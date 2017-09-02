Listen Live
Editorial: I'm new to the state, but I can vouch for Texas grit
By: Robert Dean, Austin American-Statesman

I’m not a Texan. I don’t adore the Lone Star State. I’m a transplant who’s lived in Austin for the last four years. I can’t name the state fish, I don’t understand the thing with mums at homecoming, and I think chicken fried steak sucks. I don’t care about “Friday Night Lights.”

But I married into a Texas family. A Texas family with crazy deep roots. My wife is a direct descendant from the Texas Revolution. Through my marriage, I get a front row seat to all things that filter through the Texas lens. I’ve learned a lot about bluebonnets and Whataburger. I know the difference between casual allegiance with Texas colleges, what it really means to be a Longhorn, and the difference between good salsa and crap that came out of a jar.

>> Read more trending news

If there’s one lesson I’ve learned as an outsider looking in, it’s that there’s a sense of purpose to these people like I’ve never seen. A central passion runs through Texans unlike any other American identity. Pride percolates here. It’s something people who aren’t from Texas just can’t grasp. We may have a docile sense of civic pride for our hometowns, but nothing like this state demands of its residents.

The Texas flag flies as high as the American flag, while the state Capitol is just a smidgen taller than the U.S. Capitol because -- well, it’s Texas. There are Texas flags on everything. And folks all over this huge collection of miles expect a reverential obsession from those who choose to take up this address, if only for a while.

INSIGHT: 5 things to know about the Ike Dike, a surge barrier for Texas coast

That sense of purpose and absolute unwillingness to bend in their pride is why Texas will only become stronger in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Before Texas, I spent seven years in New Orleans, a place that knows about heartbreak and flooding. To love New Orleans is to love the city. But a New Orleanian ain’t much of a Louisianan, despite them being hand in hand. They’re two different cultures. But here, even if you’re from the Panhandle or live along the Gulf of Mexico, you still adore this state and will bond together under that flag, that symbol.

COMMENTARY: Why didn’t families evacuate before Harvey? It’s not cheap.

Typically, cities talk smack on one another, and the outlying country towns don’t want anything to do with the big cities and their completely different personalities. There are liberals and conservatives, cowboys and city slickers, white folks, brown folks, black folks and every shade in between wearing cowboy boots. This place has many stories, many sides to the dice.

Harvey took many lives. It dumped acres of water onto the streets of Houston, decimated Rockport, and flooded Galveston and cities and towns across southeast Texas. But Texas will lick its wounds. Texas will come back bigger and better, and brighter and with more Texas-ness than you can imagine. Texans cannot allow for their diamonds to go unpolished. The thought of a place in Texas where local culture dies just doesn’t feel right. There are no places where the roads are unfinished, or the buildings lie in ruins – that would go against everything these people have known their whole lives: This land is precious and it is our birthright.

While the business end of Texas was getting relief in order, the citizens acted. Mosques opened their doors in the face of those who’ve judged them. Black folks huddled on cots next to those who might have dropped an N word only a week prior. White folks learned that a man of color will save their bacon when it’s close to the fire. Unknown neighbors from hours away grabbed jet skis and fishing boats to form unstoppable convoys.

H-E-B and Buc-ee’s, two Texas brand giants, came to the rescue, offering shelter, food, showers, and support. Mattress Mack, a Houston mattress maven, opened his warehouses so folks could get a good night’s rest. The people here know a love that moves deeper than their sense of pride – it’s a calling of purpose.

You cannot count Texas out. There’s no other state in our union that could handle this hurricane. New York has taken its lumps. New Orleans knows what loss feels like, but this is a monster named Harvey that we’ve never seen before. Who better to challenge Harvey head-on than Texas? They’ll do it wearing an Astros cap and with a twisted smile, daring that water to take a piece of the land they love so much.

