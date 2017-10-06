Falling gate kills boy at church

Police are investigating after a gate fell on top of a child at a church in Mukilteo, killing him.

>> Read more trending news

The 10-year-old boy, of Everett, was in the parking lot of the Sulamita Slavic Church when a 20-foot wrought iron gate used to secure the parking lot collapsed, fire officials said Thursday evening.

An off-duty paramedic lifted the gate off the boy and attempted to resuscitate him, officials said. Assistant Fire Chief Brian McMahan said first responders found a bystander doing CPR on the boy, who was on the ground, when they arrived.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tragic update: 10yo boy killed when metal gate fell on him. Bystanders tried CPR- one was off-duty Everett paramedic. @KIRO7Seattle at 9&11 pic.twitter.com/ZTFQqTjE7z — Joanna Small (@JoannaKIRO7) October 6, 2017

It was not clear if the boy attended the church’s Sulamita Christian School.

Police continue to investigate.

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.