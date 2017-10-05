Listen Live
Family of California officer killed while off-duty can keep his $9K police dog
Photo Credit: Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Police dog.

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MODESTO, Calif. -  The California family of a police officer killed in August was able to purchase a living, breathing memento of the man and the department he worked for — for one dollar, the Modesto Bee reported.

Modesto police Sgt. Mike Pershall, 38, was killed in August when he was hit by a drunken driver while riding his bicycle on a city street, the Bee reported. He had been promoted to sergeant on Aug. 8 and had been the handler of Ike, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois K-9, for two years.

Even though Ike represents a $9,137 investment for the Modesto Police Department, Chief Galen Carroll asked the City Council to consider “the human factor” and sell the dog to the family, the Bee reported.

“It is not a good deal for the Police Department to lose the dog,” Carroll told the Bee. “But there is also the human factor of, you have a wife and two kids who just lost their dad, and that’s the family dog. What is the right thing to do?”

City council members decided to sell the dog to the Pershall family for $1. He gets an early retirement from police work and will spend the rest of his days with the family of his handler, the Bee reported.

News

  • Doctors who treated Pulse victims prepared Las Vegas hospital for mass shooting
    Doctors who treated Pulse victims prepared Las Vegas hospital for mass shooting
    Doctors who worked on victims and survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting in June, 2016 were in Las Vegas discussing what they learned with doctors. >> Read more trending news The doctors from Orlando Regional Medical Center were in Las Vegas two weeks before Sunday’s deadly concert mass shooting. “The horror of their tragedy was so similar to ours,” said Dr. Gary Parrish, ORMC medical director of the emergency department. At Pulse nightclub in June 2016, 49 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured in Orlando. More than 50 were killed Sunday night and hundreds of others were injured at a country concert in Las Vegas when a gunman at Mandalay Bay hotel opened fire. Parrish ran ORMC’s department on the night of Pulse, and two months ago he spoke to Nevada’s only Level I trauma center UMC in Las Vegas. Parrish said that he shared his experience from the moments, days, even months after the massacre at Pulse. >> Las Vegas shooting: Remembering the victims 'What I told them was they need to be prepared for the rest of the story,” Parrish said. Parrish said every major hospital trains for mass casualty events, but he wanted medical staff in Las Vegas to know what he felt his team wasn't quite ready for. 'The patient identification process. The family reunification process,” Parrish said. He said the damage caused by higher velocity firearms doesn't compare to a typical gunshot wound. 'I have no doubt those injuries were more severe than they might otherwise see,” Parrish said. Parrish said the experience sticks with him and likely always will. He knows Las Vegas doctors and nurses will understand that soon, too. He just hopes sharing his story helped them cope a little better with their own. 'I tell them, I hope it never happens again. But the reason they're interested in having some of our staff there is because we all have a sense that it's very likely this may happen again,” Parrish said.
  • 3 US troops killed in ambush in Niger
    3 US troops killed in ambush in Niger
    Three members of the U.S. Special Operations Forces were killed and two others were wounded in southwest Niger when a patrol was attacked Wednesday, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news The administration officials said the two wounded U.S. troops had been evacuated to Niger’s capital city of Niamey and would soon be moved to Germany. They were described by the officials as being in a 'stable condition,' CNN reported. The U.S. troops were part of a team advising and assisting local forces when they were attacked. U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Falvo, a spokesman for U.S. Africa Command, told CNN late Wednesday that 'a joint U.S. and Nigerien patrol came under hostile fire in southwest Niger,' but said that the military was still 'working to confirm details on the incident.
  • Florida set to execute man for 2 decades-old murders
    Florida set to execute man for 2 decades-old murders
    Florida is scheduled to execute a man Thursday who was convicted of murdering two people decades ago after a long night of drinking. Barring a successful last-ditch appeal filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, Michael Lambrix is scheduled to die by lethal injection at Florida State Prison at 6 p.m. He would be the second inmate to be put to death by the state since it restarted executions in August. Before then, the state had stopped all executions for months after a Supreme Court ruling that found Florida's method of sentencing people to death was unconstitutional. In response, the state Legislature passed a new law requiring death sentences to have a unanimous jury vote. Lambrix's attorney, William Hennis, is arguing to the nation's high court that because his client's jury recommendations for death were not unanimous — the juries in his two trials voted 8-4 and 10-2 for death — they should be thrown out. The Florida Supreme Court has ruled that Lambrix's case is too old to qualify for relief from the new sentencing system. 