News

  • Suspect escapes by jumping in ocean, unknowingly swims feet from shark, police say
    Suspect escapes by jumping in ocean, unknowingly swims feet from shark, police say
    Authorities in Surf City, North Carolina, say a fleeing suspect swam out to sea before being arrested more than three hours later at a neighboring town's beachfront. >> Read more trending news Surf City police said in a news release that an officer stopped a driver Wednesday and spotted 'illegal contraband.' They said the driver jumped into the ocean and police used a drone to follow the swimming suspect. It recorded video footage of a shark swimming about 60 feet from him before it turned away. The drone lost sight of him after an hour, more than 4,000 feet offshore. After a sea and air search by multiple agencies, 20-year-old Zachary Kingsbury of Lynnwood, Washington, was arrested near a beach access point in North Topsail. Kingsbury told authorities he jumped into the ocean because he was scared of getting in trouble. 'They told me there were a couple sharks circling me, but I didn't see any sharks when I was in the water, so I was not aware of that at the time,' he said. He faces multiple drug charges.
  • 'I survived': How 1 woman lived Harvey on social media
    'I survived': How 1 woman lived Harvey on social media
    Katlyn Perkins' first announcement that something was very wrong at her home in northeast Houston came at 8:19 p.m. on Aug. 24, when she updated her Facebook status. 'I'm scared.' Like many 20-year-olds, Perkins lives out her life on social media. She often provides a running commentary on Facebook Live and YouTube videos, posting selfies and photos of her three dogs. As Hurricane Harvey lumbered toward Houston, Perkins had one eye glued to her iPhone and the other on TV, watching 'Outdaughtered,' a reality show about a family with quintuplets. Her 14-year-old brother played a post-apocalyptic video game. It started to rain. And rain. And so as the water filled her house, she turned to the only place she knew to ease the heightening dread: Facebook. She tapped out statuses and went live on video, all while the water from Halls Bayou next to her house crept up and up. Her home, which she'd lived in her entire life, had never flooded. On Saturday, she stretched out over a row of seats in the corner of the cavernous George R. Brown Convention Center, now a temporary home to about 1,000 evacuees, charging her phone. A sour stench of unwashed bodies filled the air. Empty water bottles and a half-eaten granola bar lay on the cement floor in the corner near the outlet. And there was Perkins, scrolling through her Facebook page as her messy black hair fell in her eyes. This is the story of Harvey, a real-life tragedy, through the eyes of someone who lives online. 2:55 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26: 'It just got pitch black,' Perkins says on video, while standing in near darkness on her front steps. 'Streets are starting to flood a little bit. I just pray that everyone else is safe. We're probably going to lose some power. If I'm not mistaken, the hurricane is a Category 4. The sky just got real black. It's kinda creepy, if you ask me.' 7:46 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26: As she broadcasts live images of the sheets of water coming down in her driveway, Perkins has to almost yell to be heard over the sound of the rain. 'Our bayou is going to flood real bad. It has never rained this heavy. My dog Shaggy's so scared. And there's f------ water coming in the house. We got water piling up right here,' she points to the back door. 'It's going to wash right in. And all of the streets are almost completely flooded.' She calls to her brother, Raymond: 'There's water coming in!' Raymond, off camera: 'You're getting overly dramatic.' 8:38 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26: Katlyn Perkins marks herself safe during Hurricane Harvey on Facebook. 12:04 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 27 (Perkins' birthday): 'We have water washing over our curb. And we have a tornado warning for this area. Our yard is completely filled with water. Yep. I'm not sleeping tonight,' she says, her face fills the video frame. 'Our drains have completely given up.' 4:11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 27: 'There's no way to get into our neighborhood at all,' she says, sitting on her bed with an American flag as a backdrop on the wall. 'One of our ceilings in our dad's room has collapsed and now it's leaking water.' A friend types: 'Start praying that no harm shall come nigh your dwelling, in JESUS MIGHTY NAME! Amen' 9:36 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 27: We going be getting evacuated soon so scared water getting so high, Perkins writes. 10:36 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 27: So terrified 2:12 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27: 'This used to be our yard,' she says on video, standing in ankle-deep water just inside her front door. There's so many people here, they're underwater. I don't know how much longer we can hold out. If you're watching this, please send help.' A friend writes: 'Katlyn, if you have a ladder get it so you have it on hand. If it gets too much higher get on the roof if you don't have an upstairs. Keep yourself dry if possible.' 