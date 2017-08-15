Elephant charges, kills big game hunter in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya - An elephant charged a big-game hunter Saturday, killing him on a private wildlife habitat, according to reports.
Jose Monzalvez, 46, was with four other people tracking a herd of elephants when one charged the group. The hunters were unable to aim and shoot at the large animal, according to the Namibia Press Agency.
Monzalvez, who worked for an oil company, had a hunting permit.
His relatives have been informed of his death.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