'This Court should consider whether executing Lambrix when a jury did not unanimously recommend a death sentence and Florida law no longer permits a death sentence to be imposed unless the jury unanimously consents constitutes cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Eighth Amendment,' Hennis wrote. Lambrix was convicted of killing Clarence Moore and Aleisha Bryant after a long night of partying in a small central Florida town, Labelle, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Fort Meyers. He and his roommate, Frances Smith, had met the victims at a bar, and returned to their trailer to eat spaghetti and continue the party, prosecutors said. At some point after returning to the trailer, Lambrix asked Moore to go outside. He returned about 20 minutes later and asked Bryant to come out as well, according to Smith's testimony. Smith testified at trial that Lambrix returned to the trailer alone after the killings, his clothes covered in blood. The two finished the spaghetti, buried the two bodies and then washed up, according to Smith's testimony cited in court documents. Prosecutors said he choked Bryant, and used a tire iron to kill Moore. Investigators found the bodies, the tire iron and the bloody shirt. Lambrix has claimed in previous appeals that it was Moore who killed Bryant, and that he killed Moore only in self-defense. 'It won't be an execution,' he told reporters in an interview at the prison Tuesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times. 'It's going to be an act of cold-blooded murder.' Lambrix's first trial ended in a hung jury. The jury in the second trial found him guilty of both murders, and a majority of jurors recommended death. He was originally scheduled to be executed in 2016, but that was postponed after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in a case called Hurst v. Florida, which found Florida's system for sentencing people to death was unconstitutional because it gave too much power to judges, instead of juries. Florida's Supreme Court has ruled that the new death sentencing system only applies to cases back to 2002. Hennis called that decision 'seemingly random,' and said the way in which the court is deciding which cases get chosen for new sentencing hearings 'will erode public confidence (in) the system and the death penalty.' Florida's high court has already weighed in on the issue, saying Lambrix has had decades of appeals and time to argue every issue in his case. 'It is clear that Lambrix has not been denied the opportunity to claim any constitutional right, nor has any right been denied to him without full consideration and review,' the court wrote. 'To the contrary, for more than thirty years, Lambrix's multiple claims have been reviewed and rejected. Thus, we conclude that Lambrix is not entitled to relief.' ___ Follow Jason Dearen on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JHDearen
  • Tillerson denies wanting to resign as secretary of state
    Tillerson denies wanting to resign as secretary of state
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has declared he never considered resigning as President Donald Trump's top diplomat, disputing what he called 'erroneous' reports that he wanted to step down earlier this year. After pointedly refusing to answer whether he once called the president a 'moron,' Tillerson had a spokeswoman deny he used such language. Thrust into the spotlight under uncomfortable circumstances, the normally camera-shy Tillerson sought to rebut a widely disseminated NBC News story that claimed Vice President Mike Pence had to talk the former oil man out of resigning over the summer, and that Tillerson had questioned Trump's intelligence. The explosive claims followed several instances in which Trump's and Tillerson's policy pronouncements have appeared to clash. 'There has never been a consideration in my mind to leave,' Tillerson told reporters Wednesday in an unusually personal address from the State Department's staid 7th-floor Treaty Room outside of his office. From Las Vegas, where he traveled to meet with medical personnel and others affected by the mass shooting there, Trump told reporters he has 'total confidence' in Tillerson. Earlier, Trump denounced the report as 'fake news' on Twitter. Trump's administration already has seen an unprecedented wave of departures, including a chief of staff, a national security adviser and a Cabinet secretary. However, his core national security team — Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his second national security adviser, H.R. McMaster — has been viewed by Republicans and even many Democrats as a pillar of stability in an otherwise chaotic government. Even so, Trump has at times appeared to undercut Tillerson's message on some of America's most sensitive national security challenges, including Iran and North Korea. Tillerson also has publicly complained about the White House blocking him from making key appointments. Sen. Bob Corker, the Foreign Relations Committee chairman, said Tillerson hasn't been sufficiently supported and 'is in an incredibly frustrating place.' The Republican senator, who has criticized Trump's leadership, offered a stark assessment: Tillerson, Mattis and White House chief of staff John Kelly are 'those people that help separate our country from chaos.' While praising Trump's foreign policy on Wednesday, Tillerson raised eyebrows by pointedly declining to deny he had called the president a 'moron' after a contentious meeting at the Pentagon in July. 'I'm not going to deal with petty stuff like that,' the former Exxon Mobil CEO said. 'I mean, this is what I don't understand about Washington. Again, I'm not from this place, but the places I come from, we don't deal with that kind of petty nonsense.' 'Let me tell you what I've learned about this president, whom I did not know before taking this office,' Tillerson said. 'He loves his country. He puts Americans and America first. He's smart. He demands results wherever he goes, and he holds those around him accountable for whether they've done the job he's asked them to do.' Later, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert flatly denied that Tillerson called Trump a moron. She said Tillerson hasn't said sorry to Trump, as no apology was needed. Pence backed up Tillerson's account by saying the two men never discussed the 'prospect of the secretary's resignation from the administration.' 