3:48 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27: She points her video toward at her dad's truck in the driveway, and water nearly covers the tire. 10:11 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27: Water is knee-deep inside the house, and the family decides to leave. Not without some tears, though, because Perkins has to leave the dogs behind. She puts them on the beds. After wading through water that's chest and neck high in some places along her street, Perkins, her brother and their father make it to safety. Perkins immediately updates her Facebook. I'm so happy I survived 'Me too!!! I've been worried about you and praying for you. Are you somewhere safe?' writes a friend. Fire department for now 4:03 a.m., Monday, Aug. 28: Well we barely get any money and we won't have beds or furniture or stove/oven. Or refrigerator for who knows how long 'Where are you?' typed a friend. George b convention center 8:37 a.m., Monday, Aug. 28: as result we had to get out and leave our dogs pray for Houston 'You got out?' a friend wrote. Yes. 'Thank goodness!' Ikr (that's text shorthand for I know, right) 11:40 a.m., Aug. 29: I'm so worried, she posts. 'Why what's wrong' a friend writes. About our dogs that we had to leave behind 4:27 a.m., Aug. 30: We lost everything to Harvey and we hoping our dogs ain't one of them our other stuff can be replaced but our dogs no, she writes, and posts old pictures of her three dogs, Shaggy, Peaches and Angel. 6:45 a.m., Aug. 31: I just got the best news ever the water is gone down and are dogs are ok Her last Facebook post is a video from 10:42 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, when a famous TV magician came to the convention center to entertain the hurricane evacuees. 'David Blaine was here OH MY GOD' ___ Follow Tamara Lush on Twitter at http://twitter.com/tamaralush ___ Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
    Editorial: I’m new to the state, but I can vouch for Texas grit
    I'm not a Texan. I don't adore the Lone Star State. I'm a transplant who's lived in Austin for the last four years. I can't name the state fish, I don't understand the thing with mums at homecoming, and I think chicken fried steak sucks. I don't care about "Friday Night Lights." But I married into a Texas family. A Texas family with crazy deep roots. My wife is a direct descendant from the Texas Revolution. Through my marriage, I get a front row seat to all things that filter through the Texas lens. I've learned a lot about bluebonnets and Whataburger. I know the difference between casual allegiance with Texas colleges, what it really means to be a Longhorn, and the difference between good salsa and crap that came out of a jar. >> Read more trending news If there's one lesson I've learned as an outsider looking in, it's that there's a sense of purpose to these people like I've never seen. A central passion runs through Texans unlike any other American identity. Pride percolates here. It's something people who aren't from Texas just can't grasp. We may have a docile sense of civic pride for our hometowns, but nothing like this state demands of its residents. The Texas flag flies as high as the American flag, while the state Capitol is just a smidgen taller than the U.S. Capitol because -- well, it's Texas. There are Texas flags on everything. And folks all over this huge collection of miles expect a reverential obsession from those who choose to take up this address, if only for a while. INSIGHT: 5 things to know about the Ike Dike, a surge barrier for Texas coast That sense of purpose and absolute unwillingness to bend in their pride is why Texas will only become stronger in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Before Texas, I spent seven years in New Orleans, a place that knows about heartbreak and flooding. To love New Orleans is to love the city. But a New Orleanian ain't much of a Louisianan, despite them being hand in hand. They're two different cultures. But here, even if you're from the Panhandle or live along the Gulf of Mexico, you still adore this state and will bond together under that flag, that symbol. COMMENTARY: Why didn't families evacuate before Harvey? It's not cheap. Typically, cities talk smack on one another, and the outlying country towns don't want anything to do with the big cities and their completely different personalities. There are liberals and conservatives, cowboys and city slickers, white folks, brown folks, black folks and every shade in between wearing cowboy boots. This place has many stories, many sides to the dice. Harvey took many lives. It dumped acres of water onto the streets of Houston, decimated Rockport, and flooded Galveston and cities and towns across southeast Texas. But Texas will lick its wounds. Texas will come back bigger and better, and brighter and with more Texas-ness than you can imagine. Texans cannot allow for their diamonds to go unpolished. The thought of a place in Texas where local culture dies just doesn't feel right. There are no places where the roads are unfinished, or the buildings lie in ruins – that would go against everything these people have known their whole lives: This land is precious and it is our birthright. While the business end of Texas was getting relief in order, the citizens acted. Mosques opened their doors in the face of those who've judged them. Black folks huddled on cots next to those who might have dropped an N word only a week prior. White folks learned that a man of color will save their bacon when it's close to the fire. Unknown neighbors from hours away grabbed jet skis and fishing boats to form unstoppable convoys. H-E-B and Buc-ee's, two Texas brand giants, came to the rescue, offering shelter, food, showers, and support. Mattress Mack, a Houston mattress maven, opened his warehouses so folks could get a good night's rest. The people here know a love that moves deeper than their sense of pride – it's a calling of purpose. You cannot count Texas out. There's no other state in our union that could handle this hurricane. New York has taken its lumps. New Orleans knows what loss feels like, but this is a monster named Harvey that we've never seen before. Who better to challenge Harvey head-on than Texas? They'll do it wearing an Astros cap and with a twisted smile, daring that water to take a piece of the land they love so much.
