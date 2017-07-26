Listen Live
cloudy-day
80°
H -
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
80°
Partly Cloudy
H -° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H -° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H -° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Fake doctor ran clinics in Georgia and across U.S. for 15 years
Close

Fake doctor ran clinics in Georgia and across U.S. for 15 years

Fake doctor ran clinics in Georgia and across U.S. for 15 years
Photo Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Mugshot of Isabel Gervais

Fake doctor ran clinics in Georgia and across U.S. for 15 years

By: Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A woman pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to pretending to be a doctor while running clinics throughout the country during the last 15 years.

Prosecutors said Isabel Kesari Gervais, 60, used multiple aliases while offering naturopathic medicine, which the federal government says uses homeopathic and detoxification methods, among other things, to help patients heal themselves.

She entered her plea in an Alabama federal court and admitted to running clinics in Arkansas and Kansas as well as Georgia. Gervais had “no legitimate medical degrees or training,” according to a news release from federal prosecutors.

The American Medical Association recently said 18 states offer naturopathic medical licences. Georgia is not one of them.

The prosecutors said Gervais — often using variations on the names “Dr. Rose Starr” or “Debra Lynn Goodman” — ran the Chiron Clinic on Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta.

Georgia business records show a “Debrah L. Goodman” registered The Chiron Clinic Atlanta LLC to an office inside Northside Hospital during April 2004. The business dissolved in May 2008.

“At all the clinics, Gervais falsely represented herself as a licensed doctor with extensive experience and various degrees who used naturopathic medicine to cure people of various illnesses, including cancer,” the release said.

To stay out of trouble, authorities said, she abandoned rental properties and changed locations all while adopting new aliases.

According to the indictment, she made charges on the credit cards of Alabama patients totaling about $9,000. She operated that clinic in Hoover out of an herb shop.

“She promised patients, including cancer sufferers, at the Hoover clinic that she could provide various medical services, including DNA tests that she did not have the technology to conduct,” prosecutors said.

She had “Dr. Rose Starr” business cards and advertised with that name online and on the radio in Alabama, the indictment said.

Gervais pleaded guilty to one charge each of wire fraud affecting a financial institution, aggravated identity theft and making false statements.

She faces a maximum of 37 years and fines up to $1.25 million.

She already agreed to forfeit $108,146 she gained from the illegal activity.

