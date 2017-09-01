An expectant mother is getting a lot of attention for her non-traditional maternity photo shoot, featuring a swarm of honey bees.

Emily Mueller is a beekeeper in Akron, Ohio. She owns Mueller Honey Bee, a company that rescues honey bees, WKYC reports.

Mueller is pregnant and decided to stage an unconventional photo shoot. She hired Kendrah Damis Photography to snap photos of her covered in 20,000 honey bees.

“My husband shook the bees onto the ground, I placed the queen in my hand, on my stomach until the bees started to cover,” Muller told WKYC.

Mueller was stung three times during the shoot, but she said it was worth it.