Dunkin’ Donuts brewing up a new beer to mark the winter solstice 
Photo Credit: Pixabay

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CANTON, Mass. -  Dunkin’ Donuts wants to warm up customers on the winter solstice, the darkest day of the year, with a new beer made from its Dark Roast coffee beans.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based donut chain is partnering up with nearby Wormtown Brewery in Worchester, a local craft brewery, to make as stout-style beer called DDark Roasted Brew, according to a company statement.

“This decadent stout-style beer features full-roasted coffee flavor reminiscent of freshly-ground beans with a creamy mouthfeel,” the statement said.

The beer will be available at Wormtown Dec. 21, at the exact start of the winter solstice at 11:28 a.m.

It’s the second beer of the year for Dunkin Donuts. It joined up with a North Carolina-based brewer in September to create what it billed as the first beer to use “original Dunkin’ Donuts flavorings,” according to MSN.

  • Second Georgia Dome demolition set for Wednesday morning
    Second Georgia Dome demolition set for Wednesday morning
    The Georgia Dome is set for a second implosion to bring down two walls left standing after the first blast. The implosion is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 a.m. Adam Straight, the senior director of campus operations for the Georgia World Congress Center said the same company will take down the rest of the Dome so that the major clean-up effort can begin. “We did have some redundancy charges that did not go off so that being part of the rotation of the charges within the facility, just kept these structures remaining,” he said. The second implosion will create another massive dust cloud and since MARTA lines run under the Dome’s footprint, MARTA will suspend service. TRENDING STORIES: MARTA to shut down service for second Georgia Dome demolition Out with a bang: Georgia Dome comes down in Atlanta Goodbye Georgia Dome - thanks for the memories! “The east wall is within the proximity of the Omni, Georgia World Congress Center and Phillips station, and that is an open station so we need to protect it from any dust intrusion,” said MARTA senior engineer Larry Prescott. The MARTA line will shut down at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. If you need to use the west line between Five Points and Vine City, you can catch a bus at those stations. After a reinspection underground, MARTA will reopen the lines. Straight said he doesn’t think the dust cloud will be a problem. “The dust, I don’t expect it to be as heavy,” he said. Officials said they know the implosion will be loud for those who live nearby, but they said if they waited, it would disrupt the morning commute. Nearby roads will be closed for about 10 minutes.
  • Fruit distributor recalling apples sold in Georgia for Listeria concern
    Fruit distributor recalling apples sold in Georgia for Listeria concern
    Jackson Brown Produce is recalling apples, some of which were sold in Georgia, because of possible listeria contamination. The Michigan-based fruit distributor says the apples were sold under the brand name “Apple Ridge”. They include Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious, and were sold at stores here in Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Indiana, and Ohio. The Food and Drug Administration says the recall is the result of routine sampling. Anyone who bought apples on or after December 11th should check the FDA’s website to see if they are in the recall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.  Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, CDC experts say Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. So far, no illnesses have been reported.
  • Official: Train brake automatically activated in fatal wreck
    Official: Train brake automatically activated in fatal wreck
    Investigators are looking into whether the Amtrak engineer whose speeding train plunged off an overpass, killing at least three people, was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive, a federal official said Tuesday.The official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said investigators want to know whether the engineer lost 'situational awareness' because of the second person in the cab.Preliminary information indicated that the emergency brake on the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state went off automatically and was not manually activated by the engineer, National Transportation Safety Board member Bella Dinh-Zarr said.The train was hurtling at 80 mph (129 kph) in a 30 mph (48 kph) zone Monday morning when it ran off the rails along a curve south of Seattle, sending some of its cars plummeting onto an interstate highway below, Dinh-Zarr said, citing data from the locomotive's event recorder.Skid marks — so-called 'witness marks' — from the train's wheels show where it left the track, she added.Dinh-Zarr said it is not yet known what caused the train to derail and that it was too early in the investigation to conclude why it was going so fast.Investigators will talk to the engineer and other crew members and review the event data record from the lead