Eddie Vedder to perform at President Obama's farewell address

By: KIRO7.com
Updated:

Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder will play at President Barack Obama's farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night.

>> Read more trending stories

Vedder will be joined by members of the Chicago Children's Choir.

The president is set to speak at 9 p.m. EST from the McCormick Place convention center on Lake Michigan.

Vedder has been a longtime supporter of the president. In 2012, he performed at a fundraiser for Obama's re-election campaign in Florida.

And during a Hawaiian vacation in 2015, Obama took his daughters to visit with Vedder and his family, according to Billboard.

Here's what President Obama said about the speech on the White House website:

"In 1796, as George Washington set the precedent for a peaceful, democratic transfer of power, he also set a precedent by penning a farewell address to the American people. And over the 220 years since, many American presidents have followed his lead.

On Tuesday, January 10, I'll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you, even if you can't be there in person.

I'm just beginning to write my remarks. But I'm thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here.

Since 2009, we've faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger. That's because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding—our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better.

So I hope you'll join me one last time.

Because, for me, it's always been about you."

