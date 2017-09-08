Listen Live
clear-day
71°
H 80
L 58

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

Kirk Mellish's coverage of the storm 

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
71°
Clear
H 80° L 58°
  • clear-day
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 80° L 58°
  • clear-day
    80°
    Today
    Clear. H 80° L 58°
  • clear-day
    80°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 80° L 59°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Elderly couple, Harvey and Irma, reflect on storms with their names
Close

Elderly couple, Harvey and Irma, reflect on storms with their names

VIDEO: Scenes From Hurricane Irma

Elderly couple, Harvey and Irma, reflect on storms with their names

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Harvey Schluter is 104 years old. His wife, Irma Schluter will be 93 in November. The two have been married for 75 years.

Harvey Schluter proposed when Irma was still in high school, and the couple were wed in 1942 in Washington state. 

“I wasn’t quite through school yet,” Irma Schluter told the New York Times. “I wanted to wait until I was done. But he talked me into getting married before that.”

>> Read more trending news

This year is the first time the Schluters, who remember the Great Depression, the Kennedy assassination and Neil Armstrong’s walk on the moon, have seen major storms bearing names make national -- and international -- headlines.  

Marcus Yam/LA Times via Getty Images
Flood water surrounds homes in a residential neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Close

Hurricane Harvey

Photo Credit: Marcus Yam/LA Times via Getty Images
Flood water surrounds homes in a residential neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

“I don’t know how they’ve done that, to have a Harvey and Irma,” Irma Schluter said Wednesday. “I don’t know how that worked out.”

The names Harvey and Irma were chosen for the storms before they hit this year. The World Meteorological Organization began alternating men’s and women’s names for tropical storms born over the Atlantic in 1979.

Six lists of men’s and women’s names are used in rotation to name storms, with names of the hardest-hitting, most fatale and memorable storms retired after impact.

The name Harvey has been used to name seven storms. Irene was used to name storms that came after Harveys until 2011, when Hurricane Irene hit the Caribbean and parts of the U.S., causing severe damage.

Once Irene was retired, Irma was put in the rotation.

It’s likely the names Harvey and Irma could be retired after this year.

Irma Schluter called Hurricane Irma’s destruction “really sad.” 

As a Washington resident, the Schluters haven’t been directly affected by the hurricanes.

“I have no idea what I’d do. I’ve never been in that kind of a situation,” she told the Times. “I’d try and help some people, I don’t know how.”

The Schluters, who helped raise groups of foster children, said they value helping people whenever possible.

“If you can help someone, then help them,” Irma Schluter said. 