locomotive as well as an identical device from the rear engine, which has already been studied. Investigators are also trying to get images from two on-board cameras that were damaged in the crash, she said.There were two people in the cab of the train at the time of the crash, the engineer and an in-training conductor who familiarizing himself with the route, Dinh-Zarr said. A second conductor was in the passenger cabin at the time of the crash, which is also part of the job responsibility, she said.In previous wrecks, investigators looked at whether the engineer was distracted or incapacitated. It is standard procedure in a crash investigation to test the engineer for alcohol or drugs and check to determine whether he or she was using a cellphone, something that is prohibited while the train is running.The engineer, whose name was not released, was bleeding from the head after the crash and his eyes were swollen shut, according to radio transmissions from a crew member. The transmissions mentioned a second person in the front of the train who was also hurt.The train, with 85 passengers and crew members, was making the inaugural run along a fast new bypass route that was created by refurbishing freight tracks alongside Interstate 5. The 15-mile, $180.7 million project was aimed at speeding up service by bypassing a route with a number of curves, single-track tunnels and freight traffic.Investigators were also looking into what training was required of the engineer and other crew members to operate on the new route, said Ted Turpin, the lead NTSB investigator of the crash. That includes assessing the training process and how much time the workers were required to spend on the trains before they shuttled passengers, he said.'Under Amtrak policy he couldn't run this train without being qualified and running this train previously,' Turpin said of the engineer.At least some of the crew had been doing runs on the route for two weeks prior to the crash, including a Friday ride-along for local dignitaries, Dinh-Zarr added.The bypass underwent testing by Sound Transit and Amtrak beginning in January and at least until July, according to documents on the Washington Department of Transportation website.Positive train control — technology that can automatically slow or stop a speeding train — was not in use on that stretch of track. Track sensors and other PTC components have been installed, but the system is not expected to be completed until the spring, transit officials said.Regulators have been pressing railroads for years to install such technology, and some have done so, but the deadline has been extended repeatedly at the industry's request and is now set for the end of 2018.Dinh-Zarr said it was too early in the investigation to say whether positive train control would have prevented Monday's tragedy.The 7:34 a.m. accident left mangled train cars up on top of each other, with one hanging precariously over the freeway. The screech and clang of metal were followed by silence, then screams, as the injured cried out to rescuers and motorists pulled over and rushed to help.In addition to those killed, more than 70 people were injured, 10 of them seriously.Two of the dead were identified as train buffs and members of the rail advocacy group All Aboard Washington and were excited to be on board for the inaugural run: Jim Hamre, a retired civil engineer with the state Transportation Department, and Zack Willhoite, a customer service employee at a local transit agency.'It's pretty devastating. We're having a tough time,' said All Aboard Washington executive director Lloyd Flem.In 2015, an Amtrak train traveling at twice the 50 mph (80 kph) speed limit derailed along a sharp curve in Philadelphia, killing eight people. Investigators concluded the engineer was distracted by reports over the radio of another train getting hit by a rock.In September, a judge threw out charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment against the engineer, saying the crash did not appear to rise to a crime. Prosecutors are trying to get the case reinstated.Amtrak agreed to pay $265 million to settle claims filed by the victims and their families. It has also installed positive train control on all its track between Boston and Washington.___Balsamo reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Phuong Le and Sally Ho in Seattle, Michael Sisak in Philadelphia, Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Rachel La Corte in Olympia, Washington and Manuel Valdes in Dupont contributed to this report.___For complete coverage of the deadly derailment, click here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/TrainDerailment
  • Police find gummy bears laced with THC during traffic stop
    Police find gummy bears laced with THC during traffic stop