'Any reporting to the contrary is categorically false,' Pence's statement said. NBC said Tillerson had been on the verge of resigning this summer amid mounting policy disputes with the White House. It said the tensions came to a head around the time Trump gave a politicized speech in July to the Boy Scouts of America, an organization Tillerson once led. The network claimed Pence and Mattis convinced Tillerson to stay. A person familiar with the conversation also disputed that the vice president sought to coax the secretary of state into not quitting. The discussion instead focused on easing tensions between Tillerson and the White House and finding a way for him to operate better within the Cabinet, said the individual, who wasn't authorized to speak publicly on the private discussion and demanded anonymity. Trump himself pounced on the NBC report, before and after Tillerson offered his side of the story. 'The @NBCNews story has just been totally refuted by Sec. Tillerson and @VP Pence. It is #FakeNews. They should issue an apology to AMERICA!' Trump tweeted. NBC stood by its reporting. Tillerson sought to broach the story in the typically somber and methodical manner he has approached being secretary of state. He framed his response as a defense of Trump's entire 'America First' foreign policy, and his own place within that strategy. He also noted the diplomatic successes of Nikki Haley, Trump's U.N. ambassador, with whom he has been privately clashing for several months. 'President Trump's foreign policy goals break the mold of what people traditionally think of what is achievable,' Tillerson said. Tillerson appeared most frustrated that talk of his resignation is persisting despite previous denials. 'I have answered that question repeatedly. For some reason, it continues to be misreported,' he said. ___ Associated Press writers Ken Thomas, Matthew Pennington, Jill Colvin and Richard Lardner contributed.
  • Train hits house in northwest Atlanta
    Train hits house in northwest Atlanta
    Atlanta police said one person was taken to a local hospital after a train derailed, hitting a house, early Thursday morning.  We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. The train derained in the area of Andrews and Eason streets just before 3:30 a.m. Stay with WSBTV.com for updates on this developing story.  
  • House GOP eyes budget passage that is key to tax debate
    House GOP eyes budget passage that is key to tax debate
    Republicans are focused on cutting taxes instead of deficits as they look to power a $4.1 billion budget plan through the House on Thursday. The 2018 House GOP budget promises deep cuts to social programs and Cabinet agency budgets but its chief purpose is to set the stage for action later this year on a comprehensive Republican overhaul of the U.S. tax code. The tax overhaul is the party's top political priority as well as a longtime policy dream of key leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan. The plan calls for more than $5 trillion in spending cuts over the coming decade, including a plan to turn Medicare into a voucher-like program for future retirees, slash Medicaid by about $1 trillion over the coming decade, and repeal the 'Obamacare' health law. But Republicans are not actually planning to impose any of those cuts with follow-up legislation that would be required under Washington's byzantine budget rules. Instead, those GOP proposals for spending cuts are limited to nonbinding promises, and even a token 10-year, $200 billion spending cut package demanded by tea party House Republicans appears likely to be scrapped in upcoming talks with the Senate. Instead, the motivating force behind the budget measures is the Republicans' party-defining drive to cut corporate and individual tax rates and rid the tax code of loopholes. They promise this tax 'reform' measure will put the economy in overdrive, driving economic growth to the 3 percent range, and adding a surge of new tax revenues that would help bring the budget toward balance. Passing the measure through the House and Senate would provide key procedural help for the tax measure because it sets the stage for follow-on legislation that can't be filibustered by Senate Democrats. Republicans used this so-called reconciliation procedure in their failed attempt to kill 'Obamacare,' including its tax surcharges on wealthy people. 'Through reconciliation, our budget specifically paves the way for pro-growth tax reform that will reduce taxes for middle class Americans and free up American businesses to grow and hire,' said House Budget Committee Chairman Diane Black, R-Tenn. The House vote comes as the Senate Budget Committee is considering a companion plan that differs in key details and is set for a vote Thursday afternoon. Both the House and Senate plans rely on rosy estimates of economic growth and illusory spending cuts to promise to wrestle the federal budget back into surplus within a decade. The House measure also assumes that the upcoming tax bill won't add to the deficit; the Senate version, however, would permit the measure to add $1.5 trillion to the $20 trillion-plus national debt over the coming 10 years. The final version is likely to stick closely to the Senate measure. The real-world trajectory of Washington, however, is for higher deficits as Republicans focus on tax cuts, a huge hike in the defense budget, and a growing disaster aid tally that is about to hit $45 billion. 'The train's left the station, and if you're a budget hawk you were left at the station,' said Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C. Democrats blasted the sweeping spending cuts proposed by Republicans — $5.4 trillion over 10 years in the House plan and somewhat less in the Senate GOP measure — as an assault on middle-class families and the poor. 'This is, like Yogi Berra said, 'deja vu all over again.' Republicans used their Trumpcare bill to sneak in tax cuts for the rich,' said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. 'Now they're using their tax cut plan ... and they're sneaking in cuts to Medicaid and Medicare. But it's the same playbook.