Gervais has been in Alabama’s Shelby County Jail since March 24, according to the jail’s online database. Prosecutors said she is set to be sentenced in November.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Teen pleads not guilty in fatal crash recorded on Instagram
    Teen pleads not guilty in fatal crash recorded on Instagram
    A California teenager pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving after she lost control of her car while livestreaming on Instagram and recording a crash that killed her younger sister. Obdulia Sanchez, 18, appeared via remote camera in Merced County Superior Court, dressed in yellow inmate garb. She pleaded not guilty to all six counts and responded a 'little bit' when the judge asked whether she understood the charges against her. Ramnik Samrao, a public defender who represents Sanchez, said the teen believes she killed her sister. 'Anybody can say very easily that she is responsible for the death. She believes that too. She said multiple times, 'I killed my sister, I killed my sister,'' Samrao said outside court. 'There's no doubt about that, but whether there was a crime committed, that's a separate story.' The judge set bail at $560,000. Sanchez was driving the car on Friday when it veered onto the shoulder of a road about 75 miles (121 kilometers) northwest of Fresno. Authorities said she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn into a field, ejecting and killing her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez. Prosecutors say the video, which includes images of her dancing to music while driving and taking her hands from the steering wheel, will be a key piece of evidence in the case. In a statement, Merced County Chief Deputy District Attorney Harold Nutt had called the behavior 'disturbing and shocking.' 'It reflects some depravity and some stupidity and that sort of thing. It's shocking behavior, no question about it,' Nutt said outside court. He said Sanchez's blood alcohol content was 0.10. In California, .01 percent blood alcohol content is illegal for those under 21, said Jessica Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Department of Motor Vehicles. Sanchez was convicted of reckless driving in 2015 for driving without a license when she was 14, Gonzalez said. After a gap in the livestream of the crash, the driver is seen leaning over the girl's body, saying she was sorry. She said she expected to spend the rest of her life in prison but doesn't care. 'This is the last thing I wanted to happen, OK? ... Rest in peace, sweetie,' the teen says. 'If you don't survive, I'm so (expletive) sorry.' Another 14-year-old girl suffered a leg injury in the crash. The six counts against Sanchez also include drunken driving resulting in injuries. Prosecutors say Sanchez could spend more than 13 years in state prison if convicted of all the charges. Her father, Nicandro Sanchez, has called it an unexplainable accident and said Obdulia had been in the custody of Child Protective Services the past two years. The girl who survived the crash said she wasn't mad at anyone and doesn't blame the driver. Instead, Manuela Seja blamed social media, which she said has taken over people's lives, television station KSEE in Fresno (http://bit.ly/2v2bYRB) reported. ___ The story has been corrected to show Sanchez faces charges on six counts, not five.
  • Trump to nominate Kan. Gov. Brownback to serve as ambassador
    Trump to nominate Kan. Gov. Brownback to serve as ambassador
    Five years ago, Gov. Sam Brownback made Kansas an economic laboratory for the nation by aggressively cutting taxes. He's expected to leave office with his Kansas reputation in tatters and his home state an example of trickle-down economics that didn't work. The White House on Wednesday announced that President Donald Trump plans to nominate Brownback to serve as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. If confirmed by the Senate, he'll run the State Department's Office of International Religious Freedom. Officials in Kansas expect Brownback to step down as governor, but his office would not immediately discuss future plans Wednesday evening. Brownback, 60, would also leave a Kansas legacy of far tougher restrictions on abortion and fewer limits on gun owners than when he won the first of his two terms in 2010. Brownback refused to expand the Medicaid health program for the poor in line with former President Barack Obama's signature health care law even as several other Republican governors went ahead. His departure would automatically elevate fellow conservative Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer to governor. Brownback will be most remembered for championing cuts in Kansas personal income taxes starting in 2012. The state was supposed to get a 'shot of adrenaline to the heart' of its economy. He described it as a state-level experiment that would demonstrate the benefits of tax-cutting theory that dates back to Ronald Reagan's administration, with Kansas even hiring Reagan economist Arthur Laffer to provide advice and promote the results. Cutting taxes — in particular for business owners — would spur hiring, creating wealth that would trickle down to everyone. It's still GOP orthodoxy, and Trump has set similar tax cutting goals. But in Kansas, the cuts failed to deliver the economic growth the governor had promised. With the state's economy struggling, Brownback won re-election with less than 50 percent of the vote in 2014 by suggesting the state could have it all. Kansas could keep his core income tax cuts without sacrificing spending on schools or social services. Instead, the state muddled along with temporary budget patches, raiding highway funds, shorting public pensions and then boosting sales and cigarette taxes. Fellow Republicans across the nation watched the Kansas experiment closely and were not impressed. GOP lawmakers in Missouri enacted tax cuts but went slower and tied them to growth in tax revenues. In South Carolina, an unsuccessful pitch for tax cuts prompted then-Gov. Nikki Haley to say, 'We are not