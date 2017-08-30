Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H 72
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Showers
H 72° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Showers. H 72° L 67°
  • rain-day
    70°
    Evening
    Showers. H 72° L 67°
  • rain-day
    69°
    Morning
    Showers. H 80° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Erratic driver caught on cam hanging out driver side window, finally arrested
Close

Erratic driver caught on cam hanging out driver side window, finally arrested

Erratic driver caught on cam hanging out driver side window, finally arrested
Photo Credit: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
A police car with lights flashing is responding to an emergency. Georgia authorities just made an arrest in a reckless driving case from last year. The driver was caught on camera hanging out the driver side window and other erratic behavior.

Erratic driver caught on cam hanging out driver side window, finally arrested

By: WSBTV.com

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. -  More than a year after a video that showed a motorist driving bizarrely down a metro Atlanta freeway was sent to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made.

>> Read more trending news

The video showed a man driving recklessly on Interstate 20, hanging out the driver-side window.

The suspect, identified as Myron Hall, was allegedly driving at high rates of speed and changing lanes erratically.

Through their investigation, authorities were able to identify Hall, 29, of Dallas, Texas.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody Wednesday.

>> Related: Reckless driver caught on dash cam identified, facing charges

Hall is charged with reckless driving.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Police: Suspicious package an improvised firework
    Police: Suspicious package an improvised firework
    The Alpharetta Police Department is investigating a suspicious package. Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik was on the scene Wednesday morning at Rucker Road where police say a homeowner found an “unknown device” in his yard and called 911. Rucker Road was closed from Harris Road to Willis Road. Police told Petchenik the device found was an oversized cherry bomb firework.   Police staging with bomb squad on Rucker Road after discovery of suspicious device. pic.twitter.com/W99Ccm1tru — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) August 30, 2017   #Alpharetta chief says device found was an oversized cherry bomb firework. Scene about to clear. pic.twitter.com/gcH5aPQQWq — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) August 30, 2017  
  • Pittsburgh Zoo's baby elephant dies
    Pittsburgh Zoo's baby elephant dies
    The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium’s baby elephant has died, zoo officials announced Wednesday. “Our hearts are broken, it’s just devastating,” Dr. Barbara Baker, the zoo’s president and CEO, said. “She touched so many people in such a short time. We did everything we possibly could to care for her, but unfortunately in the end, it just wasn’t enough.” The elephant stopped eating while teething and a feeding tube was inserted. Officials said the calf initially responded well to the feeding tube, but her weight did not pick up consistently. >> Read more trending news Zoo officials made the decision to euthanize the calf, which was surrounded by her keepers when she passed away. The zoo said it consulted with elephant experts from around the world while caring for the calf, which was born prematurely at 615 days. The average gestation for a female African elephant calf is 645 days. “When we spoke with them, they assured us that it was a normal occurrence for calves who are teething to not have an appetite and to lose weight,” Baker said. “But they also warned us that sometimes the little calves can’t recover from the weight loss and they pass away as a result.” At the time of the calf’s birth, she weighed 184 pounds, 52 pounds below average. Her mother rejected her and had no milk, so the orphaned calf was taken in by the zoo and fed elephant milk and an African elephant formula while in its care. “When the calf did not gain weight, we began to suspect a genetic abnormality or some type of malabsorption syndrome that the calf was born with that did not allow her to absorb the nutrients as she should. The veterinary team will be doing a full necropsy, which will hopefully shed some light on the problem,” Baker said. Results of the necropsy will not be available for several weeks, the zoo said. The baby elephant had gone through surgery and had a feeding tube inserted last week. The day after surgery, the elephant was up and moving around and was being fed every four hours. Over the weekend, officials said that she had taken a walk and her “feisty personality” had begun to return. Click here for the latest updates from WPXI.
  • Masked man nearly abducts 10-year-old boy from driveway, deputies said
    Masked man nearly abducts 10-year-old boy from driveway, deputies said
