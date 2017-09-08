Listen Live
cloudy-day
71°
H 79
L 59

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
71°
Sunny
H 79° L 59°
  • cloudy-day
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 79° L 59°
  • clear-day
    75°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 79° L 59°
  • clear-day
    77°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 80° L 59°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Evacuating with pets? 3 tips to calm your furry friends in the car
Close

Evacuating with pets? 3 tips to calm your furry friends in the car

Storm Evacuations, Shelters - What Rights Do Pets Have?

Evacuating with pets? 3 tips to calm your furry friends in the car

By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hurricane Irma evacuees are packing up their cars to take cover in other cities. Some of those with dogs and cats may be seeking animal shelters for their furry pals, while others may be hitting the road with their pets right beside them. 

>> Read more trending news

If you’re traveling with your pet, here are a few tips to help them stay calm during the ride, according to PetMD

Keep them in their kennels.

To prevent your pets from moving about the car, keep them in their cages during the entire journey. It is dangerous for them to roam around freely, especially in the front seat where there is a higher risk of an air bag inflating. Placing pets securely in their carriers also helps driver focus more on the road.

Pack an emergency kit.

You will need an emergency kit that is stocked with a threr day supply of nonperishable food and water. Also, pack a can opener, carrier, litter, litter box, puppy pads, plastic bags, waterproof containers, extra leashes, medicine and medical records for you and your pet.

Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2017 file photo, residents and pets are evacuated from their homes as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise in Houston. Animal Planet is airing a special Saturday night called "Surviving Harvey: Animals After the Storm." The program airs Saturday at 8 p.m. on the East and West coasts. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
Close

Evacuating with pets? 3 tips to calm your furry friends in the car

Photo Credit: Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2017 file photo, residents and pets are evacuated from their homes as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise in Houston. Animal Planet is airing a special Saturday night called "Surviving Harvey: Animals After the Storm." The program airs Saturday at 8 p.m. on the East and West coasts. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

Have a picture of your pet handy, too, in case you get separated, and make sure your pet is wearing a collar with the most updated identifying and contact information.

Be calm.

