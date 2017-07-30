Listen Live
Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

Escaped prisoner abducts, kills warden's teenage daughter, police say
Escaped prisoner abducts, kills warden's teenage daughter, police say

Escaped prisoner abducts, kills warden’s teenage daughter, police say
A prisoner stares at the outside world from behind bars. An escaped Louisiana inmate is accused of killing an assistant warden's teenage daughter. The prisoner was killed Friday in Baton Rouge in a gunfight with authorities.

By: WSBTV.com

BATON ROUGE, La. -  A prisoner abducted and killed an assistant warden's teenage stepdaughter after he escaped from a Louisiana prison, authorities said Friday. The inmate was later found dead after a standoff with police.

Deltra Henderson, 39, walked away from his prison assignment at David Wade Correctional Center on Thursday afternoon, stole a car and kidnapped Amanda Carney, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The 18-year-old's body was found in a wooded area near the prison where Henderson crashed the car. Sheriff Ken Bailey said during a telephone interview that investigators believe Henderson stabbed Carney to death, but they are awaiting autopsy results.

Carney had just graduated from the small Claiborne Parish School in the spring, and was set to enter Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Ark. in a few weeks and pursue a nursing degree, according to ABC affiliate KTBS.

Henderson stole and crashed a second vehicle before he entered a nearby home on prison property and found a gun, authorities said. He barricaded himself inside after exchanging gunfire with prison guards. Police found his body inside the home after the standoff ended. 

Escaped Louisiana inmate Deltra Henderson, left, is accused of abducting and killing 18-year-old Amanda Carney. Henderson was killed in a police standoff.
Investigators said they suspect Henderson was fatally wounded in the gunfight with prison guards before police arrived, according to the sheriff.

"Everybody knows everybody (here)," the sheriff said. "It's just tragic."

The corrections department is offering grief counseling to staff members and inmates at the prison in Homer, which is in north Louisiana and can house up to 1,244 inmates.

Corrections Secretary James LeBlanc said it was a "dark day" for the state's prison system.

>> Related: inmates accused of killing corrections officers in custody

"Our hearts hurt today as we grieve and mourn the loss of one of our own," LeBlanc said in a statement.

Henderson had been an inmate at the prison since June 2001. He arrived there about a month after he began serving a 30-year prison sentence for cocaine distribution, attempted armed robbery and aggravated burglary.

Henderson had a potential release date of March 28, 2025, the corrections department said.

The News-Star reported that Henderson pleaded guilty to a 1999 armed robbery at a Farmerville home where a 14-year-old girl and her mother were seriously wounded by gunfire during the robbery.

In 2015, Henderson petitioned a judge for a reduced sentence, expressing remorse and highlighting his status as a first offender, the newspaper reported.

In his petition, Henderson wrote that he had completed programs in prison "to become a better person" and said he had been a "young man, running around with the wrong crowd" at the time of his offenses.

ABC News and KTBS-TV contributed to this article. 

