little BS over travel'
    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is dismissing controversy over his use of charter flights as 'a little BS over travel,' but says the American public has the right to know the costs of official travel. Zinke on Friday disclosed that he has taken three charter flights since taking office in March, including a $12,375 late-night trip from Las Vegas to his home state of Montana in June. He said no commercial flight was available after 8 p.m. local time, when he planned to fly for a speech to western governors the next day in Whitefish, Montana. Zinke is one of several Cabinet members facing questions about their travel after Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price came under criticism for his use of costly chartered planes while on government business. Zinke was in Las Vegas to speak to the Vegas Golden Knights, the city's new National Hockey League team. The team's owner, Bill Foley, contributed to Zinke's congressional campaigns. Zinke is a former Montana congressman. During his June 26 visit to Nevada, Zinke also announced funding grants to rural communities earlier in the day. Despite his dismissal of the controversy, Zinke said before a speech to the conservative Heritage Foundation on Friday, 'Taxpayers absolutely have the right to know official travel costs. It's common sense ... and the heart of good government.' In what he called an effort at transparency, Zinke disclosed details on the Vegas flight at the Heritage speech and said he also traveled by private plane in Alaska in May and the U.S. Virgin Islands in March. Zinke wants to expand energy production in Alaska, while the Interior Department oversees the U.S. Virgin Islands. Zinke said he also went on a military flight with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to view wildfires in Montana in August. All of his travel was approved in advance by Interior's ethics officials 'after extensive due diligence,' Zinke said, adding that he works hard to 'make sure I am above the law and I follow the law.' Zinke's office did not provide the costs for his Alaska or Virgin Island trips, but said in a statement that commercial flights were not available in either case. Jordan Libowitz, a spokesman for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said private travel by Zinke, Price and other Cabinet members was 'troubling.' Zinke's Las Vegas trip was especially worrisome because it was 'tied to political interests,' Libowitz said, noting the apparent reason for the late flight was Zinke's speech to the hockey team owned by a campaign contributor.
  • Man pulls 6-foot snake out of neighbor’s toilet
    Man pulls 6-foot snake out of neighbor’s toilet
    A man pulled a six-foot snake from his neighbor’s toilet. It was the biggest snake Mike Greene had removed from his neighbor’s house so far. Greene’s neighbor has had four of them show up in the last six years, according to UPI. “Well, look how big he is, Mike,” the 88-year-old man is heard saying in a video of the serpent’s removal. “Golly, I told you he was big.” Greene said the snake was not venomous. He released it into a field.
  • Woman who got tattoo on eyeball could lose eyesight, warns others
    Woman who got tattoo on eyeball could lose eyesight, warns others
    WARNING: Graphic photos below A Canadian woman who got a tattoo on her eyeball may end up partially blind from the procedure, and now, she has a warning to others considering the idea. >> Read more trending news  On Sept. 5, Catt Gallinger, 24, got a scleral tattoo -- which means that she had ink injected into the white section of her eyeball.  Gallinger, who has a number of tattoos and a forked tongue, said the person who tattooed her was unqualified but convinced her to get the eyeball tattoo, which quickly became infected. “I have a lot of friends who have had it done and it worked for them,” she told ﻿Global News. “I’m not jumping on the bandwagon or anything, but body modification is part of my life. I had been thinking about doing it for a while.” On the day she got the tattoo, the purple ink ran out of her eye down the side of her face, and the next day, her eye was swollen shut, WGN reported. “During the first two weeks, he kept telling me it was fine, but I had a feeling that it wasn’t normal,” Gallinger told ﻿Global News﻿. “Everyone I know who had this done healed within a week. I reached out to other artists around the world and they agreed on what he had done wrong, and made me aware of how high-risk my situation was.” Gallinger took to Facebook to warn others of the procedure, saying, “Please be cautious who you get your (modifications) from and do your research.”  According to Gallinger, who claimed her aftercare was “good,” the infection was caused by ink that was not diluted with saline, use of too much ink, use of a needle that was too big and the needle going too deep into her eye. Gallinger has been to the hospital three times in hopes of getting the infection cleared up. After rushing to the hospital, she was prescribed antibiotic eye drops for about a week, but things worsened and her eye had swollen completely shut. Apparently, the medicine spread the infection, causing a clump around her cornea, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Now she has to get surgery, and the tattoo certainly won’t end up like she hoped. She told CTV that the ink will either go away completely or “stay a blurry mess.” Doctors say if the ink reaches the retina, it will cause nerve damage, which may prompt them to remove her eye. Ophthalmologists have warned against the procedure, with some saying the only way to completely stop the pain is to remove the eyeball. Gallinger may be able to keep her eye, but the experience has left her shaken. “I took my eyesight for granted and trusted someone I shouldn’t have,” she said in a video posted Monday. “And even if this heals, my eyesight is not going to be back.” Gallinger plans to press charges of criminal negligence. Read more at ﻿Global News and CTV. WARNING: Graphic photos below Scroll down for images.
