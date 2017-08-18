Drunken driver hits 17 cars trying to park, troopers say

An Orlando man is accused of being drunk when he slammed into 17 parked vehicles in eight different crashes, troopers said.

Tony Futch, 25, was trying to park his car Friday at 4 a.m. at the Gate Apartments in Davenport, troopers said.

Troopers said Futch drove his 2003 Blue Chevy Blazer into 17 parked vehicles in eight different crashes while he tried to park his car.

He refused a Breathalyzer for troopers and faces charges of DUI, troopers said.

His license had previously been revoked for DUI on Sept. 3, 2013, troopers said.