Remember to maintain a cool demeanor. Pets can sense your emotions. So if you are panicked, they will know. Talking to them in a soothing voice will help them feel safer.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has weakened slightly but remains a dangerous storm. The hurricane’s power led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands while Floridians braced for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Charges detail extensive poaching ring in Washington, Oregon
    Charges detail extensive poaching ring in Washington, Oregon
    An extensive poaching ring is responsible for slaughtering more than 100 black bears, cougars, bobcats, deer and elk in southwestern Washington state and northwestern Oregon, with many of the animals hunted with dogs and then left to rot, authorities said Friday. 'There was an absolute wanton disregard for our conservations laws,' Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Capt. Jeff Wickersham said. Seven people — six adults, some of whom have previously been targeted in poaching investigations, and one juvenile — have been charged so far, but investigators plan to recommend charges against more people, he said. Some face upward of 60 counts related to illegal hunting and wasting animals. The investigation was reported this week by The Chronicle newspaper of Centralia, which said it had obtained hundreds of pages of case reports from the department through a public records request. According to the documents, the hunters often used dogs — sometimes as many as 11. The 50-plus poaching expeditions date back to 2015. The vast majority took place within the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, often in remote areas either closed to hunting or in areas where special permits are required. The Associated Press could not immediately locate contact information for the defendants, and it was not immediately clear if any had obtained lawyers. Several were scheduled to make initial court appearances later this month. The investigation began with Oregon State Police troopers who were looking into poaching in The Dalles, charging papers filed in Skamania County Superior Court say. Last December, the troopers contacted and interviewed two Longview, Washington, men, William Haynes and Erik Martin, who, the troopers said, confessed to illegally killing deer in Oregon and bringing their heads and antlers back to Washington. The troopers contacted authorities in Washington, who recovered 27 deer heads and a bull elk unlawfully possessed by Haynes and a co-defendant, the charging papers say. In executing search warrants for the suspects' cellphones, the documents say, investigators found pictures, text messages and videos linking several other people to the poaching. In several cases, Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Brad Rhoden said, agents were able to use the location services on the phone to travel to where photos had been taken of the defendants posing with their kills. When they got there, they discovered the animals' remains, with intact skeletons. 'The bears really suffered the brunt of this,' Rhoden said Friday. 'They were just killed and left.' ___ Follow Gene Johnson at https://twitter.com/GeneAPseattle ___ Information from: The Chronicle, http://www.chronline.com
  • Joe DeNucci, boxer and long-serving politician, dies at 78
    Joe DeNucci, boxer and long-serving politician, dies at 78
    Joe DeNucci, a former world class middleweight boxing contender who became a politician and the longest-serving state auditor in Massachusetts history, has died at age 78. DeNucci, who had suffered from Alzheimer's disease, died Friday at his home in Newton, where his death was confirmed by the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home. In his boxing days he fought quality opponents including Emile Griffith, a world champion in multiple weight classes, before turning to the equally rough-and-tumble world of state politics. As a Democrat, he served as a state representative and later held the office of state auditor for 24 years. Throughout his political career he promised voters and supporters he was in their corner and said he was honored by the trust they placed in him. 'I am extremely proud of the work of the state auditor's office,' DeNucci said shortly before leaving office. 'Every day, the quality of our work speaks for itself and improves the operations of state government.' Among the state government audits DeNucci handled was one in 2008 that found the state commission charged with protecting the disabled from abuse didn't have the staff needed to keep up with a growing number of reported allegations, leaving people with disabilities at risk of further abuse. DeNucci had sponsored legislation creating the commission when he served in the state House. An audit he handled in 2007, at the beginning of the U.S. subprime mortgage crisis, found the state's Division of Banks needed more resources to improve oversight of mortgage lenders and brokers. As auditor, DeNucci's job was to root out waste, fraud and corruption in state government. But toward the end of his career he was accused of violating the state's conflict of interest law by clearing the way for his cousin Gaetano 'Buster' Spezzano to be hired into an agency job for which he appeared to be unqualified. DeNucci said Spezzano, the son of his mother's sister, went through the standard application and review process, but DeNucci did not try to conceal he wanted him hired. 'Guy was a little special to me,' DeNucci said. 'I know he was in trouble. He didn't have a job. I gave him the most entry-level position.' Amid that scandal, DeNucci didn't run for re-election in 2010. The next year top state elected officials including Gov. Deval Patrick and House Speaker Robert DeLeo, both Democrats, gathered in the Statehouse to honor him. The newly sworn in auditor, Suzanne Bump, who was replacing DeNucci, also was on hand. On Friday, Bump recalled DeNucci's many positive contributions to state government and extended her condolences to his family. 'Joe DeNucci's compassion for others and his dedication to public service were legendary, and he made significant contributions to the betterment of government and its public,' Bump said in a statement. 'Having served in the House with him, I can personally attest to the many qualities that endeared him to his Newton constituents. Joe's family deserves our thanks for sharing him with the commonwealth for so many years.
