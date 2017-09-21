Listen Live
National
Fallen sailor's return home moves airplane passengers to tears
Photo Credit: liveslow/Getty Images/iStockphoto
By: Alex Thomas, Rare.us

OKLAHOMA CITY -  The touching moment a sailor’s body was taken to home her family moved an airplane full of passengers to tears as they watched the emotional scene unfold.

>> Watch the video here

The U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswains Mate Handler on board the plane was Brooke Newton, 25, who died in San Diego on Aug. 30, according to an obituary published in the Edmond Sun.

>> Read more trending news

Brooke Raelynn Newton, 25, passed away August 30, 2017 in San Diego, California. She was born April 17, 1992 at Tinker...

Posted by Remembering Brooke Newton on Monday, September 11, 2017

Mike Helms, who was on the plane, said that when the craft touched down, the pilot asked passengers to remain on board while the fallen hero was removed.

They were at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City on Thursday night when Helms wrote on Facebook, “This moment hit me hard for some reason. I couldn’t hold back tears. As I looked around the plane, I was hoping nobody would see my moment of weakness … But to my surprise, damn near everyone on the plane was crying.”

>> See the post here

My plane landed in Oklahoma City last night. When we stopped at the terminal, the pilot announced that he would like to...

Posted by Mike Helms on Thursday, September 14, 2017

When Helms and the rest of the passengers looked out the window, they watched as Newton’s family was given the casket containing their daughter’s body.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Diplomats meet on Iran deal as Trump stays mum on decision
    Diplomats meet on Iran deal as Trump stays mum on decision
    President Donald Trump has determined how he wants to approach the Iran nuclear deal, but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Trump has not informed him or others in the administration about his decision. Tillerson says Trump even refused to share his decision with British Prime Minister Theresa May when she asked about it. The top U.S. diplomat says that while Iran might be meeting its obligations to the letter of the deal, it is violating its spirit. He says, 'One can almost set the countdown clock to Iran resuming its nuclear activities.' Tillerson spoke to reporters after a meeting Wednesday evening of the parties to the nuclear deal, including Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
  • Fallen sailor's return home moves airplane passengers to tears
    Fallen sailor's return home moves airplane passengers to tears
    The touching moment a sailor’s body was taken to home her family moved an airplane full of passengers to tears as they watched the emotional scene unfold. >> Watch the video here The U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswains Mate Handler on board the plane was Brooke Newton, 25, who died in San Diego on Aug. 30, according to an obituary published in the Edmond Sun. >> Read more trending news Mike Helms, who was on the plane, said that when the craft touched down, the pilot asked passengers to remain on board while the fallen hero was removed. They were at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City on Thursday night when Helms wrote on Facebook, “This moment hit me hard for some reason. I couldn’t hold back tears. As I looked around the plane, I was hoping nobody would see my moment of weakness … But to my surprise, damn near everyone on the plane was crying.” >> See the post here When Helms and the rest of the passengers looked out the window, they watched as Newton’s family was given the casket containing their daughter’s body.
  • Trump to look at even stricter cap on refugees
    Trump to look at even stricter cap on refugees
    President Donald Trump is considering a further reduction in the number of refugees allowed into the United States as the administration works to re-shape American immigration policy, officials say. Trump has already slashed refugee admissions once since taking office. Now he faces a decision on how many to admit in the next budget year. As is often the case with the Trump administration, Cabinet officials are divided as they weigh the costs and potential security risks associated with the program. The Department of Homeland Security has been pushing for a reduction beyond the 50,000 maximum-entry mark set by Trump earlier this year as part of his travel ban executive orders — a number that is already the lowest in modern American history. In a proposal submitted late last week, the department called for a reduction to 40,000 refugees in the next budget year starting Oct. 1, citing concerns about its workload and ability to adequately vet those seeking entry. The State Department, which oversees the program, has formally recommended that the number be kept at 50,000, according to Trump administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal deliberations. Agencies had been given until the close of business Wednesday to submit formal recommendations for consideration. State Department officials would have been inclined to set their recommendation higher, several of the people said, but were taking their cues from the president's executive order and felt that 50,000 was the highest number that would be palatable to him. Trump has until Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year, to determine how many refugees to admit under the Refugee Act of 1980. He is expected to consider the issue over the weekend, after he finishes up at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, one White House official said. The U.S. welcomed 84,995 refugees in fiscal year 2016, and former President Barack Obama had wanted to raise that number to 110,000 in 2017. Trump has made limiting immigration the centerpiece of his policy agenda. He temporarily banned visitors from a handful of Muslim-majority nations, has rescinded an Obama-era executive action protecting young immigrants from deportation and insists he'll build a wall along the southern border. During his campaign, Trump pledged to 'stop the massive inflow of refugees' and warned that terrorists were smuggling themselves into naive countries by posing as refugees fleeing war-torn Syria. 'Thousands of refugees are being admitted with no way to screen them and are instantly made eligible for welfare and free health care, even as our own veterans, our great, great veterans, die while they're waiting online for medical care that they desperately need,' Trump said last October. Instead, Trump has advocated keeping refugees closer to their homes. In a speech to the United Nations on Tuesday, Trump thanked Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon for taking in hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Syrian conflict, and described the United States as a 'compassionate nation' that has spent 'billions and billions of dollars in helping to support this effort.' 