Listen Live
cloudy-day
79°
H -
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
79°
Mostly Cloudy
H -° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H -° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    Today
    Mostly Cloudy. H -° L 71°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 87° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson covers his iconic tattoo with an amazing replacement
Close

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson covers his iconic tattoo with an amazing replacement

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson covers his iconic tattoo with an amazing replacement
Photo Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson covers his iconic tattoo with an amazing replacement

By: Rare.us

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has sported a tattoo of a bull on his right arm ever since his days as a professional wrestler.

>> Read more trending news

On Friday, Johnson revealed that he had covered the tattoo up, but the replacement is a thing of beauty.

Evolution of the bull. Blood, sweat & years. After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story's almost done.. Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles - I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned. To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress. The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you'll find the life, energy, power and you'll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe. Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy's subtle and sometimes it's glaring. But it's always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude. Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe. #EvolutionOfTheBull #TheDisrupter #TheMana #NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Johnson posted a picture on his Instagramrevealing a new tattoo that took 22 hours to complete by renowned tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado.

“Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life’s hard lessons I’ve learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles – I’m so grateful to have ’em because they’re earned.”

He also explained some of the symbolic choices in the tattoo, such as where the horns are pointing and how the tattoo will look from certain angles.

“Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing,” he closed the post. “And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Three nurses at Ohio hospital treated with Narcan after responding to OD patient
    Three nurses at Ohio hospital treated with Narcan after responding to OD patient
    Three nurses at Affinity Medical Center in Massillon were given Narcan after treating an overdose patient at the hospital Thursday. >> Read more trending news After cleaning the hospital room, the three became sick and lost consciousness. Investigators said they were treated with Narcan. They believe they suffered secondary exposure after treating an overdose patient and had been affected by fentanyl. Police in Massillon, like in other parts of the state, are dealing with the new, powerful versions of fentanyl. According to Fox 8 in Cleveland, one police officer in East Liverpool almost died due to accidental exposure. Multiple law enforcement officials in the area have needed treatment after arriving at the scene over overdoses, including police dogs. 
  • Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson covers his iconic tattoo with an amazing replacement
    Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson covers his iconic tattoo with an amazing replacement
    Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has sported a tattoo of a bull on his right arm ever since his days as a professional wrestler. >> Read more trending news On Friday, Johnson revealed that he had covered the tattoo up, but the replacement is a thing of beauty. Johnson posted a picture on his Instagram, revealing a new tattoo that took 22 hours to complete by renowned tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado. “Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life’s hard lessons I’ve learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles – I’m so grateful to have ’em because they’re earned.” He also explained some of the symbolic choices in the tattoo, such as where the horns are pointing and how the tattoo will look from certain angles. “Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing,” he closed the post. “And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe.”
  • Neighbors say stopped train constantly blocks neighborhood
    Neighbors say stopped train constantly blocks neighborhood
    Neighbors say trouble with a train that stops on the tracks just won't go away.  One month after Channel 2 Action News first showed you the train stopped on the tracks near Fairfield Place in northwest Atlanta, we found yet another train blocking the entrance to the neighborhood. CSX has said it would look for ways to improve the situation.  The new push from a city councilor to get rid of the train, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
  • The Latest: Swift, her team happy about judge's ruling
    The Latest: Swift, her team happy about judge's ruling
    The Latest on a civil trial involving Taylor Swift and a former DJ she accused of groping her (all times local): 6:L15 p.m. After U.S. District Judge William Martinez's ruling, Taylor Swift and her team walked up to one another and hugged, smiled and whispered. The team of former DJ David Mueller did not talk to one another or anybody else. While the judge was ruling, Swift occasionally looked at her attorney for approval. The jury will consider Swift's counterclaim for a symbolic $1. Mueller's identical allegations against Swift's mother and her radio liaison will go to the jury. __ 5:50 p.m. A judge has thrown out a Denver DJ's case against Taylor Swift just before jurors hear closing arguments in dueling lawsuits over whether the radio host groped her during a photo op and whether she and her team got him fired for it. U.S. District Judge William Martinez determined Friday that the pop star could not be held liable because David Mueller hadn't shown that she personally set out to have him fired after the backstage meet-and-greet in 2013. Mueller's identical allegations against Swift's mother and her radio liaison will go to the jury. Mueller sued the Swifts and their radio handler, Frank Bell, seeking up to $3 million as compensation for his ruined career. The singer-songwriter said in her countersuit that she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women. ___ 3:30 p.m. The