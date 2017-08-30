Listen Live
2 explosions reported at flooded Texas chemical plant
2 explosions reported at flooded Texas chemical plant

2 explosions reported at flooded Texas chemical plant
2 explosions reported at flooded Texas chemical plant

CROSBY, Texas -  Two blasts were reported at the Arkema chemical plant early Thursday.

>>> Read more trending news

    Rain now, strong storms possible later this afternoon
    It is a wet start to Thursday but stronger storms will be possible later in the afternoon. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton tracked the rain on Channel 2 Action News This Morning as it moved through metro Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's weather app for severe weather alerts] Tropical Depression Harvey is currently located in Louisiana but it is expected to weaken even more as it moves northeast. The moisture associated from Harvey will come in waves through north Georgia. Beginning this afternoon, storms will be possible in metro area and the risk remains throughout the day. We're tracking the timing of the rain and storms on Channel 2 Action News throughout the day Remnants of #Harvey could bring severe storms to Georgia, including an isolated tornado. Heavy rain is main threat pic.twitter.com/8V8vr3xfMa — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) August 31, 2017 More rain is possible Friday but the weekend is expected to be clear.
    So far, cellphone networks have weathered Harvey
    Roads, refineries and other infrastructure have taken a beating in the Texas and Louisiana regions hit by Harvey — but cellphone networks so far remain largely functional. One reason: Big carriers brought in supplemental equipment and backup power and turned to drones to diagnose problems. Four Gulf Coast counties northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, had more than half of their cell towers knocked out earlier in the week, but crews have been able to restore many of them. As of Wednesday, Aransas County had the heaviest outages, with 47 percent of its 19 towers out. That's down from 95 percent right after the weekend's storm, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission. Throughout the affected region, just 4 percent of cell towers were out. It was just slightly higher at 5 percent in Houston's Harris County. While cellphone services fared well, hundreds of thousands of people lost landline or other wired phone services, according to the FCC. Some 911 centers had to transfer calls to neighboring centers, while three television stations lost broadcast capabilities. Here's a look at communications in the affected regions. ___ CELLPHONE SERVICES All told, the devastating storm knocked out fewer than 400 of the 7,804 cell towers in the affected counties; just 329 were down as of Wednesday. By contrast, Hurricane Katrina disabled more than 1,000 cell towers in 2005. Cell towers typically have backup batteries and generators so they can keep operating in a power outage. The problem comes when generators run out of fuel. Verizon spokeswoman Karen Schulz said crews prepared by topping off all generators ahead of the storm. The company also bought spare fuel and had refueling trucks on standby at key locations. In a few cases, there's damage to the fiber lines that connect cell towers to communications centers. In such cases, it might be possible to get a signal, but the data isn't going anywhere. Schulz said Verizon has microwave technology to temporarily bridge those gaps. Verizon and AT&T have both sent out drones to assess damage at cell towers. Crews are still necessary for repairs, but the drone inspections allow companies to determine whether a tower simply needs refueling or requires extensive repair. Cellphone companies also sent truck-based mobile cell towers to areas needing greater capacity. ___ EMERGENCY SERVICES As of Wednesday, about a dozen 911 centers were out of service, mostly in Texas, but all of them were able to reroute calls to neighboring call centers. In a handful of those cases, the alternative center isn't able to get callers' location information automatically, which is a problem if the caller is unable to speak. Earlier in the week, two centers were down completely, but one has been restored and the other rerouted. The bigger problem is call volume. Many callers in the Houston area were placed on hold until a dispatcher was free, said Trey Forgety of the nonprofit National Emergency Number Association. In a few cases, callers got busy signals. 'We're part of the telephone era, so if you want to move calls around (to neighboring centers), you have to go physically rewire things,' he said. ___ WIRED SERVICES The FCC said that at the peak of the outage, at least 283,000 households lost wired phone services — both traditional landlines and internet phones such as cable. That decreased to about 267,000 by Wednesday. In comparison, Katrina knocked out more than 3 million phone lines. People are far less dependent on wired phone services these days. U.S. households with only cellphone service hit a majority for the first time in the second half of 2016, according to a government survey. ___ BROADCAST SERVICES The FCC said three Texas television stations — KUQI in Corpus Christi and KFDM and KBTV in Beaumont — were out of service. However, the outages appeared to affect only over-the-air broadcasts. KUQI was still viewable on cable as of Wednesday afternoon. KFDM and KBTV streamed their channels online. Several radio stations also lost service — five as of Wednesday, all in Texas.
