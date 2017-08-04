Drywall mud spill leaves Oregon interstate looking icy

PORTLAND, Ore. - An interstate in Portland appeared icy at first glance Thursday evening, but Oregon Department of Transportation officials confirmed that the road wasn't covered with ice.
Instead, a drywall mud spill covered a stretch of Interstate 5 in Portland.
"What a mess," DOT wrote on Twitter, while posting photos of the white substance covering the road, and the cleanup process involved.
Looks like icy ❄️ roads in Aug. But it's just dried drywall mud along I-5 NB at #Terwilliger #pdxtraffic One lane still closed. pic.twitter.com/DF9NT3hAKK— Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) August 4, 2017
All lanes of I-5NB blocked near #Terwilliger. Drywall mud spill. What a mess. No eta to open #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/uiaVtpLl7T— Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) August 4, 2017
The drywall mud spill shut down traffic in the area for awhile, while crews worked to remove the substance and make the roadway safe for travel. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.
Equipment recently arrived to clean up drywall mud spill that's blocking all lanes of I-5NB near #Terwilliger #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/RTYnLpcaG3— Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) August 4, 2017
All lanes have since reopened.