    Police in Gwinnett County said they found gummy bears laced with THC during a traffic stop. An officer pulled over a driver for a traffic violation Friday on Bartlett Shoals Road and said he quickly suspected that something was wrong. “That’s when the driver said, free-willing, that he didn’t have anything to hide and he wasn’t impaired,” Gwinnett police Cpl. Michele Pihera said. The officer searched the car said he found a pile of marijuana in jars with the words “Thank You” on top and three packages of THC-infused gummy bears. The packaging is from a company called Edipure. Michael Tarver, 33, was booked into jail on a charge of intent to distribute. TRENDING STORIES: APD chief: Confirmed DNA match to evidence in deadly Barcelona Wine Bar robbery Woman gives birth to baby frozen as embryo for 24 years Uber car with passengers sprayed with bullets in Athens Police are worried about who could have ended up with the altered candy. “We don’t want teenagers or young kids coming home with these gummy bears and parents not knowing exactly what they are,” Pihera said. “Just be very cautious of any gummy bears coming home.” Tyrone Rice, a father of five, said he’s never heard of THC-laced gummy bears before and doesn’t want it around his kids. “I grew up as an '80s baby, so gummy bears are very special to us, so that’s absolutely unbelievable,” he said. Police said they found about 40-50 altered gummy bears during the traffic stop.
  • Marijuana gummy bears found during traffic stop in Gwinnett
    Marijuana gummy bears found during traffic stop in Gwinnett
    The Gwinnett Police Department wants to warn parents to pay special attention to the gummy bears their kids may bring home. Officers confiscated THC-laced gummy bears during a recent traffic stop on Martins Chapel Road and Sugarloaf Parkway. “After the driver was escorted out of the vehicle, that’s when the officer made a discovery of a large quantity of marijuana possibly for the intention to distribute,” says Cpl. Michele Pihera, adding, “But he also found three packs of gummy bears that had THC in them.” THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical compound in marijuana that results in a euphoric high. Police charged 41-year-old Michael Tarver on three counts of possession and are hoping to get the word out to parents. “We don’t want teenagers or young kids coming home with these gummy bears and parents not knowing exactly what they are,” says Pihera. She says the packages all had labels indicating they contained THC.
  • Mom of Charlottesville victim to speak at street dedication
    Mom of Charlottesville victim to speak at street dedication
    Just over four months after a young Charlottesville woman was killed when a car plowed into people protesting a white nationalist rally, the Virginia city will dedicate part of the street where she was marching in her honor. Charlottesville is holding a ceremony Wednesday morning to designate part of 4th Street, where the gray Dodge Challenger barreled into the crowd, 'Honorary Heather Heyer Way.' Among those slated to speak is Heyer's mother, Susan Bro. Bro said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that she's happy to see the city honoring her daughter in this way. 'This puts her death spot on the map, so to speak,' Bro said. Heyer, a legal assistant described as a compassionate woman with a powerful sense of fairness, had taken to the streets with hundreds of others on Aug. 12 to decry what experts say was the country's biggest gathering of white nationalists in a decade. The counterprotesters were making their way through downtown, singing songs and chanting triumphantly, about two hours after authorities had cleared the park where the rally was to take place. The attack sent bodies flying and sparked panic. A police detective testified last week that 35 other people were injured. The driver of the car, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old Ohio man described as an admirer of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany, was arrested and has been charged with murder and nine other felonies. Bro said she was the 'first one in the courtroom and last one out' at Fields' preliminary hearing last week, where a judge agreed to upgrade a second-degree murder charge to first-degree murder at the request of prosecutors. 'I was relieved to see evidence I believe validated the stronger charge,' Bro said. Asked if she planned to file a lawsuit in connection with Heyer's death, Bro responded that 'time will tell.' Since the rally, Bro said she has received hate mail and threats — usually anonymous — and had to bury her daughter at an undisclosed location as a protective measure. 'I don't know that anybody would bother her grave but why take the chance?' she said. But she also said she's gotten about 100 positive messages for every negative one, an 'outpouring from across the world.' Bro quit her job as a secretary and bookkeeper for a Virginia Cooperative Extension office after her daughter's death. She now spends her time talking about Heyer's legacy in interviews and speaking engagements and working as the president and chair of the board of the Heather Heyer Foundation , which has established a scholarship program for students 'passionate about positive social change.' In an interview with AP two days after Heyer died, Bro said she would prefer to grieve in private but felt compelled to speak out to try to follow her daughter's example. On Tuesday, Bro said she often gets asked if she plans to take a step back from her public appearances and advocacy work. 'This is how I cope. This is how I grieve. This is how I handle it,' she said.