  • Supreme Court conservatives on rise as important term begins
    Supreme Court conservatives on rise as important term begins
    Disputes over a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and partisan electoral maps top the Supreme Court's agenda in the first full term of the Trump presidency. Conservatives will look for a boost from the newest justice, Neil Gorsuch, in a year that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has said will be momentous. President Donald Trump's travel ban appears likely to disappear from the court's docket, at least for now. But plenty of high-profile cases remain. The justices will hear important cases that touch on gay rights and religious freedoms, the polarized American electorate and the government's ability to track people without search warrants. Also on the agenda are cases involving employees' rights to unite over workplace disputes, and states' rights to allow betting on professional and college sporting events.
  • Some Mormons await guidance on political rifts at conference
    Some Mormons await guidance on political rifts at conference
    The Mormon church is holding its twice-a-year conference this weekend amid a tumultuous political climate in the U.S. and without the participation of its ailing 90-year-old president. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Thomas S. Monson will miss the conference for the first time since 1963, when he became the youngest-ever member of the top governing body called Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He ascended to the top post in 2008 and is considered a prophet. Another key leader, 85-year-old Robert D. Hales, also will miss the conference due to his health. Topics to be discussed are kept under wraps until conference begins, but here's a look at what some in the nearly 16 million-member religion will be watching for during the conference: ___ POLITICAL DIVIDE As Mormons live through a turbulent time in American politics, some members will be listening to see if church leaders provide guidance on dealing with high tension and strong opinions. Mormon leaders don't endorse candidates or parties, but they sometimes weigh in on what they consider crucial moral issues. During the 2016 presidential election, the church defended religious liberty after Donald Trump suggested banning Muslims from entering the U.S. The religion also renewed calls for an end to culture wars where people stake out extreme positions. Mormons historically lean heavily Republican, but the GOP grip on the faith's voters slipped last year with Trump as the party's candidate, according to a Pew Research Center. Many of Utah's mostly Mormon voters struggled to embrace Trump's brash demeanor and recoiled over the billionaire's comments about women, minorities and Muslims. He won Mormon-heavy Utah, but with a smaller percentage of the vote than Republican presidential candidates in recent history. At the Mormon women's conference last weekend, top leader Dieter F. Uchtdorf echoed recent guidance from the church by encouraging Mormons to stand for what they believe in without judging the opposition. 'Of course, we must always stand for what is right, and there are times when we must raise our voices for that cause. However, when we do so with anger or hate in our hearts — when we lash out at others to hurt, shame, or silence them — chances are we are not doing so in righteousness,' said Uchtdorf, one of the top two counselors to the church president and a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. ___ ISSUES OF RACE With concerns about rising tides of white supremacy in the U.S., many Mormons will be listening to hear if church leaders once again denounce racism. In August, church leaders condemned white supremacist attitudes as 'morally wrong and sinful' after a protest over a Confederate War monument in Charlottesville, Virginia, descended into deadly violence. 'Church members who promote or pursue a 'white culture' or white supremacy agenda are not in harmony with the teachings of the church,' the faith said in a statement. A Mormon group formed this summer to advocate for the church and its members to do more to eradicate racism and white supremacy. The group, called Shoulder to the Wheel, wants to break the silence and make church members who espouse racist views feel uncomfortable. The religion still deals with questions about their views on race, in part because the faith banned men of African descent from the lay clergy until 1978. In 2013, the church went further than before in explaining that the ban was put in place during an era of great racial divide that influenced early Mormon teachings. It said in an essay that it now disavows the theories of the past that black skin is a sign of divine disfavor or curse.
  • Family claims doctor performed lewd act on himself within view of patients
    Family claims doctor performed lewd act on himself within view of patients
    John Dawson was looking out his son's hospital room window at Children's Hospital when he says he saw a doctor performing a lewd act on himself across the way. “There was a gentleman masturbating in the building,” Dawson said. The window is in a hospital building for doctors just across from the main children's hospital campus. ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿“I contacted a nurse, which brought two nurses at the time and they couldn't believe it,” he said. “There was seven of us that seen it. At this point, they still haven't done anything about it.” After not getting answers from the hospital, Dawson called Channel 11. “Any one of the children on that floor or any other floor could've looked out and seen him doing this,” Dawson said. “He didn't try to hide it at all.” We have been investigating his claims and finally got a statement from Children’s Hospital on Wednesday night saying, in part, “We’re aware of the allegation. We take allegations such as this extremely seriously and conduct a thorough review of the situation.' Dawson said the chief nursing officer and vice president of operations and patient care services apologized for what happened. “It's disturbing to know that one of the physicians who may have been working on my child that day was over there doing that,” he said. But he has a bigger concern.  “If it would've been me or anyone else, in a building across the street, we would've gone to jail that night,” he said. “He was still there the next morning and the following morning after that.” Channel 11 asked about the doctor’s current status, but Children’s Hospital said it was a personnel matter and couldn’t provide any further details.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.