judge in the groping trial involving Taylor Swift and a former radio host has sent jurors home as he weighs whether to dismiss the DJ's claims that the singer ruined his career. U.S. District Judge William Martinez was considering Swift's lawyer's argument Friday that David Mueller had failed to prove the pop star got him fired. Mueller denies groping Swift during a meet-and-greet before a 2013 concert in Denver and is suing Swift, her mother and her radio liaison for up to $3 million. Swift countersued, seeking a $1 judgment in her favor and alleging assault. Jurors are scheduled to return Monday. ___ 12:10 p.m. The attorney for the ex-Denver DJ who says Taylor Swift falsely accused him of groping her has rested his case. The last witness called by lawyer Gabriel McFarland on behalf of David Mueller was Mueller's ex-girlfriend, Shannon Melcher. Taylor's attorney, David Baldridge, said he plans to ask for a ruling that Mueller did not prove his case when court reconvenes Friday afternoon. Melcher testified that she met Taylor Swift along with Mueller at a pre-concert photo op in Denver's Pepsi Center in 2013. She says she saw nothing happen during the brief encounter. She says she and Mueller were rudely confronted and escorted out of the arena that evening. Melchor says Mueller was devastated by the accusation. She says she and Mueller started out as co-workers at country station KYGO and became romantically involved in February 2013. They drifted apart late in 2013, but Melchor says they remained friends. Mueller sued Swift, seeking up to $3 million because he was fired after Swift accused him of groping her. Swift countersued, seeking a $1 judgment in her favor and alleging assault. ___ 10:20 a.m. Taylor Swift's former bodyguard says he did not immediately act when he saw Swift get groped by a Denver DJ because he didn't sense danger. Greg Dent testified Friday he only looked for David Mueller after a pre-concert photo session was over and Swift complained she had been groped. Dent says he was several steps away from Swift and positioned so he could see Mueller reach under her skirt. Mueller's attorney, Gabriel McFarland, tried to get Dent to say why he did not react immediately. 'I didn't sense danger after he touched her,' he said. Ryan Kliesch, Mueller's co-host at a country music station, followed Dent on the witness stand. He described a long and close personal and professional relationship with Mueller. Mueller alleges Swift accused him falsely and got him fired from KYGO-FM. Swift countersued, alleging sexual assault. ___ 9:50 a.m. A former bodyguard for Taylor Swift has said he saw a DJ she accuses of groping her reach under the singer's skirt during a 2013 pre-concert meet and greet photo session. But Greg Dent testified Friday he did not take any immediate action because he generally took his cues from Swift and she gave him none. Dent said he was a few steps away from Swift at the photo-op and watched everyone who came in and left. Dent said Mueller groped Swift under her skirt a moment before a staff photographer took a photo of Swift, Mueller and Mueller's then-girlfriend. He says the photo shows Swift trying to move away from Mueller. Swift testified the photo captured the exact moment she was groped. ___ 8:50 a.m. Testimony has resumed in a civil trial over whether Taylor Swift was groped by a former radio DJ. A security guard for Swift, Greg Dent, took the stand Friday in Denver federal court. The pop superstar testified for about an hour on Thursday, sometimes using unflinching language in giving her account of what happened. Swift used the word 'ass' dozens of times on the witness stand as she told jurors that David Mueller reached under her skirt during a meet-and-greet photo op in 2013. Mueller sued Swift after her team reported the alleged assault to his bosses at a country music station. He's seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job and reputation. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault. Mueller testified he did not grope Swift. ___ 1:25 a.m. Four years after Taylor Swift accused a radio station DJ of groping her before a concert in Denver, the pop superstar told her story in sometimes unflinching language and called the encounter despicable, horrifying and shocking. Swift used the word 'ass' dozens of times on the witness stand Thursday as she told jurors that David Mueller reached under her skirt during a meet-and-greet photo op in 2013. Mueller sued Swift after her team reported the alleged assault to his bosses at a country music station. He's seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job and reputation. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault. Her defiant, hour-long testimony came four days into a rapidly moving trial that is scheduled to last nearly two weeks.
  • Lottery players rush for tickets as jackpots both near $400M
    Lottery players rush for tickets as jackpots both near $400M
    The lottery stars have aligned. Mega Millions and Powerball are on a record-setting streak. The jackpots for both games are closing in on $400 million dollars each at the same time. That’s never happened before. On Friday, the number one lottery seller in Georgia was packed with players from Alabama. 'I will win the lottery. She's got my lucky number here,” Robert Sanford said. Since the two big games both had big jackpots, people crossed the state line to the Robinson & Sons store in Tallapoosa to double dip.  'Hammer! Everybody calls me Hammer,” said one player from the Alabama side of the line, while he stowed his picks under his hat. 'That's where I keep them tickets at. Put them tickets up there.' TRENDING STORIES: Ex-NFL player arrested after armed robbery of cellphone store 'Tell my family I love them:' Officer survives shooting caught on video PHOTOS: Former DeKalb home of R. Kelly, Terrell Owens, Jamie Foxx for sale Most of the players are repeat customers, coming over every now and again. But when news spread that both big games had extra big payoffs, it was time for a road trip. 'Oh yeah, you've gotta play both games. You've got to play both. You can't come and get one and forget about the other. That's like a second option,” Alabama resident Larry Wright said. Because their state does not have a lottery, Alabama residents said they keep an eye on the size of the jackpots and set aside travel days. With more than $700 million on the line between the two games, guys like Hammer said a trip to the Peach State was a no-brainer. 'I'm gonna win this lottery. I'll buy me a house and put water around it and put alligators in it!' he said.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.