  • Labor Day 2017 deals and sales from Macy's, Walmart, Best Buy and more
    Labor Day 2017 deals and sales from Macy's, Walmart, Best Buy and more
    Sure, summer is ending, but shopping is year-around and retailers are here to help. Here are a few deals and steals for the Labor Day weekend shopper. Amazon: The Amazon Tap is on sale for $99.99. Best Buy: Look for a sale on select electronics and appliances. The retailer is offering an LG 55-inch Smart 4K TV for $200 off. Plus, you get free delivery on major appliances $399 and up. Home Depot: Weber Spirit grills are $50 off. J.C. Penney: Select mattresses, luggage, appliances, and bedding are on sale through Monday.  Gap: Get 50 percent off Gap and Gap Factory merchandise. Use the code GETMORE online to take an additional 20 percent off your total purchase. Lowe’s: Through Sept. 13, select grills are discounted as are select appliances. There is a mail-in refund on paint through Monday. Macy’s: Get 20 percent off everything including home and apparel using the code LBDAY. Plus, get free shipping when you spend $49 or more. Mattress Firm: All mattresses are on sale through Sept. 12.  Nordstrom: Get 40 percent off clothing through Sept. 10 Overstock: The online retailers is offering 10 percent, 15 percent or 20 percent off select, already discounted home products through Monday. Target: Up to 30 percent off (plus an additional 15 percent off on select items) furniture and décor. Walmart: Look for big savings on “end of summer” items in home, furniture, sports, clothing, pets, toys and other departments. Wayfair: Up to 70 percent off on furniture (outdoor and living room), kitchen and bath, bedding, area rugs, and lighting. Williams Sonoma – Get 20 percent off your purchase, plus free shipping.  From FatWallet.com, here are four Labor Day deals it recommends: “4K TVs: Labor Day sales collide with the opening of football watching season. …This year’s Labor Day sales will offer Black Friday-like prices with 60-65-inch 4k TVs models under $700 and 50” 4K TVs under $400 (TCL models have built in Roku), and 35-50” 4K TVs under $300. Best stores to look for these savings that can range from $100-$700 (depending on model and features) include Walmart, Best Buy and especially Dell who also include $100-$300 Dell gift cards that factor in to making Dell’s TV deals some of the best you find all year. “Laptops: Older laptop models that didn’t sell during Back-to-School sales will be featured at sale prices online stores from Best Buy, Acer, Lenovo, HP and Dell. Expect up to 50 percent discounts with prices as low as $300 for 15” PC laptops and $900 for the 13.3” MacBook Air. You’ll save an additional $100-150 with a student ID at most computer stores, as well. Add that laptop bags and backpacks continue to have sales pre and post Labor Day weekend with some significant savings of 50 percent or better on techies styles at stores like Newegg, Ebay, Adorama and EBags. Getting cash back by shopping through Ebates can add additional savings up to 6 percent. “Swing Sets: Summer clearance sales coincide with Labor Day sales and offer big savings on outdoor swing sets savings ranging from 20-50 percent. Shoppers can find some select demo swing sets delivered pre-assembled as stores look to clear inventory. Typically, the cheaper models under $500 offer the bigger savings with savings of 50 percent or even higher. The more expensive models will generally be closer to 20-30 percent off. “Eyewear: There are many online glasses stores that have sales up to 80 percent off on affordable name brand and generic styles including Eyeconic, 6PM and glassesUSA, but also at the big box stores with normal retail pricing under $50. Some of the best savings come direct at Oakley, Nike Store, Ray-Ban and Spy, to name a few. Expect savings as much as $100 on these higher quality styles that can also be fitted with prescription lenses.”
  • McCain attends Italy forum before Congress returns to work
    McCain attends Italy forum before Congress returns to work
    U.S. Senator John McCain, who has spent the summer undergoing treatment for brain cancer, has attended an international forum in an Italian resort town. McCain's participation at the Ambrosetti Forum in northern Italy on Saturday was his first overseas trip during the congressional recess. The forum is an annual gathering of high-profile figures and experts from the fields of politics, finance and other interests. The Arizona Republican participated in a panel focused on the United States. McCain's wife, Cindy, accompanied him on the trip. The Italian news agency ANSA said the six-term senator and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee was spotted taking a boat ride on Lake Como with U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats. McCain declined to speak to reporters who called out questions to him.
  • Reports: Justice Department finds no evidence Obama wiretapped Trump Tower
    Reports: Justice Department finds no evidence Obama wiretapped Trump Tower
    In a motion filed Friday, the Justice Department acknowledged that it has no evidence that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign, the Washington Examiner reports. CNN also reported on the Justice Department findings. >> Read more trending news According to American Oversight, a transparency group that filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, the National Security Division and the FBI did not have any records of wiretapping that President Trump alleged on Twitter earlier this year. The claim has been previously debunked by security experts and former intelligence officials.
