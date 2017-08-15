On the 18th floor at Mass General Hospital, the parents of patients are being met with small, netted blue bags. It might not seem like much, but Jean Sheehey knows that lip balm or lotion can provide a little comfort needed during a difficult stay in the hospital. Just a day after her daughter's 13th birthday, she was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer. >> Read more trending news “Megan was an amazing 13-year-old girl,” said Jean. “She loved school, she loved to read, she had a wonderful circle of friends. She was funny and warm,” remembers Jean. Her battle meant that her family a lot of time at Mass General Hospital. 'Three weeks out of the month we would stay there. My husband and I would take turns staying with her,” said Jean. The time was stressful and sterile. There was little comfort as she stayed by her baby girl's side. Three years ago, Megan lost her battle with cancer. Not long ago, Jean's friend mentioned she had an excess of soaps she had made as a hobby. It sparked a memory in Jean. “I just remember going down to the gift shop at the hospital and trying to find a good lotion that smelled really lovely, because I just needed something to help raise me up. And so the minute she told me about, and I was smelling the soaps, I thought; I know exactly where this can go,” she said. Bonnie Garaventi had been experimenting with all-natural bath products. Her interest and empathy intersected to create 'Goodnesses,' a little gift for the parents of children on the 18th floor at MGH. 'You can't really help your child if you're exhausted. It's just a little bit of care. Just a little bit of calm in the storm is how I like to think about it,” she said. To date, Bonnie has given out about 400 mini-spa sets. “In each bag there's a soap, there's a lotion, or more of a body butter and a lip balm,” said Bonnie. On every bag, there is a gift tag with a teal dragonfly sticker in honor of Megan; her room at the hospital was decorated with teal stickers and balloons. To Jean, it's a way of keeping Megan’s memory alive. To Bonnie, it’s a reminder that it’s the little things that matter most. 'It's easy to help - don't ever not help because you think you can't do something that can be meaningful to people,” said Bonnie. To learn more about Goodnesses, follow them on Instagram. To learn more about Megan and the scholarship set up in her name, click here.