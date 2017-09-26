Listen Live
cloudy-day
87°
H 86
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
87°
Clear
H 86° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 86° L 66°
  • clear-night
    67°
    Morning
    Clear. H 86° L 66°
  • clear-day
    86°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 90° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Drunken HS student knocks out power to multiple schools, police say
Close

Drunken HS student knocks out power to multiple schools, police say

Drunken HS student knocks out power to multiple schools, police say
Photo Credit: WSBTV.com
Crash outside Georgia Piedmont Technical College

Drunken HS student knocks out power to multiple schools, police say

By: Steve Gehlbach, WSBTV.com

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -  A serious accident left many without power in DeKalb County, Georgia, including two college campuses and a high school.

﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿

The crash happened Monday morning on North Indian Creek Drive, in front of Georgia Piedmont Technical College. 

Police say a 20-year-old Clarkston High School student was drunk when he flipped his minivan into a utility pole just after 8 a.m.

One witness told WSB-TV he saw the car speeding down the street as he was walking to class. 

“Next thing you know, car had flipped over and got a stop sign stuck in the front end and front just gone, period,” said witness David Jefferson. “And I don’t even know if the dude made it out alive, but the car, the pole is gone, just gone.” 

Electrical wires trapped the driver in the car, and the roadway was shut down for hours as crews worked to clear the scene and get the driver out safely.

The driver was scratched up but OK. He was arrested on the scene and charged with DUI.