doing what Kansas did.' Trump carried Kansas easily in 2016, but voters turned on Brownback and his allies, ousting two dozen of his conservative allies from the Legislature and giving Democrats and GOP moderates more power. The Kansas Legislature repudiated Brownback's program in June, rolling back most of those past tax cuts, raising rates and ending an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners to raise $1.2 billion over two years. Brownback vetoed their bill, and they overrode his action. It was a far cry from the promise of his first term. He won the governor's office in 2010 as a U.S. senator on a wave of voter frustration in ruby red Kansas with Obama and other Democrats in Washington, aided by the rise of the tea party movement. Brownback won 63 percent of the vote and Republicans swept all statewide and congressional races on the ballot. Brownback grew up on a family farm in eastern Kansas, trained as lawyer and was the state's agriculture secretary from 1986 to 1993, taking a year off to serve as a White House fellow. He was elected to the U.S. House in 1994, part of the so-called Republican revolution that gave the GOP control of both the House and the Senate for the first time in 40 years. Two years later, he won election to the Senate, capturing the seat held by Bob Dole, who'd resigned to run for president. Brownback won a full six-year term in 1998 and another in 2004. Brownback has long been a favorite of Christian conservatives for his strong stances as a U.S. senator against abortion and same-sex marriage. He also gained some attention as a vocal critic of the entertainment industry. He started running in 2007 for the Republican presidential nomination but dropped out before primaries and caucuses began in 2008. Brownback converted to Catholicism in 2002 after having been a Methodist, and his religious devotion and commitment to helping the poor in other nations has led him in the past to break the mold of classic conservatives. He was an early advocate of U.S. action to stop genocide in Sudan's Darfur region and visited Congo and Rwanda as a senator to decry humanitarian crises and call for better coordination in foreign aid programs. ___ Follow John Hanna on Twitter at https://twitter.com/apjdhanna .
  • Mom: Man shot by Virginia police dealt with 'mental issues'
    Mom: Man shot by Virginia police dealt with 'mental issues'
    The mother of a man who authorities say was killed by police after attacking an officer with an ax said Wednesday that he was a 'sweet, gentle' person who dealt with 'mental issues' in the past. Officers fatally shot 23-year-old Alexander J. Schoessel in downtown Richmond on Tuesday morning after the man, wearing nothing but a kilt and combat-style boots, refused to drop an ax and long knife, police said. Schoessel's mother told The Associated Press that her son's actions were out of character and that his family is struggling to deal with his sudden death. Richelle Tucker spoke of 'mental issues' in the man's past, but declined to elaborate. 'He was known by all his friends as being a very sweet, gentle young man, not the kind of person who would harm someone,' Tucker said. 'His loss is very large in our family and he will be greatly missed.' A 12-year veteran of the Richmond police force was wounded when he got caught in the line of fire, police said. John Rotondi, 43, was hit in his protective vest and treated at a local hospital before being released, police said. The two officers who shot Schoessel — Nicholas Pechstein and Joshua Sanborn — were placed on administrative leave, police said. Police say officers encountered the man after receiving complaints from several locations around town Tuesday morning. They say officers tried to get him to drop his weapons, using 'de-escalation techniques' and deploying a Taser, but he wouldn't comply. 'Although it is early in our investigation, from what I've seen and heard, these officers behaved with the utmost professionalism and courage,' said Police Chief Alfred Durham said in a statement Wednesday. 'I believe they acted with restraint until they were called upon to use greater force.' Taryn Kelly, who witnessed the shooting, said the man was acting erratically, kicking his legs in the air and waving the weapons at one officer in particular before he was shot. Kelly said she could hear the officers giving the man orders and could see them trying to de-escalate the situation. 'It definitely wasn't a police brutality thing,' Kelly said. 'I knew what was going to happen when I saw him attacking them, basically.' ____ Associated Press reporter Sarah Rankin contributed to this report. ____ Follow Alanna Durkin Richer at http://twitter.com/aedurkinricher. Read more of her work at http://apne.ws/2hIhzDb
  • Small plane misses cars but kills 4 aboard in highway crash
    Small plane misses cars but kills 4 aboard in highway crash
    A small plane crashed on a Utah highway Wednesday, killing two couples heading for a vacation but narrowly missing cars when it barreled across the lanes through a gap in traffic. The plane went down shortly after takeoff from a municipal airport popular with private pilots north of Salt Lake City, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said. No injuries were reported on the ground after it snarled traffic and left behind blackened wreckage. Layne Clarke, 48, was flying his wife and two friends as they departed for a vacation, said family friend and colleague Jeff Henderson. Clarke owned an automotive paint business and had gotten his pilot's license about five years ago after a friend got him interested in aviation, he said. Clarke was a 'very energetic, wonderful man,' Henderson said. Also killed in the crash was his wife, Diana Clarke, 46, of Taylor, Utah, and their friends Perry, 45, and Sarah Huffaker, 42, of West Haven, Utah, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Administration are investigating the cause of the crash. It closed most lanes of Interstate 15 in Riverdale, about 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. The Beech A36 Bonanza crashed about a half-mile from a nearby municipal airport. It hit on the edge of the interstate, went across the northbound lanes during an opening in traffic and landed in the median, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce told the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden. It appeared the plane was out of control and the pilot was trying to land it on the interstate just before the crash, semitrailer driver Obdulio Ruiz told the newspaper. Driver April Demetropolis was on her way to work when the plane crashed so close to her car that she felt the reverberation and heat from the explosion, the Deseret News reported. 'Out of nowhere from the east side, a plane came swooping in and just nose-dived into the middle of the freeway,' Demetropolis told the newspaper. 'It exploded. The flames engulfed the entire street.
