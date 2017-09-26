Listen Live
cloudy-day
82°
H 87
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
82°
Sunny
H 87° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 87° L 66°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 87° L 66°
  • clear-night
    67°
    Morning
    Clear. H 90° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Fall foliage: Where to get best views
Close

Fall foliage: Where to get best views

The Ultimate Autumn Road Trip

Fall foliage: Where to get best views

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fall is here and the leaves are already starting to turn, so where are the best places to go to see nature’s color palate?

Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway stretches 469 miles through two states, all the way from the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina.

There are exhibits, hiking trails, picnic areas and campsites for those who want to reconnect to the great outdoors.

>> Read more trending news

Colors will peak in October, usually mid to late in the month, but it all depends on the elevation, with highest elevations seeing the colors first. The Blue Ridge Parkway, at its lowest point is under 650 feet along the James River in Virginia, and at its highest at over 6,000 feet south of Mt. Pisgah in North Carolina.

Olympic National Park

Olympic National Park in the north west is almost a million of acres of untouched ecosystems that contain not only glacier-topped mountains, but also temperate rain forests. With 70 miles of coastline, Olympic National Park is sure to have an opportunity to see all of fall’s colors, but officials warn it isn’t like same as seeing them on the East Coast. Peak colors start in the highest elevations in mid-September with the rain forest and coast lines seeing the most color in mid-October.

﻿New England﻿

New England is one of the most popular areas to go see the fall color change. It is not limited to only one area, the entire region will erupt with color.  Peak views in the northern part of New England, in Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire, will be in late September. Late October will see the most color in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Route 6

Route 6 has been named by National Geographic as “one of America’s most scenic drives.” It is more than 400 miles of quiet highway across the northern part of Pennsylvania. The peak leaf viewing for the area is Sept. 26 through Oct. 12.

If driving isn’t your thing

Finally, driving isn’t your idea of a fun family outing, Amtrak is offering an alternative in its Great Dome Car. For only $53 one-way per person, you can ride the train through upstate New York to Montreal, Canada, according to Good Housekeeping. It is only available along the Adirondack route from late September and only for six weeks. For more information, click here.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
FILE PHOTO
Close