    Princess Diana's death: Prince William, Harry pay tribute to mother 20 years later
    Prince William and Prince Harry gathered Wednesday with several of the charities Princess Diana was a patron of ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death. >> Who was Princess Diana? A quick look for those too young to remember her life, legacy Aug. 31 marks the 20th anniversary since Princess Diana died tragically in a car accident in Paris, and in honor of her legacy, her sons hosted many of her favorite charities including Centerpoint, GOSH, The Leprosy Mission, National AIDS Trust, The Royal Marsden and The English National Ballet. The Duke of Cambridge, his wife, Duchess Catherine, and Prince Harry hosted the organizations as they walked the White Garden on a gloomy day in London. The royals also met with gardener Sean Harkin, who designed the display, and Graham Dillamore, who knew Princess Diana 30 years ago. >> On Rare.us: How Elton John played through Diana’s death — with a little help from Richard Branson The garden was created to “create peaceful and contemplative spaces where visitors can reflect.” >> Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death After the tour of the garden, Prince William and Prince Harry walked along the gates of Kensington Palace and viewed some of the tributes mourners left for their late mother. >> Read more trending news “The Duke and Prince Harry are grateful for the many flowers, letters and messages they have received about their Mother,” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter on their behalf.
    Alabama-Florida St, Florida-Michigan highlight SEC schedule
    GAME OF THE WEEK: No. 17 Florida vs. No. 11 Michigan. A lot of eyes will be on the Alabama-Florida State game — and rightfully so — but a better barometer of the SEC's overall strength this season could come when the Gators face the Wolverines in Arlington, Texas. The SEC has struggled to establish a second-tier of elite teams behind the Crimson Tide over the past few seasons. This year's preseason AP Top 25 has just one SEC team (No. 1 Alabama) in the top 10. If Florida can beat Michigan, it would go a long way toward pushing the Gators back into the national conversation. MATCHUP OF THE WEEK: Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley vs. Florida State cornerback Tarvarus McFadden: Assuming these guys line up against each other, this shapes up as the best individual matchup in a game featuring plenty of future NFL talent. McFadden was a first-team pick and Ridley was a second-team selection on the AP preseason All-America team . Through his first two college seasons, the 6-foot-1 Ridley already has 161 catches for 1,814 yards and 14 touchdowns. McFadden, who is 6-2, picked off eight passes last season to tie for the NCAA lead. Both Ridley and McFadden come from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 'We have a little bit of history,' McFadden said. 'We played against each other in 7-on-7s all the time. That's a big thing in high school. We're very familiar with each other, so it is going to be a great matchup.' NUMBERS GAME: No. 12 Auburn's Kamryn Pettway averaged 122.4 yards rushing per game last season, the most of any returning Football Bowl Subdivision player. ... Florida has won its last 27 season openers, the longest active streak of any FBS team. ... The SEC East went 0-3 last season against Georgia Tech, which opens the 2017 campaign against No. 25 Tennessee. Vanderbilt, Georgia and Kentucky all lost to the Yellow Jackets last season. ... Georgia's Nick Chubb has 3,424 career yards rushing to rank fifth among active FBS players. He trails Oregon's Royce Freeman (4,146), Northwestern's Justin Jackson (4,129), Western Michigan's Jarvion Franklin (3,639) and New Mexico State's Larry Rose III (3,618). ... Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald is one of three returning quarterbacks who had both 1,000 yards rushing and 2,000 yards passing last season. The others were Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville and South Florida's Quinton Flowers. UPSET WATCH: Ole Miss is a 23½-point favorite over South Alabama even after a tumultuous offseason that included losing coach Hugh Freeze in July. South Alabama has had recent success against the SEC, beating Mississippi State in the season opener last season. ... Vanderbilt is a 3 ½ point favorite over Middle Tennessee even though the Commodores are on the road and have lost their past five season openers. IMPACT PERFORMERS: Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks: This redshirt freshman won Florida's preseason quarterback competition and now has quite a challenge in front of him. The Gators have suspended 10 players for their game with Michigan. The list of suspended Gators includes their leading rusher (Jordan Scarlett) and top receiver (Antonio Callaway) from last season. Franks was named the starter for the Michigan game Wednesday after beating out junior Luke Del Rio and Notre Dame graduate transfer Malik Zaire. ___ AP Sports Writers Steve Megargee in Knoxville, Tennessee, and David Brandt in Jackson, Mississippi, contributed to this story. ___ More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .
