Tech watchers have lifted the veil from Facebook, giving users a glimpse of how the social media giant tracks nearly everything that interests its customers.
Facebook touts 1.32 billion active daily users and 2.01 billion monthly active users and the social media company knows that its users like more than crazy cat videos.
And the longer those billions of users stay on the site, the more data Facebook collects, using it to target advertising back to the users, The Next Web reported.
But you can see what data Facebook sees by doing a little digging to find your ad preferences.
Your ad preferences lists, click here.
The page lists your interests broken down to news and entertainment, people and hobbies. It also remembers which ads and sponsored content you’ve clicked on. But it goes deeper than that. if you click on the box that says your information, then click your categories, Facebook knows what browser you use, what your political views are, if you travel and if you like to shop among other facts about your life.
While you can edit some parts of the page, don’t think it will lessen the amount of ads that show up on a page. It will just take the ads targeted to your likes from the rotation, replacing them with more generic ones, The Next Web reported.
You can also tell Facebook not to share your data with other companies, Reader’s Digest reported.