Georgia Piedmont Technical College canceled classes until noon. Clarkston High School kept the children at school. Power was restored to the area just before noon.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the live event LIVE on WSBRadio.com or on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Burglars kill man, tie up husband in closet before ransacking home, police say
    Burglars kill man, tie up husband in closet before ransacking home, police say
    Police say a man was shot and killed during a home invasion while his husband was tied up in a closet. Stone Mountain police said when Theo Moore, 48, came back from walking his dog Monday morning, two men forced their way into his house on Ridge Forest Drive.  The burglars killed Moore and stuffed his husband in a closet. Police said the burglars ransacked the home for more than 90 minutes, took several TVs and drove off in Moore's car. We’re getting an exclusive look at the surveillance video police say shows the killers, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.  
  • Trump raising money in New York for 2020 campaign, GOP
    Trump raising money in New York for 2020 campaign, GOP
    President Donald Trump is back in New York raising money for his 2020 re-election campaign and the Republican Party. Trump will speak at what has been dubbed an 'RNC finance dinner' at the upscale Le Cirque restaurant. He'll also participate in a round-table discussion with top Republican donors and meet with the Republican National Committee's chairwoman before the dinner. Trump is also scheduled to participate in a greeting event at the U.S. mission to the United Nations. Reporters will not be allowed to hear the president's remarks to donors.
  • Mother says hoax kidnapping call shook her to her core
    Mother says hoax kidnapping call shook her to her core
    A Johns Creek mother is warning other parents after she received a call from a scammer claiming to have kidnapped her daughter, and threatening to kill her.  The woman said the call came Sept. 13 in the middle of the day, from a Mexican area code, when her daughter normally would have been at school.  “This man asked for me by name and then he said, ‘we have your daughter. We’ve kidnapped her,’” she told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik. “She’s in a van and are you going to help your daughter?”  The woman, who asked that Petchenik conceal her identity, told Petchenik she could hear the sound of a young woman screaming for help and the man, who had a Latin-sounding accent, told her he’d kill her daughter if she didn’t help.  “I was thinking my daughter is home because there was no school that day and I’m trying to get upstairs as fast as I can,” she said.  “In the meantime, I’m thinking did she take the dog out? Did someone grab her off the street?”  TRENDING STORIES: Former high-ranking official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge in federal bribery case Baby left on road in car seat rescued by church group They're back: Here's how to keep stink bugs out of your home To her relief, her daughter was safe and sound in her bedroom.  “I said ‘thank you Jesus’ and I hung up the phone,” she said. “I was just so shaken up.  I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God, how did they know who I was?'”  Johns Creek Police Captain Chris Byers told Petchenik the woman did exactly what she should have done:  hang up and call the police.  He suspects the caller probably got basic information about the woman off social media.  “Lock it down. Protect it.  Be very careful what you say,” he said.  “Be very limited about what you say about your kids.  Where they go to school, posting pictures of them at their schools and things of that nature.”  Police told Petchenik there’s likely little they can do because the call originated outside of the United States.   “There are a hundred other scenarios that make you worry as a parent but this is not one you really worry about in Johns Creek,” the would-be victim said. “I hope there’s a place in hell for people who do this.”
  •  Father accused of fatally punching baby daughter when she wouldn’t stop crying
     Father accused of fatally punching baby daughter when she wouldn’t stop crying
    A Florida father has been arrested and faces charges in the death of his 6-month-old baby, Orlando police said. >> Read more trending news Dekari Rashard Castell, 22, was arrested Monday evening after his infant daughter was found unresponsive in an Orange County home, the same house where another accused killer, Markeith Loyd, hid from law enforcement for nine days. Loyd alledgedly killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December, and later gunned down Orlando police Lieutenant Debra Clayton, investigators said.The baby’s mother called 911 on Sept. 13 to report her daughter was not breathing. The baby was taken to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital and test results showed she had “bilateral parietal skull fractures with associated subdural hemorrhages resulting in compression of the ventricular system,” according to the police report. >> Related: Baby abandoned on road with $5,500 stuffed in car seat rescued by church group Castell denied ever hurting the child, but later admitted he dropped the baby girl on the back of the head after she squirmed out of his grasp on Sept. 11, investigators said.Castell said he never told anyone what happened to the child and was at his mother’s home, where he was found, after his home lost power during Hurricane Irma.When questioned a third time about what happened to the baby, Castell said she was standing on the television in the main bedroom before she fell onto the floor, investigators said. He changed his story a fourth time and said he was lying down while he threw the baby up in the air and she veered off and fell onto the baseboard three feet away, police said.Castell later admitted he was stressed that he didn’t have power from the hurricane and the child wouldn’t stop crying, so he punched her twice in the head and she became quiet, investigators said. >> Related: Chinese mother tries to mail baby to an orphanage Investigators also said Castell’s 4-week-old son was admitted to the hospital in September 2016 with a broken femur bone. Castell said his son squirmed out of his grasp, began to fall and that he grabbed his son’s leg, which caused the fracture. Investigators suspected child abuse, but, charges were not filed due to lack of a probable cause, investigators said.
  • Feds allege Whataburger had whites-only hiring rule at Florida location
    Feds allege Whataburger had whites-only hiring rule at Florida location
    General and area managers in Florida for Texas’ famed Whataburger chain told a restaurant manager in Tallahassee to only hire employees that “sounded white,” the federal government alleged in a lawsuit filed this week.  >> Read more trending news The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in the Monday filing said bosses subsequently punished the manager when she refused to obey the directive to only hire white applicants.  “Employees who oppose unlawful practices should feel secure in exercising that right (to refuse),” said Michael Farrell, district director for the EEOC's Miami district office, in a statement. Whataburger denied the allegations after conducting its own “thorough internal investigation,” the company said in a statement. “We did not retaliate against this employee nor did we ask her to use the alleged discriminatory hiring practices,” the company said. “We value diversity on our teams and proudly employ family members of all races. Approximately 75 percent of our workforce identifies as non-white.” According to the lawsuit filed in Tallahassee, a regional Whataburger manager told a local restaurant manager there to hire only whites because the chain wanted 'the faces behind the counter to match the customer base.'  The EEOC alleges in the lawsuit that regional Whataburger supervisors retaliated against the manager when she failed to comply.  The federal agency said Monday it filed the suit after attempting to reach a settlement with Whataburger. 
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.