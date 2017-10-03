Listen Live
National
Facebook says millions of Americans saw 'divisive' election ads placed by Russian interests
Facebook says millions of Americans saw 'divisive' election ads placed by Russian interests

Facebook says millions of Americans saw 'divisive' election ads placed by Russian interests
Facebook says millions of Americans saw 'divisive' election ads placed by Russian interests

By: Rare.us

Facebook now says as many as 10 million Americans may have seen one or more of the 3,300 Facebook ad variations they identified and traced to a Russian state-backed propaganda company called the Internet Research Agency.

The ads in question were placed by hundreds of Russian Facebook accounts over a period of two years at a cost of around $100,000; 56 percent of impressions, or actual views of the ads came after the election, while 44 percent came before it.

According to a press release from Facebook, the ads centered around “divisive social and political messages,” including:

  • LGBT matters
  • Race issues
  • Immigration
  • Gun rights

The same release said it’s possible that more accounts used in the effort will be discovered. Facebook has turned over the 3,300 ads and other records associated with the ad buys to the Senate and House Intelligence and Judiciary committees.

A vital question — whether the purchase of political and issue-based advertising on Facebook by Russian interests is a violation of federal law — remains unanswered.

Perhaps in an effort to avoid a ruling that would clamp down on such advertising, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has pledged additional transparency measures that would more readily identify political ads to the average user and bring them closer to the level of scrutiny that political ads on more traditional platforms — television, billboards, and radio — endure.

Today’s admission is a stark reversal of Facebook’s earlier positions on Russian interests using the company’s advertising platform to target Americans. Even earlier this month, Facebook maintained that they were not aware of any efforts by Russians to use their advertising tools in this way, reports The Verge.