Read more at the New York Times.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has weakened slightly but remains a dangerous storm. The hurricane’s power led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands while Floridians braced for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Tropical storms Jose, Katia become hurricanes
    Tropical storms Jose, Katia become hurricanes
    The National Hurricane Center upgraded tropical storms Jose and Katia to Category 1 hurricanes earlier this week. Throughout the week, the storms have continued to grown in strength.  >> See the latest on Katia, Jose and Irma ﻿
  • Irma bears down on Florida, taking aim at the entire state
    Irma bears down on Florida, taking aim at the entire state
    Irma weakened slightly Friday but remained a dangerous and deadly hurricane taking direct aim at Florida, threatening to march along the peninsula's spine and deliver a blow the state hasn't seen in more than a decade. Irma was a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (240 kph) and is forecast to remain at that strength when it comes ashore someplace south of Miami on Sunday. The storm killed at least 20 people in the Caribbean and left thousands homeless as it devastated small islands in its path. Florida Gov. Rick Scott urged people in coastal and low-lying areas to heed evacuation orders. Across the state, some 850,000 people were ordered to leave their homes, clogging interstates as far north as Atlanta. Scott said people fleeing could use the shoulder lane on highways, but he hasn't reversed the southbound lanes. Several small communities around Lake Okeechobee in the south-central part of Florida were added to the evacuation list because the lake may overflow, the governor said. 'You don't have to go a long way. You can go to a shelter in your county,' Scott said. 'This storm is powerful and deadly. We are running out of time.' The latest forecast shifted the most powerful part of the storm to the west of the Miami metropolitan area that his home to some 6 million people, but hurricane-force winds are still likely there. 'Irma is likely to make landfall in Florida as a dangerous major hurricane, and will bring life-threatening wind impacts to much of the state regardless of the exact track of the center,' the hurricane center said in its forecast. The last major hurricane — a storm with winds of at least 111 mph (180 kph) — to hit Florida was Wilma in 2005. Its eye cut through the state's southern third as it packed winds of 120 mph (193 kph). Five people died. Forecasters predicted a storm surge of 6 to 12 feet above ground level along Florida's southwest coast and in the Keys. As much as a foot of rain could fall, with isolated spots receiving 20 inches. Gas shortages and gridlock have plagued the evacuations, turning normally simple trips into tests of will. Interstates 75 and 95 north were bumper-to-bumper, while very few cars and tractor-trailers drove on the south lanes. So far, the Florida governor has not ordered a contra-flow traffic plan. Carmen Pardo and her 6-year-old daughter, Valeria, drove around Miami for seven hours, from gas station to gas station, frantically searching for somewhere to fill up the tank to evacuate. They found nothing. 'She was saying, 'Mommy I'm so tired, I can't do this anymore,'' she said Thursday. 'It was craziness.' Pardo booked the only flight she could find leaving the city, to Orlando, where she reserved two seats on a bus bound for Tallahassee on Friday. 'It's the beginning of an adventure,' she said. The National Hurricane Center issued hurricane warnings for the Keys and parts of South Florida and Lake Okeechobee. It added a storm surge warning and extended watch areas wrapping around the tip of the peninsula. With winds that peaked at 185 mph (300 kph), Irma was the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal ordered evacuations for all areas east of Interstate 95, including the city of Savannah, and authorized about 5,000 National Guard members to help with response and recovery. The last Category 5 storm to hit Florida was Andrew in 1992. Its winds topped 165 mph (265 kph), killing 65 people and inflicting $26 billion in damage. It was at the time the most expensive natural disaster in U.S. history. ___ Reeves reported from Ormond Beach, Florida. Associated Press writers Seth Borenstein in Washington; Gary Fineout in Tallahassee and David Fischer in Miami contributed to this report. ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER — Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • Investors punish Equifax for massive data breach
    Investors punish Equifax for massive data breach
    Investors were bailing out on Equifax a day after the credit monitoring company said a data breach exposed the Social Security numbers and other personal data of 143 million Americans. Equifax shares fell about 13 percent to $123.75 in heavy trading. The decline equates to about $2.28 billion in lost market value. The company is one of three major U.S. credit bureaus, the declines extended to its competitors. TransUnion fell 4 percent and Experian stock declined 1 percent in London. Lenders rely on the information collected by the credit bureaus to help them decide whether to approve financing for homes, cars and credit cards. Credit checks are even sometimes done by employers when deciding whom to hire for a job.
  • Taco Bell employees shoot, kill armed robber, police say
    Taco Bell employees shoot, kill armed robber, police say
    Three armed Taco Bell employees opened fire on two masked robbers, killing one Wednesday, police said.  'Everyone at the store is OK, from my understanding,' store owner Arthur Giles told The Plain Dealer. 'All the employees and all the customers are safe.' >> Read more trending news De’Carlo Jackson, 24, died at the hospital after being shot multiple times around 2:45 a.m. by the store workers, according to WJW. The other suspect ran away. Jackson was identified Thursday by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to WJW. The two men came into the restaurant wearing masks and ordered the employees to the ground at gunpoint, police said.  The employees, all who were armed, pulled out their guns, hitting Jackson six times. He was found with a loaded gun in his hand, police said. The employees, who have not been identified, were described as a 23-year old man and two 19-year old men, according to The Associated Press. The location is a franchise store and the gun policy is at the discretion of the owner, Taco Bell told WJW.  No charges have been filed.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.