'We seek an approach to refugee resettlement that is designed to help these horribly treated people, and which enables their eventual return to their home countries to be part of the rebuilding process,' he said, arguing that for the cost of resettling one refugee in the United States, the U.S. can assist more than 10 migrants in their home regions. Advocates say that misses the point. 'I think that these comments show a basic misunderstanding of the refugee crisis,' said Jen Smyers, who helps run the immigration and refugee program at Church World Service, one of nine organizations that work to resettle refugees in the U.S. She said the safe re-integration of refugees into their home countries is always the preferred outcome, followed by integration in a nearby country that shares a refugee's language and culture. Resettlement is a last resort when those options are impossible. Refugees already face an extensive backlog and waiting periods that can take years. Smyers said that after Trump's executive order, she had to tell refugees in the pipeline they'd be waiting even longer. 'It's devastating for refugees who are overseas,' she said. Stacie Blake, of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, said the proposed cutbacks were especially concerning given the migrant crises affecting so many parts of the world, including the Rohingya Muslim refugees fleeing Myanmar. She said Trump's move could prompt other nations to 'back out' as well. White House spokeswoman Kelly Love said in a statement that the administration's approach to refugee resettlement 'is unwavering' and would be 'guided by the safety and security of the American people, the protection of U.S. taxpayers, and the application of U.S. resources in a manner that stretches our dollars to help the most people.' DHS spokesman David Lapan said that in setting the admissions ceiling, the agency would take into account the 'workload capacity of all program partners, including the vetting agencies' as well as national security interests. Simon Henshaw, the top State Department official for refugees, said the decision was ultimately Trump's. __ Associated Press writer Josh Lederman contributed from New York.
  • New GOP health care plan faces questions over how it deals with pre-existing conditions
    New GOP health care plan faces questions over how it deals with pre-existing conditions
    As Republicans try to push ahead with a new plan to overhaul the Obama health law, one flash point has erupted on how the GOP effort would impact people with pre-existing health conditions, as backers and opponents have come to much different conclusions on that important policy matter. The issue of how people with pre-existing conditions are treated has been a controversial one throughout this year’s legislative push by the GOP to coalesce behind a plan that would repeal and replace the Obama health law, as supporters of the law argue it’s one of the most popular aspects of the existing law, as it prevents insurance companies from discriminating against people because of their past medical history. In a tweet sent out on Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump declared his strong support for the Graham-Cassidy plan, specifically trumpeting what he says is ‘coverage of pre-existing conditions.’ I would not sign Graham-Cassidy if it did not include coverage of pre-existing conditions. It does! A great Bill. Repeal &amp; Replace. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017 Senator (Doctor) Bill Cassidy is a class act who really cares about people and their Health(care), he doesn't lie-just wants to help people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2017 As for what’s in the actual proposal from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) – the language does not expressly say that people with pre-existing conditions can keep their coverage without facing premium increases, as under the Obama health law. And the bill text doesn’t expressly say that states can get rid of requirements to cover pre-existing conditions, either – but it leaves open that possibility. Here is the only mention in the legislative text about pre-existing conditions: The Graham-Cassidy plan would allow states to change the “Essential Health Benefits” that are required under the Obama health law – basically, these are items that must be included in health coverage by insurance companies, preventing higher premiums based on age, lifetime caps on medical coverage, and the refusal to cover certain items because of a pre-existing medical condition, and more. Under the plan, states would be allowed to seek a waiver from the Secretary of Health and Human Services to change the EHB’s for that state; some states might want to keep the current Essential Health Benefits, while others could seek something different in terms of minimum coverage requirements. Some outside groups, and insurance companies have said their read of the language is that coverage for pre-existing conditions would be in danger in the Graham-Cassidy plan. Trump=pre-existing conditions covered under Graham-Cassidy. Blue Cross/Blue Shield=No. What's the truth? @SenJohnThune @SenatorRounds — Debra Elofson (@debra_elofson) September 21, 2017 My insurance company says #GrahamCassidy nixes coverage for preexisting conditions https://t.co/7qadcn1Vur — Jennifer (@jenniferd0902) September 21, 2017 The current GOP plan is to have a vote on the Graham-Cassidy language sometime next week. The Senate must act before September 30 in order to use a parliamentary procedure that prevents a Senate filibuster. Senators will be back on Monday for votes – at this point, the GOP does not have 50 votes for this new plan.
  • Amazon building smart glasses powered by Alexa, report says
    Amazon building smart glasses powered by Alexa, report says
    Amazon is working on its first wearable device: a pair of smart glasses that would allow its virtual assistant Alexa to be summoned any time, anywhere, according to the Financial Times. >> Amazon baby registry emails baffle customers who aren't expecting The device, which would tether wirelessly to a smartphone, is designed to look like a regular pair of spectacles so it can be worn comfortably and unobtrusively, sources told the Times. >> Read more trending news A bone-conduction audio system would allow the wearer to hear Alexa without having to insert headphones into their ears. Read more here.
