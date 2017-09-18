Elderly woman knocked to ground by police during St. Louis protest

A woman attending a protest in St. Louis was trampled by police as they marched to meet protesters and rioters after civil unrest engulfed the city following the acquittal of a former police officer accused of murdering an African-American man in 2011.

The scary moment was captured by a Fox2now’s news helicopter Friday as it covered the protests.

Watch the lady wearing red in the bottom right of the screen. Police using pepper spray on protesters marching after the Stockley ruling pic.twitter.com/XF16yxDQqg — FOX2now (@FOX2now) September 15, 2017

The woman, who appears to be a senior citizen, is seen wearing a white skirt and red top and looks to be unarmed as she steps in front of the police officers, who were using pepper spray to break up the protests.

The woman’s identity has not been revealed. It also is unknown whether or not she is facing charges in the incident.