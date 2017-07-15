Enchanting ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ trailer released

The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local): ___ 10:25 p.m. Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina won the women's doubles title at Wimbledon by beating Chan Hao-ching and Monica Niculescu 6-0, 6-0 under a closed roof on Centre Court. The match started at 9:30 p.m. and lasted 55 minutes. It was Makarova and Vesnina's third Grand Slam title together. They won the French Open in 2013 and the U.S. Open in 2014. ___ 9:05 p.m. Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo won the men's doubles title at Wimbledon by beating Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 13-11 on Centre Court. With Saturday's win, Melo will return to the No. 1 ranking in men's doubles on Monday. Both players won their second Grand Slam titles. Melo won the 2015 French Open with Ivan Dodig. Kubot won the 2014 Australian Open with Robert Lindstedt. ___ 7:15 p.m. Conchita Martinez will not remain Garbine Muguruza's coach despite guiding her to the Wimbledon title at their first tournament working together. Martinez, the 1994 Wimbledon champion, stepped in a week before the tournament in the absence of Muguruza's fulltime coach, Sam Sumyk, who was home for the birth of his child. 'I'm always hanging around,' Martinez said. 'I'm here. I'm still the Fed Cup and Davis Cup captain and I'm always in contact with every player, but Sam, her coach, is going to step in now.' There were some parallels in their Wimbledon wins. Muguruza defeated 37-year-old Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 to become the first Spanish woman to win Wimbledon since Martinez defeated 37-year-old Martina Navratilova. Both also beat their future opponents in Rome in the months leading to Wimbledon. That was enough to convince Martinez that Muguruza would win. 'I believe in those things,' Martinez said. 'I didn't realize that she beat Venus (in Rome) until about two or three days ago and I was like, 'Oh, my god, no way. We're going to do this.' It's meant to be.' ___ 5:40 p.m. Garbine Muguruza would like to cap her Wimbledon victory by dancing with Roger Federer. Muguruza won her first title at the All England Club, and Federer will play for his eighth on Sunday against Marin Cilic. The men's and women's champions used to share a dance at the Wimbledon gala at the end of the tournament, though that tradition officially ceased in 1977. Still, Muguruza was asked her preference for a dance partner at this year's champions' dinner. 'Oh, come on,' Muguruza responded at first, trying to brush off the question. But she quickly relented, smiling broadly and finally giving in. 'Roger,' Muguruza said with a smile and giggle. 'And I like Cilic, I have to say seriously. 'But,' Muguruza continued, shimmying in her chair as if moving to the music, 'I want to see if he's that elegant also dancing.' ___ 4:40 p.m. Claire Liu became the first American in 25 years to win the junior title at Wimbledon. Liu beat Ann Li 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the final on No. 1 Court. Liu is from California and Li is from Pennsylvania. The last American to win the title was Chanda Rubin in 1992. The last all-American final was in 1979 when Mary Lou Piatek beat Alycia Moulton. ___ 3:28 p.m. Garbine Muguruza out-powered Venus Williams to win the Wimbledon title 7-5, 6-0. Muguruza, who lost in the final at the All England Club in 2015, saved two set points in the 10th game of the first set, and then won nine straight games to win. The match was played under a closed roof on Centre Court, the first time a women's final had been played indoors. For Muguruza, it was her second Grand Slam title. She also won the French Open last year. Williams had been trying to win her sixth Wimbledon title. Her last one came in 2008. ___ 3:01 p.m. Garbine Muguruza has won the first set 7-5 against Venus Williams in the women's final at Wimbledon. ___ 2:09 p.m. The women's final at Wimbledon has started with Venus Williams serving to Garbine Muguruza. The match is being played under a closed roof on Centre Court. ___ 2 p.m. Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza are on court for their warmups before the women's final at Wimbledon. ___ 1 p.m. The roof over Centre Court is closed for the women's final at Wimbledon. With a light rain falling and the women's final between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza due to start in about an hour, the roof over the main stadium has already been closed to ensure play will begin on time. ___ 12:45 p.m. With another victory at Wimbledon, Venus Williams can become the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title. The 37-year-old American will play Garbine Muguruza on Centre Court for her sixth title at the All England Club. The oldest woman to win a major title is Venus' little sister, Serena Williams. She was 35 when she won this year's Australian Open. Venus Williams last won the Wimbledon title in 2008. Muguruza, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2015 but lost to Serena, won last year's French Open.