  • Final ride: Six Flags closing roller coaster for good today
    Final ride: Six Flags closing roller coaster for good today
    Six Flags Over Georgia is saying so-long to the Georgia Cyclone. The iconic wooden roller coaster closes for good on Sunday. “As a mirror image of the historic Coney Island Cyclone, the Georgia Cyclone has provided a unique wooden roller coaster experience for nearly nine million guests spanning many generations,” said Six Flags Atlanta Properties Park President Dale Kaetzel. The classic coaster has given nearly 8.7 million rides since opening in 1990.  Considered a classic roller coaster ride, generations of families have ridden the Georgia Cyclone together over the years.  The Georgia Cyclone begins with a 95-foot climb before riders fly over 2,970 feet of track while reaching speeds of 50 miles per hour. There's no word on what new ride will take its place, though Six Flags New England closed its wooden version of the Cyclone in 2014. It reopened a year later as a steel roller coaster named Wicked Cyclone. And Six Flags Discovery Mountain closed its wooden roller coaster named Roar in 2015. It opened a wood-steel hybrid roller coaster named The Joker in its place a little less than a year later. “It will be sad to say goodbye to this classic coaster, but we are committed to maintaining our status as the Thrill Capital of the South for many years to come.”  The final ride will happen sometime after 8 p.m. depending on how many people are in line when the park closes at 8 p.m.
  • Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    President Donald Trump wanted more discipline and structure in the West Wing, and expects to get that from the retired general taking over as the new chief of staff, a top White House official said Sunday. Department Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is among the military officers past and present, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, with prominent roles in the administration. 'You know that he enjoys working with generals,' White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said. Kelly was announced Friday as Trump's second chief of staff and planned to begin work Monday, replacing Reince Priebus, a former Republican Party chairman who held the job for six months. The moved ended months of speculation about Priebus' fate and came among infighting and turmoil in the early stages of the Trump White House. 'I think Reince was terribly effective, but was probably a little bit more laid-back and independent in the way he ran the office,' Mulvaney said. 'And I think the president wants to go a different direction, wants a little bit more discipline, a little more structure in there. Trump, in his Friday tweet announcing the retired Marine four-star general's new assignment, called him 'a Great American ... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.' Priebus held the post for fewer than 200 days, the shortest tenure for any president's first chief of staff since the position was formally established in 1946. He was blamed by some within the White House for the failure of the Republican health care plan in Congress. Some Trump allies thought that Priebus' longtime relationships with Republicans on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, also from Wisconsin, should have ensured the bill's passage.
  • Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Officials say rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair after a thrill ride broke apart and killed a man are open after being re-inspected. Fair officials made the announcement Sunday morning. Some rides, mostly in the fair's Kiddie Land, had previously reopened. All rides were shut down Wednesday night after a swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart, killing 18-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others, several critically. The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball subsequently ordered similar rides to shut down worldwide. A co-owner of the company providing rides at the fair has told WCMH-TV in Columbus he's certain a mechanical failure caused the ride to break apart. Jarrell's family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.
  • Scotland to Britain: Protect Scotch whisky after Brexit
    Scotland to Britain: Protect Scotch whisky after Brexit
    Scotland has called for Scotch to be defined in U.K. law so its vital whisky industry can be protected after Brexit. Scottish Economy Secretary Keith Brown has written to officials asking for strong legal protections for the industry, which is worth around 4 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) in exports. A European Union definition of whisky currently protects sales from substandard products — but EU laws will no longer apply to Britain after the country exits the bloc in 2019. Brown's comments Sunday came after Britain's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox visited the U.S. this week for trade talks. Brown said the U.S. has voiced support for relaxing the definition of whisky, which he said would open the market to products that don't meet the current standard.
  • Kathy Griffin says she's no longer under investigation for photo of severed Trump head
    Kathy Griffin says she's no longer under investigation for photo of severed Trump head
    Kathy Griffin is no longer under federal investigation following a firestorm of controversy surrounding a photo of her holding a severed head bearing resemblance to President Donald Trump. >> Kathy Griffin interviewed by Secret Service Back in May, Griffin caused a huge stir online when TMZ obtained a gory photo showing Griffin looking straight at the camera as she held a fake severed head that looked like Trump in her hand. The gruesome photo, taken photographer Tyler Shields, shocked liberals and conservatives alike. The backlash was so aggressive that CNN dropped Griffin from the network’s annual New Year’s Eve program. “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program,” CNN’s PR team tweeted the day after the photo went viral. >> Read more trending news Griffin confirmed Friday on Twitter that the federal investigation into the photo is now closed. “TODAY. The @AP has to clarify. I am no longer under federal investigation,” the comedian, 56, wrote. “The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally.” >> See the post here Griffin was reportedly interviewed by the Secret Service after the photos were released. “Kathy Griffin has been interviewed by the Secret Service, in-person, for over an hour,” tweeted New York Magazine reporter Yashar Ali on July 3. “Investigation is still not closed.” “We’re going to fully cooperate with the Secret Service in their investigation,” Dmitry Gorin, Griffin’s lawyer, said of the investigation at the time. “She basically exercised her First Amendment rights to tell a joke. When you look at everything in the media, all the times entertainers make videos or express themselves in other ways, you’ve seen an entertainer, let alone a comedian, be subject to a criminal investigation.”
  • Mom, 6-year-old die in house fire started by cigarette, officials say
    Mom, 6-year-old die in house fire started by cigarette, officials say
    A woman and her adopted son were killed in a house fire in Spalding County this weekend. The medical examiner said the fire occurred around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of McIntosh Road. The victims were identified as Christie Lewis, 44, and Zachary Lewis, 6. 'She's gone now, so we're going to have to figure something else out,' said Jimmy Lewis, Christie's husband. TRENDING STORIES: Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say This Cartersville veteran was brought to tears as young men saluted him Cockroach, pink slime cause popular restaurant to fail health inspection Zachary was taken to a burn center in critical condition; however, officials told Channel 2 Action News he died Sunday. The state safety fire commissioner said the fire was started by a cigarette left in a trash can. Jimmy Lewis said firefighters found his wife on top of Zachary in an attempt to shield him from the flames. 'She was a good person and a beautiful person and she loved life,' he said. Lewis said he is asking for prayers as he tries to imagine a life without his wife and son. 'I don't want anything like this to happen to anybody. I really don't,' he said.