  • AP Exclusive: Boy Scouts chief expected fiery Trump speech
    AP Exclusive: Boy Scouts chief expected fiery Trump speech
    The Boy Scouts of America anticipated President Donald Trump would spark controversy with a politically tinged speech at its national jamboree in West Virginia but felt obliged to invite him out of respect for his office, its leader said Wednesday in his first public comments on the furor over Trump's remarks. 'If I suggested I was surprised by the president's comments, I would be disingenuous,' Boy Scouts of America president Randall Stephenson, who's also the CEO of AT&T, said in a phone call with The Associated Press. Other U.S. presidents have addressed past jamborees with speeches steering clear of partisan politics. To the dismay of many parents and former scouts, Trump, a Republican, promoted his political agenda and assailed his enemies in his speech Monday evening, inducing some of the more than 30,000 scouts in attendance to boo at the mention of Barack Obama, his Democratic predecessor. Stephenson noted that every U.S. president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt has been invited to address the jamboree and said the Boy Scouts leadership gave 'a lot of thought about Donald Trump coming to speak.' 'Anyone knows his speeches get highly political — we anticipated that this could be the case,' Stephenson said. 'Do I wish the president hadn't gone there and hadn't been political? Of course.' Hoping to minimize friction, the Boy Scouts of America, which is based in Irving, Texas, issued what Stephenson called 'stringent guidelines' to adult staff for how the audience should react to the speech. 'You can help make the president's visit a success by ensuring that any reactions to the president's address are, as we state in our Scout Law, friendly, courteous, and kind,' the guidance said. 'This includes understanding that chants of certain phrases heard during the campaign (e.g. 'build the wall,' 'lock her up') are considered divisive by many members of our audience, and may cause unnecessary friction between individuals and units. 'Please help us ensure that all Scouts can enjoy this historical address by making sure that your troop members are respectful not only of the president, but of the wide variety of viewpoints held by Scouts and Scouters in the audience tonight,' the guidance said. Stephenson, who was not in attendance at Trump's speech, said the guidance wasn't followed impeccably. 'There were some areas where perhaps they were not in compliance with what we instructed,' he said. 'There's probably criticism that could be leveled.' Stephenson has been a senior Boy Scout official through several of its recent controversies, including decisions to admit gay and transgender youths as scouts and to accept openly gay adults as unit leaders. He said he wasn't surprised by the negative reactions to Trump's speech. 'We anticipated there might be some people upset,' he said. Would the Scouts invite Trump back to address the next national jamboree if he wins re-election? 'I don't see why we would break with tradition, whoever is holding office,' Stephenson said. 'We are not to going to censor or edit the president of the United States. That's beyond our pay grade regardless of who it is.' The controversy occurred as AT&T, which is based in Dallas, is seeking the approval of Trump administration regulators for its proposed $85 billion purchase of Time Warner. ___ Follow David Crary on Twitter at http://twitter.com/CraryAP
  • Local museum teaches kids best way to view total solar eclipse
    Local museum teaches kids best way to view total solar eclipse
    The upcoming solar eclipse could be very dangerous to your eyes if you aren't taking proper precautions. Tellus Science Museum workers are making a special point to caution people not to look directly at the sun. A total solar eclipse will be visible in extreme north Georgia on Aug. 21. Parts of metro Atlanta will experience a partial eclipse. All eclipse viewers are advised to use special solar glasses or a pinhole viewer. Regular sunglasses won't protect your eyes. RELATED STORIES: Rare total solar eclipse visible from Georgia 7 things to know about the rare total solar eclipse this August SEE: Most accurate map of the eclipse's path of totality to date Local libraries offer free eclipse glasses for August's total solar eclipse 'Don't experiment on yourself. Don't use sunglasses or look in a mirror. I've heard all sorts of stuff like looking at a reflection in the water. None of that stuff works, so be very careful,' said David Dundee with Tellus. Rachel Garner took her children to the museum to learn about the eclipse. 'We've learned that you should not look at an eclipse if the sun is not covered completely,' she said. Garner said she and her family are going out of town to watch the eclipse. 'I don't know if I've ever seen a total eclipse of the sun in my life, so we're going to Tennessee to watch it,' she said. Dundee says any type of eclipse is a great show. 'So whether it's a lunar eclipse, to a solar eclipse or whatever it is in the sky, it's the best free show on the planet,' he said.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.