    Authorities are searching for a man they said tried to grab a boy from outside his home in Hall County. Deputies said the 10-year-old boy was taking a booster seat out of his mother’s car on Old Cornelia Highway on Tuesday when a man came up from behind him and began dragging him toward a nearby house. The boy was able to fight him off and ran back into his home, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. The boy told police the man was wearing black jeans, a white shirt and his face was covered with a black cloth. We’re learning about what caused K-9s to lose the trail of the suspect, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. TRENDING STORIES: 3 found shot to death in Lithonia apartment complex Couple killed in plane crash leaves behind 5 children Video shows man hanging out window on I-20
  • Convoy of Care: Day 2 to help Harvey victims
    Convoy of Care: Day 2 to help Harvey victims
    Hundreds of you came out and helped Tuesday – so we’re continuing our effort to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, we’re continuing our “Convoy of Care,” where we collect bottles of water and send it to Texas. If you're interested in donating, bring your bottled water to the Channel 2 Action News station (1601 W Peachtree Street NE Atlanta, GA 30309) between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. today and Thursday. Come on out and help us fill this truck! We're trying to show Texas that #AtlantaCares and send them A LOT of bottled water! pic.twitter.com/h5VR4fu1Iz — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 29, 2017 This version of 'Convoy of Care' will be hosted by Cox Media Group -- specifically, WSB-TV, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, News 95-5 and AM 750, KISS 104.1, B98.5 and 97.1 The River. On Tuesday, we filled an entire truck donated by Atlanta Peach Movers – and we need your help to fill up another! So please help us spread the word by using #AtlantaCares and we'll see you at the truck! We'd like to thank Atlanta Peach Movers for providing the truck and movers to help load it! Kroger is also helping with its 'round up' campaign. You can round up your bill up to the next dollar. The difference will benefit the Red Cross. You can also donate to the Red Cross here.
  • Sources say Trump, Hill leaders to meet next Wednesday
    Sources say Trump, Hill leaders to meet next Wednesday
    President Donald Trump will meet next week with House and Senate leaders at the White House, congressional aides said Wednesday, as lawmakers return from August break to face a pile of legislative bills they must tackle and pursue a goal that Trump and Republicans covet: Tax cuts. The meeting follows a recess that has seen Trump lambast several top Republicans, especially Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after the collapse of the GOP health care bill in his chamber. That has wounded the president's relationship with his own party, and the coming weeks should offer a test of how much clout he has with fellow Republicans. McConnell is scheduled to attend next Wednesday morning's White House meeting. Also going are House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Following the crash of their health care bill, most Republicans — including Trump — want to move on to a sweeping revamp of the tax code. Their goal is to include a reduction in rates for businesses and individuals while not reducing federal deficits — a difficult balancing act. Like the push to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law, that effort is likely to encounter strong Democratic opposition and divisions among Republicans, leaving its fate uncertain. Trump planned to deliver a speech later Wednesday promoting the effort. Harvey added a new item to lawmakers' must-do list. The massive, ongoing flooding means that officials still don't know how much aid the metropolis will need to recover, but it's expected to be many billions of dollars. By late September, lawmakers will have to pass one bill preventing a first-ever federal default, which would likely jar the economy. They also must pass another bill by September's end averting a government shutdown. The aides spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose a meeting that hadn't yet been announced.
  • The Latest: Trump claims firsthand view of Harvey 'horror'
    The Latest: Trump claims firsthand view of Harvey 'horror'
    The Latest on President Donald Trump and Harvey (all times local): 9:40 a.m. President Donald Trump says his 'heart goes out even more' to Texans after witnessing 'first hand' what he calls the 'the horror & devastation' caused by Harvey. Trump's Wednesday morning tweet comes the day after he traveled to Texas to meet with state and local officials. Trump kept his distance from the damage during that visit, avoiding areas ravaged by flooding. The minimal damage Trump did see — some boarded-up windows, uprooted trees and fences askew — was through the tinted windows of his SUV as he traveled from the Corpus Christi airport to a firehouse in a city that's already nearly back to normal. Aides say Trump plans to return to Texas on Saturday to survey damage and meet with people displaced by the storm. ___ 3:45 a.m. President Donald Trump has answered Harvey's wrath by offering in-person assurances to those in the storm zone that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover. During a visit Tuesday to Texas, the president kept his distance from the epicenter of the damage in Houston to avoid disrupting recovery operations. He plans to return to the region Saturday to survey the damage and meet with some of the storm's victims. ___ Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.