  • FEMA coordinating hurricane response from metro Atlanta
    FEMA coordinating hurricane response from metro Atlanta
  • Chased by Irma, Floridians endure arduous journeys to safety
    Chased by Irma, Floridians endure arduous journeys to safety
    Floridians fleeing Hurricane Irma have turned freeways across the Southeast into red ribbons of brake lights as they head elsewhere — to Atlanta, Montgomery, Nashville — to bunk with relatives, stay at campgrounds or grab hotels before the massive storm makes landfall. Because Interstate 75 north leads straight to Atlanta, thousands of the evacuees have funneled into the city. Other cars and trucks with Florida plates, a few carrying fishing boats, trekked on to Tennessee. 'We just packed the car up again like Okies and we're going to Memphis,' Suzanne Pallot of Miami said Friday on her cellphone, somewhere on a stretch of Interstate 20 near Birmingham, Alabama. Pallot traveled 21 hours from Miami to Atlanta, arriving Thursday in a Mazda SUV packed with four other people, their luggage and two cats. She and her brother are sharing the back seat with his luggage in the middle, she said. In Florida, they found lines for gas 100 to 150 cars long. Pallot and her companions started looking for an available hotel room in Ocala, Florida, and went nearly 200 miles into Georgia, still searching. 'There was absolutely nothing,' Pallot said. Others wanted no part of sitting in traffic for hours on end. Monica Scandlen hopped a flight Tuesday from Orlando, near where she lives, into Nashville with her 9-year-old daughter. It wasn't your typical coming-back-from-vacation crowd, she said. 'You could tell they weren't Disney families, because we all looked sort of last minute — and a little worried,' said Scandlen, who is staying with friends in Franklin, Tennessee. 'There were a lot more pets than I'm used to seeing.' Evacuees were being welcomed at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, which all opened vast campgrounds to Irma refugees. John Glowacki of Bonita Springs said he drove his RV north on I-75 'sometimes at 5 mph, sometimes at 55, but it took us two days to get here,' he said Friday at the Atlanta speedway. 'All the campgrounds from the Florida border to north of Atlanta are all filled, but we heard that we might be able to come to the Atlanta speedway,' he said. Further north on I-75, Knoxville, Tennessee, tourism officials welcomed evacuees on their website, saying the city is 'standing true to our Tennessee Volunteer spirit.' Some hotels were offering cheaper rates for guests fleeing the storm. Officials for the college town warned, however, that a University of Tennessee football home game this weekend meant hotel space was already tight. Some people offered to open their homes to evacuees. Brittany Baugh, an Orlando native living in Nashville, set up a 'Florida to Nashville Hurricane Evacuees' group on Facebook for people to offer and find places to stay. More than 500 people have joined. 'I just want people to know there are options,' Baugh said. 'We can make something work for just about anything.' After spending Thursday night at a relative's house near Atlanta, Pallot heard weather forecasts predicting tropical storm force winds for Atlanta, and the group decided to set out Friday for Memphis, Tennessee, nearly 400 miles (644 kilometers) further on. Irma could lash Atlanta with tropical storm force winds by the time it reaches the city late Monday or early Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Tornadoes spinning off from the storm's outer bands could pose another threat in metro Atlanta, forecasters said. The group's second exodus, from Atlanta to Memphis, 'ended up being a really good move because now we can be out of the whole thing,' she said. Pallot said she's stayed in Florida for every hurricane in all of her 73 years, 'and this is the first time I actually left.' Georgia officials hope to have more than 50 shelters with 7,000 beds available by Saturday, said Homer Bryson, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. Even more drivers will be headed to central Georgia on Saturday, when state officials turn all lanes of Interstate 16 into a westbound evacuation route for residents along Georgia's coast. 'It's going to be a slow go,' said Russell McMurry, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation. 'Pack your patience.' ___ Mike Stewart contributed from Hampton, Georgia. Mattise reported from Nashville, Tennessee.
  • Hurricane Irma: A timeline of when the storm will likely make landfall
    Hurricane Irma: A timeline of when the storm will likely make landfall
    According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast, here is the timeline for Hurricane Irma’s landfall. The current model has Irma heading west northwest nearing Cuba. Forecasters say that sometime Saturday, the storm should begin making a turn northward.That turn would bring Irma into Florida near Key West around 8 p.m.  Please note that the forecast can and has changed, and if it changes again the time of landfall and expected northward movement will change. This story will be updated with any changes in the forecast from the NHC. The times below are based on the 5 p.m. Friday forecast from the NHC. At 8 a.m. ET Saturday, Irma is expected to be moving over the eastern portion of Cuba. At 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Irma will be just north of the northern part of Cuba – roughly 90 miles south of the southern tip of Florida. At 8 a.m. ET Sunday, the storm should be moving over the Florida Keys. At 8 a.m. ET Monday, the story should be north of Orlando. By 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, the storm will be in the northeast corner of Georgia, heading northwest. On Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET, what’s left of Irma is forecast to be over Tennessee.Below is a tweet from the NHC that shows the approximate times when areas will begin to feel tropical storm-force winds, or winds between 39 mph and 74 mph.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.