News

    Facebook now says as many as 10 million Americans may have seen one or more of the 3,300 Facebook ad variations they identified and traced to a Russian state-backed propaganda company called the Internet Research Agency. >> Read more trending news The ads in question were placed by hundreds of Russian Facebook accounts over a period of two years at a cost of around $100,000; 56 percent of impressions, or actual views of the ads came after the election, while 44 percent came before it. >> RELATED: Facebook offered "Jew Hater," "Ku Klux Clan," and other hate-based audiences to advertisers According to a press release from Facebook, the ads centered around "divisive social and political messages," including: LGBT matters Race issues Immigration Gun rights The same release said it's possible that more accounts used in the effort will be discovered. Facebook has turned over the 3,300 ads and other records associated with the ad buys to the Senate and House Intelligence and Judiciary committees. A vital question — whether the purchase of political and issue-based advertising on Facebook by Russian interests is a violation of federal law — remains unanswered. Perhaps in an effort to avoid a ruling that would clamp down on such advertising, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has pledged additional transparency measures that would more readily identify political ads to the average user and bring them closer to the level of scrutiny that political ads on more traditional platforms — television, billboards, and radio — endure. Today's admission is a stark reversal of Facebook's earlier positions on Russian interests using the company's advertising platform to target Americans. Even earlier this month, Facebook maintained that they were not aware of any efforts by Russians to use their advertising tools in this way, reports The Verge.
  • Las Vegas shooting: Remembering the victims
    Las Vegas shooting: Remembering the victims
    More than 50 people were killed Sunday night in Las Vegas near the Mandalay Bay Casino during Route 91 Harvest music festival in what is believed to be the deadliest shooting in modern US history. Hundreds more were injured. >> Read more trending news  The gunman, ﻿identified by police as an American man named Stephen Craig Paddock﻿, 64, was found dead at the scene. Authorities say they believe he killed himself. Related: Las Vegas shooting: Live updates Here's what we know about those who lost their life that night:
  • Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 dead, live updates
    Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 dead, live updates
    At least 59 people were killed and hundreds more were injured Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on more than 22,000 people gathered near the Mandalay Bay Casino for a country music festival. Police said the suspected gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on people attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Authorities found him dead in his hotel room, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Who was the shooter | How to check on loved ones | Celebrities share thoughts | PHOTOS
  • Forensics results are in for the Aruba remains believed to be Natalee Holloway’s
    Forensics results are in for the Aruba remains believed to be Natalee Holloway’s
    Remains discovered in Aruba as part of a new investigation into Natalee Holloway’s death are not hers, according to a forensic scientist who tested them. >> Read more trending news “Out of the four individual bone samples only one was found to be human. The mitochondrial DNA bone sample was not a match to [mother] Beth Holloway, and so it was ruled out as being Natalee Holloway,” Dr. Jason Kolowski told Oxygen following the end of the network’s “The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway.” >> RELATED: An investigation into Natalee Holloway’s disappearance has led to the discovery of human remains The series followed Holloway’s father Dave and private investigator T.J. Ward, who were led to the remains by an informant claiming to have knowledge of the location of the Alabama teenager’s body. Holloway’s father believed the discovery to be the most credible lead in the search since she went missing in 2005. Holloway went missing on a post-high school graduation trip to the island after spending a night out at a bar with Joran van der Sloot. While van der Sloot was never charged in her death, he was indicted on charges of wire fraud and extortion after he extorted $25,000 from her family by promising to lead them to her remains and instead taking them to a location where nothing was found. Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for another murder he committed five years after Holloway went missing. He may face extradition to the United States when his sentence is up.
  • Police find body of man dead for more than a year inside home
    Police find body of man dead for more than a year inside home
    Police say the body of a man found in a DeKalb County home may have been there for a year. DeKalb police were called to a home on Telstar Drive on Monday night. They found the bones of a 48-year-old man in a bedroom. Neighbors said the original owners of the home died a decade ago and the house was left to their children.  A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said two sisters brought their disabled brother to live at the home more than four years ago.  “They would come twice a week, bring his food, take the trash out to the street and bring the trash cans back,” the neighbor said.  He said for an unknown reason, the sisters stopped coming by about three years ago. The neighbor assumed the man had moved out.  “We do have to talk to the family and see exactly what happened with this person. It is believed he moved in after the parents died,” DeKalb police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said.  TRENDING STORIES: 'I love you': Wife texts husband after being shot in Las Vegas Officer shoots at actor portraying robber in movie scene, police say At least 15 weapons seized in largest shakedown at Fulton County jail The neighbor said he called a number the family gave him when a tree fell on the house a year ago, but no one ever returned his calls.  “They didn’t come back anymore to bring him any food or watch after him or call me and ask me to, you know, look out for the house. A tree fell on it and they never said anything else. They just locked the house up and that’s it,” the neighbor said.   DeKalb police were called after a homeless man allegedly burglarized the home. A police report shows code enforcement had been at the home about three weeks ago, but a spokesman said they did not go onto the property or inside the house.  The medical examiner said it could take months to positively identify the body and they may never know how he died. They may have to bring in an anthropologist to examine the bones. 
  • How to cope with fear, sadness after mass shooting in Las Vegas
    How to cope with fear, sadness after mass shooting in Las Vegas
    Police said the gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on people attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Authorities later found him dead in his hotel room, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. >> Read more trending news In the aftermath of a mass shooting, it is common for people to experience a vast range of emotions, including shock, fear, anger and sorrow. Dr. J. Kip Matthews, an Athens, Georgia, psychologist, said when people experience these intense emotions, it is not uncommon to begin to have trouble sleeping, concentrating, eating or even remembering things in general. He said it’s important to remember that these reactions are common and normal and often subside over time. He said reaching out to your support system — your friends and family — and taking special care of yourself can bring comfort and help with coping. The Rev. Bill Ross, the pastor of the First Baptist Church Marietta, Georgia, said his office is getting calls from members about the shooting which is likely to be part of the prayers and services Wednesday and Sunday. He plans to pray for the families of those killed and people who were injured in the shooting and even those who witnessed the massacre. “It’s our vulnerability,” he said. “We realize how vulnerable we are and how fragile life is. The question always comes into play, ‘Is pain and suffering greater than good?’” The incident was overwhelming in terms of its scope and its impact on people around the world. This is a time to turn to prayer and focus on the good in the world, Ross said. “Sometimes, a lot of times, we take that for granted,” he said. “No one can really understand the mind of the person who did this, but goodness, beauty and truth outweigh the evil in the world.” Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, the presiding prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, echoed that sentiment. “There are no words to ease the pain or fill the void caused by this tragedy. Instead, we offer our love and compassion,” Jackson said. “We are neither white, black or brown, but brothers and sisters; one nation, caring and encouraging each other. We lift our sisters, brothers and nation in prayer, trusting God to do what only he can do: heal our hearts and ease our pain.” Whitney Owens, a licensed professional counselor at Savannah at Water’s Edge Counseling, said tragedies offer us a time to reflect on our own lives. “Consider taking a mental inventory of how you spend your time and make sure you are investing in what is important,” she said. “Allow this tragedy to push you forward in making your life have meaning.” Meanwhile, Matthews recommends the following coping strategies to help get through the coming days and weeks: Talk about it with others. Turning to the support of loved ones who genuinely care about you and processing your thoughts and feelings with them can be reassuring. Additionally, people may find it helpful to talk with others who have gone through a similar experience. This sharing can normalize one’s feelings and reactions to the event. Turn off the news and take a break. It is vital that people strike just the right balance between staying informed by watching the news while not getting overloaded with too much information and exposure to the discussion. Too much exposure can actually heighten your stress, whereas too little exposure can create uncertainty and doubt. Schedule some breaks where you can engage in some activities that are fun and relaxing. Avoid negative thinking. People need to become better aware of their inner voice and how it is interpreting these events. Two traps that individuals can fall into are castrophizing, or seeing things as being much worse than they really are, and black-and-white thinking, viewing people as either wholly good or bad. Nurture and take care of yourself. Engaging in activities that help you feel better allows you to better cope with life’s challenges. Eating a healthy, balanced diet and participating in regular physical activity can do wonders for the mind and body. Meditation, yoga and relaxation training can quiet your mind and improve sleep. Try to minimize or avoid use of alcohol as a means of coping. Talk to your children about what has happened but be sure the conversation is age-appropriate. With a younger child, you will not get into as many details as you would with a teenager. When bringing this up for conversation, find a quiet moment to discuss what happened. Find out what your children already know. Tell the truth. Lay out the facts as you understand them. You do not need to give graphic details. Reassure your children that you will do everything you can do to take care of them and to protect them. And remind them that they can come to you at any time if they have more questions or need to talk.