    Texas ban on 'sanctuary cities' temporarily blocked by judge
    A federal judge has temporarily blocked most of Texas' tough new 'sanctuary cities' law that would have let police officers ask people during routine stops whether they're in the U.S. legally and threatened sheriffs with jail time for not cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The law, known as Senate Bill 4, had been cheered by President Donald Trump's administration and was set to take effect Friday. It was widely viewed as the toughest immigration measure in the nation since Arizona passed what critics called a 'Show Me Your Papers' law in 2010, which was later partially struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling late Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia in San Antonio was handed down as anxieties about immigration enforcement in Texas have again flared in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey. Houston officials have sought to assure families fleeing the rising floodwaters in the nation's fourth-largest city that shelters would not ask for their immigration status. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo, an outspoken critic of the law, got word of the decision while standing inside a downtown convention center where about 10,000 people have sought shelter. He high-fived another officer. 'We needed a break. That's a break for us,' said Acevedo, whose department has conducted thousands of high-water rescues and lost one officer who died in floodwaters as he tried to drive to work. The measure sailed through the Republican-controlled Legislature despite months of protests and opposition from business groups, which worried that it could cause a labor-force shortage and send a negative economic message. Leading the lawsuit were Texas' largest cities— including Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin — in a state where the Hispanic population has grown at a pace three times that of whites since 2010. Garcia wrote in his 94-page ruling that Texas' law was pre-empted by existing federal statute and therefore unconstitutional. The judge noted that when it was being considered in public legislative hearings, only eight people testified in favor of it while 1,600 'showed up to oppose it.' He also wrote there 'is overwhelming evidence by local officials, including local law enforcement, that SB 4 will erode public trust and make many communities and neighborhoods less safe' while adding that 'localities will suffer adverse economic consequences which, in turn, will harm the state of Texas.' 'The court cannot and does not second guess the Legislature,' Garcia wrote. 'However, the state may not exercise its authority in a manner that violates the United States Constitution.' Garcia's order suspends the law's most contentious language while suggesting that even parts of the law that can go forward won't withstand further legal challenges. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed the law in May, said Texas would appeal immediately and expressed confidence that the state would eventually prevail. He also again took a swipe at the elected Democratic sheriff of Travis County, Sally Hernandez, who had announced on the day of Trump's inauguration that her Austin jails would no longer automatically honor all detainer requests made by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. 'Today's decision makes Texas' communities less safe. Because of this ruling, gang members and dangerous criminals, like those who have been released by the Travis County Sheriff, will be set free to prey upon our communities,' Abbott said in a statement. The U.S. Department of Justice, which has made 'sanctuary cities' a new priority under the Trump administration, had joined Texas is defending the law in court. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has threatened to pull federal money from jurisdictions that hinder communication between local police and immigration authorities and has praised Texas' law. The law had sought to fine law enforcement authorities who fail to honor federal requests to hold people jailed on offenses that aren't immigration related for possible deportation. It also would have ensured that police chiefs, sheriffs and constables could face removal from office and even criminal charges for failing to comply with such federal 'detainer' requests. Opponents of the law told Garcia that his ruling could determine if other states pursue copycat measures, while the Texas attorney general's office argued that the new law had fewer teeth than the Arizona measure. Since January, the bill has elevated political tensions in Texas, and it boiled over in May when Republican state Rep. Matt Rinaldi told Democrats he had called federal immigration agents to report protesters in the Capitol who he said were holding signs that said they were not legal citizens. A Democrat whose district is near the U.S.-Mexico border admitted confronting and pushing Rinaldi, who has acknowledged telling him that he would 'shoot him in self-defense.' ___ Associated Press writer Nomaan Merchant in Houston contributed to this report. ___ Follow Paul J. Weber on Twitter: www.twitter.com/pauljweber
    Texas chemical plant poised to explode amid Harvey flooding
    A flooded chemical plant in a small town outside of Houston is poised to explode, a spokeswoman for the French company that owns the plant says, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear. The Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby, Texas, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Houston, lost power and its backup generators amid Harvey's dayslong deluge, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises. 'The fire will happen. It will resemble a gasoline fire. It will be explosive and intense in nature,' spokeswoman Janet Smith told The Associated Press late Wednesday. There was 'no way to prevent' the explosion, chief executive Rich Rowe said earlier Wednesday. Arkema manufactures organic peroxides, a family of compounds used for making everything from pharmaceuticals to construction materials. 'As the temperature rises, the natural state of these materials will decompose. A white smoke will result, and that will catch fire,' Smith said. 'So the fire is imminent. The question is when.' The company shut down the Crosby site before Harvey made landfall last week, but a crew of 11 had stayed behind. That group was removed and residents within 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) were told to evacuate Tuesday after the plant lost power. Harris County Fire Marshal spokeswoman Rachel Moreno said the 1.5-mile radius was developed in consultation with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other subject-matter experts. 'It's a concerning situation, yes,' Moreno said. 'But the facility is surrounded by water right now so we don't anticipate the fire going anywhere.' The plant falls along a stretch near Houston that features one of the largest concentrations of refineries, pipelines and chemical plants in the country. Arkema's plant is required to develop and submit a risk management plan to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, because it has large amounts of sulfur dioxide, a toxic chemical, and methylpropene, a flammable gas. The plans are supposed to detail the effects of a potential release, evaluate worst-case scenarios and explain a company's response. In its most recently available submission from 2014, Arkema said potentially 1.1 million residents could be impacted over a distance of 23 miles in a worse case, according to information compiled by a nonprofit group and posted on a website hosted by the Houston Chronicle. But, Arkema added, it was using 'multiple layers of preventative and mitigation measures' at the plant, including steps to reduce the amount of substances released, and that made the worst case 'very unlikely.' Daryl Roberts, the company's vice president of manufacturing, technology and regulatory services in the Americas, did not dispute that worst-case scenario but said that assumed all the controls in place failed and strong winds blew directly toward Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city. 'We have not modeled this exact scenario but we are very comfortable with this 1.5-mile radius,' Roberts told the AP. He added that it mostly resembled less serious scenarios that would affect a half-mile radius and a few dozen people. Roberts said the vessels containing the organic peroxide are equipped with controls to slow the release of chemicals. Because of the water, he said, the chemicals will quickly vaporize, reducing the size and scope of the fire. ___ Associated Press writer Claudia Lauer in Dallas contributed to this report.
