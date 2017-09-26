Drunken HS student knocks out power to multiple schools, police say

A serious accident left many without power in DeKalb County, Georgia, including two college campuses and a high school.

﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿

The crash happened Monday morning on North Indian Creek Drive, in front of Georgia Piedmont Technical College.

Police say a 20-year-old Clarkston High School student was drunk when he flipped his minivan into a utility pole just after 8 a.m.

One witness told WSB-TV he saw the car speeding down the street as he was walking to class.

“Next thing you know, car had flipped over and got a stop sign stuck in the front end and front just gone, period,” said witness David Jefferson. “And I don’t even know if the dude made it out alive, but the car, the pole is gone, just gone.”

Electrical wires trapped the driver in the car, and the roadway was shut down for hours as crews worked to clear the scene and get the driver out safely.

The driver was scratched up but OK. He was arrested on the scene and charged with DUI.

Georgia Piedmont Technical College canceled classes until noon. Clarkston High School kept the children at school. Power was restored to the area just before noon.