Fall foliage: Where to get the best views

Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
FILE PHOTO

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: Stone says no 2016 coordination with Russia
    The Latest: Stone says no 2016 coordination with Russia
    The Latest on the investigation into possible contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election (all times local): 1:05 p.m. Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone has concluded an interview with the House intelligence committee after more than three hours. Stone says he told lawmakers that he's aware of 'no evidence whatsoever' that there was coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia. Stone told reporters Tuesday after the meeting that the majority of lawmakers' questions focused on his communications with Guccifer 2.0, the unnamed hacker who has taken credit for breaking into Democratic National Committee email servers. He said questions also focused on communications he had through an intermediary with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Stone spoke to the panel as part of an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election. He said that he has had no contact with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is also conducting an investigation. __ 4:51 a.m. The House intelligence panel will interview two of President Donald Trump's associates behind closed doors this week as congressional committees step up their investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone and former staffer Boris Epshteyn will talk to the House panel. Stone confirmed his interview, which will be held Tuesday. Epshteyn also will speak to the committee this week, according to a source familiar with the interview. The person declined to be named because the panel's meetings are private. The interviews come as the House and Senate intelligence panels are looking into the meddling and scrutinizing the spread of false news stories and propaganda on social media. The Senate Intelligence committee will speak to officials from Twitter on Wednesday, also behind closed doors.
  • The Latest: Trump, Spanish leader to discuss trade
    The Latest: Trump, Spanish leader to discuss trade
    The Latest on President Donald Trump's meetings with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (all times local): 12:45 p.m. President Donald Trump says he and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (mah-ree-AH'-noh rah-HOY') will discuss trade and other issues. The leaders are meeting at the White House on Tuesday, days before a critical secession vote Sunday in Spain. The region of Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, wants to separate from Spain. Spain's federal government says such a vote would be illegal. Neither leader mentioned the vote during brief remarks as they appeared before journalists in the Oval Office. Rajoy says the two countries have good cooperation on defense and terrorism issues. ___ 12:25 p.m. President Donald Trump is welcoming Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (mah-ree-AH'-noh rah-HOY') to the White House days before a crucial secession vote in his country. The regional government in Catalonia is holding a binding referendum Sunday on separating from Spain. But the Spanish government insists such a vote is illegal and promises it won't take place. Catalonia is one of Spain's 17 autonomous regions. Its capital is the Mediterranean port city of Barcelona, a favorite for tourists. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert recently said the U.S. has no position on the referendum. She says the U.S. will work with any government or entity that comes out of the vote. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday she had nothing to add to the State Department's position on the issue.
  • Chip, Joanna Gaines announce last season of 'Fixer Upper'
    Chip, Joanna Gaines announce last season of 'Fixer Upper'
    The hit HGTV series “Fixer Upper” will end after season five. >> Read more trending news  Chip and Joanna Gaines made the announcement that they will put an end to their show on their official blog on Tuesday. “It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of ‘Fixer Upper’ will be our last,” they wrote. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place. “This has been an amazing adventure! We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show ... This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.” The news comes as a shock to fans who have been following the couple’s renovation show for the last few years. “Fixer Upper” premiered in May 2013 and became the highest-rated series for the network. The success has led to other adventures for the couple, including their retail compound Magnolia Market, New York Times bestselling books and an upcoming restaurant.  “We want to take this time to really say thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for letting our family to become part of your family,” Chip said. “Thank you, we can’t wait to see what’s next!” Season 5 of “Fixer Upper” will premiere in November. RELATED: Chip, Joanna Gaines team up with Target to release home-decor line RELATED: 'Fixer Upper' couple criticized over new home decor line at Target Read more here.
  • Local restaurants collecting donations for Puerto Rico
    Local restaurants collecting donations for Puerto Rico
    The devastation from Hurricane Maria is far and wide across Puerto Rico. Its governor says the island and its 3.4 million people are facing 'unprecedented disaster.' Days after devastation, the recovery has just started. [READ: Hurricane aftermath: Here's how you can help Puerto Rico] Two county restaurants are taking donations to send to the island. More than ten truckloads have been taken from Buen Provencho. TRENDING STORIES: Georgia to pay $550K to convicted murderer because of amputation If you lost food during Irma power outages, SNAP benefits may replace it Falcons players explain why they knelt during national anthem The restaurant’s owner is taking canned goods, bottled water, baby formula and diapers, anything for your home, tools, and things that run on batteries because the island is without power. Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach talked to the owner who is still trying to reach his family members in Puerto Rico. He said the first shipment of just water and food leaves today for Puerto Rico. 'They're being put on pallets and being sent out today on a cargo plane, at least the water and the canned goods. But we continue to collect. This is going to be an ongoing effort, and we'll stop when people stop donating,” Elmer Passpera said. Anyone can also drop off donations at the Porch Light Latin Kitchen in Smyrna at the Village Green. We’re talking to people donating about their personal reasons why, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
  • Cities ranked by love of java ahead of National Coffee Day
    Cities ranked by love of java ahead of National Coffee Day
    Personal finance website WalletHub on Tuesday released its 2017 list of 'Best Coffee Cities in America' in anticipation of National Coffee Day. >> Read more trending news America is the No. 1 country for coffee consumption, with millennials accounting for about 44 percent of all U.S. coffee demand, according to a 2016 report from Bloomberg. WalletHub compared 100 of America’s most populated city on 14 key metrics to determine what cities were best for coffee lovers. Among the metrics were: The average price per pack of coffee The average price of a cappuccino The average spending on coffee per household The share of households that own coffee makers The number of coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita The amount of Google search traffic for the term “coffee” Perhaps unsurprisingly, Seattle topped the list with a score of 68.58 out of 100. WalletHub ranked as the top 10 'Best Coffee Cities in America': Seattle, with a score of 68.58 Portland, Oregon, with a score of 67.04 San Francisco, with a score of 65.99 New York City, with a score of 64.74 Los Angeles, with a score of 61.86 San Diego, with a score of 57.78 Chicago, with a score of 57.45 Denver, with a score of 53.45 Boston, with a score of 53.31 Washington, D.C., with a score of 53.20 Other cities that made WalletHub's top 100 list include Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Orlando, Florida; Pittsburgh; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Jacksonville, Florida. National Coffee Day is Sept. 29. ﻿See the full list at WalletHub.com﻿
  • Fall foliage: Where to get best views
    Fall foliage: Where to get best views
    Fall is here and the leaves are already starting to turn, so where are the best places to go to see nature’s color palate? Blue Ridge Parkway The Blue Ridge Parkway stretches 469 miles through two states, all the way from the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. There are exhibits, hiking trails, picnic areas and campsites for those who want to reconnect to the great outdoors. >> Read more trending news Colors will peak in October, usually mid to late in the month, but it all depends on the elevation, with highest elevations seeing the colors first. The Blue Ridge Parkway, at its lowest point is under 650 feet along the James River in Virginia, and at its highest at over 6,000 feet south of Mt. Pisgah in North Carolina. Olympic National Park Olympic National Park in the north west is almost a million of acres of untouched ecosystems that contain not only glacier-topped mountains, but also temperate rain forests. With 70 miles of coastline, Olympic National Park is sure to have an opportunity to see all of fall’s colors, but officials warn it isn’t like same as seeing them on the East Coast. Peak colors start in the highest elevations in mid-September with the rain forest and coast lines seeing the most color in mid-October. ﻿New England﻿ New England is one of the most popular areas to go see the fall color change. It is not limited to only one area, the entire region will erupt with color.  Peak views in the northern part of New England, in Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire, will be in late September. Late October will see the most color in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Route 6 Route 6 has been named by National Geographic as “one of America’s most scenic drives.” It is more than 400 miles of quiet highway across the northern part of Pennsylvania. The peak leaf viewing for the area is Sept. 26 through Oct. 12. If driving isn’t your thing Finally, driving isn’t your idea of a fun family outing, Amtrak is offering an alternative in its Great Dome Car. For only $53 one-way per person, you can ride the train through upstate New York to Montreal, Canada, according to Good Housekeeping. It is only available along the Adirondack route from late September and only for six weeks. For more information, click here.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.