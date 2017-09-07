Listen Live
Equifax reports massive data breach that could affect 143 million in U.S.
Equifax reports massive data breach that could affect 143 million in U.S.

Equifax reports massive data breach that could affect 143 million in U.S.
This July 21, 2012, photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, that "criminals" exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Equifax reports massive data breach that could affect 143 million in U.S.

By: Scott Trubey, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA -  Credit reporting and technology company Equifax said Thursday a “cyber security incident” may have exposed the personal information of 143 million U.S. consumers.

The data that might have been accessed includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses. The company also said driver’s license numbers might also have been exposed. The unauthorized access also compromised some personal information for an undisclosed number of residents of the United Kingdom and Canada, Equifax said.

>> Read more trending news

Unauthorized access to the information occurred from mid-May to July, the company said, and was discovered by the company on July 29. Equifax, which is based in Atlanta, engaged a outside cybersecurity firm to investigate, the company said.

“This is clearly a disappointing event for our company, and one that strikes at the heart of who we are and what we do. I apologize to consumers and our business customers for the concern and frustration this causes,” Equifax Chairman and CEO Richard F. Smith said in a  Thursday news release. “We pride ourselves on being a leader in managing and protecting data, and we are conducting a thorough review of our overall security operations. We also are focused on consumer protection and have developed a comprehensive portfolio of services to support all U.S. consumers, regardless of whether they were impacted by this incident.”

The company has set up a website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, for additional information and to access credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.

Equifax said it would provide a free package of credit monitoring and ID protection services at no cost, which Smith called an unprecedented step

A video statement from Smith was uploaded to Equifax’s YouTube page and is below:

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands as Floridians brace for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Hurricane Irma likely to be far worse than monster Andrew
    Hurricane Irma likely to be far worse than monster Andrew
    For an entire generation in South Florida, Hurricane Andrew was the monster storm that reshaped a region. Irma is likely to blow that out of the water. Bigger and with a much different path of potential destruction, Irma is forecast to hit lots more people and buildings than 1992's Andrew, said experts, including veterans of Andrew. At the time, the National Weather Service says, Andrew was the costliest hurricane in U.S. history with damages of $26.5 billion in 1992 dollars — or about $50 billion in current dollars. Kate Hale, Miami-Dade's emergency management chief says by nearly every measure Irma looks far worse. She told The Associated Press on Thursday: 'Nobody can make this up. This storm. This track at this point.' ___ Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears . His work can be found here .
  • Georgia convenience stores brace for Hurricane Irma's impact on gas supply
    Georgia convenience stores brace for Hurricane Irma's impact on gas supply
    Convenience store operators think Hurricane Irma evacuations out of Florida could strain the gas supply in Georgia. Several state agencies and gas retailers held a conference call Thursday to talk about getting fuel flowing again once Irma moves through. Angela Holland with the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores said the fuel supply was already a bit tight due to Hurricane Harvey. She said South Georgia supplies are already being affected by the Irma exodus. “With so many people coming up from Florida, it could be very tight. We’ve already seen some spotty outages in the area,” she said. RELATED STORIES: Hurricane Irma: Storm track puts north Georgia at higher risk for storm impacts Irma causes at least 10 deaths in Caribbean as US braces for storm Hurricane Irma: What is a Category 5 hurricane and what does it do? Florida evacuee Brady Redding said he filled up before leaving Fort Myers and the pump ran dry as he tried to fill up again. “I went and I (tried to) put $20 in the car. It stopped at $19.32 as I was getting my last ... gas,” he said. Channel 2’s Jim Strickland visited a gas station in Dallas where there were plenty of cars throughout the afternoon. Operators said the metro area gas supply is OK. According to GasBuddy.com, metro area gas prices have been steady for a week at a two-year high. “I hadn’t really paid attention to the gas prices the last few days, so when I got to the store I thought, ‘Gosh, that’s outrageous,’” driver Tammy Smith said. Store operators are looking ahead to Irma’s aftermath, asking state officials for special access to any evacuation areas so they can get fuel flowing to first responders during cleanup. “They’ll want to have re-entry passes to get back in. They’ll need staff to dry-run the stores. They’ll have to have the Department of Agriculture come out to check the tanks to make sure they don’t have water in their tanks,” Holland said. The Convenience Store Association said it had already made key moves to protect supplies from Harvey, so some of the preparations for Irma are already set. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the massive storm to bring you updates on Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com. Stay with Channel 2 for continuing coverage of the storm and its impacts in Georgia.
    Credit reporting and technology company Equifax said Thursday a “cyber security incident” may have exposed the personal information of 143 million U.S. consumers. The data that might have been accessed includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses. The company also said driver’s license numbers might also have been exposed. The unauthorized access also compromised some personal information for an undisclosed number of residents of the United Kingdom and Canada, Equifax said. >> Read more trending news Unauthorized access to the information occurred from mid-May to July, the company said, and was discovered by the company on July 29. Equifax, which is based in Atlanta, engaged a outside cybersecurity firm to investigate, the company said. “This is clearly a disappointing event for our company, and one that strikes at the heart of who we are and what we do. I apologize to consumers and our business customers for the concern and frustration this causes,” Equifax Chairman and CEO Richard F. Smith said in a  Thursday news release. “We pride ourselves on being a leader in managing and protecting data, and we are conducting a thorough review of our overall security operations. We also are focused on consumer protection and have developed a comprehensive portfolio of services to support all U.S. consumers, regardless of whether they were impacted by this incident.” The company has set up a website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, for additional information and to access credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. Equifax said it would provide a free package of credit monitoring and ID protection services at no cost, which Smith called an unprecedented step.  A video statement from Smith was uploaded to Equifax’s YouTube page and is below: i
  • US not disputing NKorea's claim to have tested H-bomb
    US not disputing NKorea's claim to have tested H-bomb
    President Donald Trump reiterated Thursday that military action is 'certainly' an option against North Korea, as his administration tentatively concurred with the pariah nation's claim to have tested a hydrogen bomb. A senior administration official said the U.S. was still assessing last weekend's underground explosion but so far noted nothing inconsistent with Pyongyang's claim. If confirmed, that would mark a major advance in its demonstrated ability to build high-yield nuclear weapons. Hydrogen bombs have the potential to be far stronger than simpler fission bombs like those used on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States at the end of World War II. The nuclear test, North Korea's sixth since 2006, came on the heels of its groundbreaking launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles in July that pushed it closer to proving an ability to achieve a long-cherished goal: to have a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike America. 'Military action would certainly be an option,' Trump told a White House news conference when he was asked about the possibility after meeting the leader of Kuwait. 'I would prefer not going the route of the military, but it's something certainly that could happen.' Pressed on whether he could accept a scenario in which the isolated nation had nukes but was 'contained and deterred,' Trump demurred. 'I don't put my negotiations on the table, unlike past administrations. I don't talk about them. But I can tell you North Korea is behaving badly and it's got to stop,' he said. The long-standing objective of the U.S. and its allies, as well as China and Russia, has been to seek the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula although the chances of realizing that goal have diminished as the North has advanced its nuclear program. Pyongyang likely views its arsenal as a guarantee against its overthrow. The administration official played down the significance of Trump not ruling out the possibility of a nuclear North Korea, saying it runs counter to his past views on the issue. The official said the comments reflected the president's desire to keep his cards close to his chest on issues of national security. The official, who was briefing reporters on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the administration, said the United States remains focused on building international pressure on North Korea rather than seeking talks. The United States is currently urging new and tougher U.N. sanctions, including a ban on all oil and natural gas exports to North Korea, in response to the nuclear test. U.S. officials say such restrictions could have a major impact on North Korea's military and industrial economy as it lacks its own oil resources. However, the main provider of the North's oil, China, is likely to oppose such a restriction in the U.N. Security Council, where it wields a veto as it fears a regime collapse on its border.
