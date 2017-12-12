Listen Live
Drunk man steals taxi, crashes through gates of Trump’s FL golf club, police say
Close

Drunk man steals taxi, crashes through gates of Trump's FL golf club, police say

Drunk man steals taxi, crashes through gates of Trump’s FL golf club, police say
Photo Credit: Jupiter Police Department
Robert Smith of New Jersey is accused of stealing a taxi and crashing through the gates of President Donald Trump’s golf club in Jupiter, Fla.

Drunk man steals taxi, crashes through gates of Trump’s FL golf club, police say

By: Alex Thomas, Rare.us

JUPITER, Fla. -  Robert Smith of New Jersey was far away from his hometown when he allegedly stole a taxi on Saturday night and smashed it through the gates of the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

>> Read more trending news

A taxi driver picked up the 56-year-old tourist at a bar just before 11 p.m. and Smith reportedly directed the cabbie to a residence at the Trump club. While en route, the driver says that Smith hit him on the side of the head. Then, at the gate of the club, Smith pulled the driver out of the car and jumped in behind the steering wheel before crashing through the gate, the Palm Beach Post reports. A security guard on duty tried to stop him and even called for backup, but was unsuccessful.

>> Related: Dennis Rodman thinks he’s the best chance at fixing Trump and Kim Jong-un’s relationship

Police later discovered the car with its doors ajar parked in front of Smith’s home. After knocking and getting no answer, they entered, saying that they needed to check on Smith and make sure he was alright. When they found him, he was lying face down on the bed and spotted with blood. He claimed that he did nothing wrong and that he simply fell on his face but police noted that they found blood in the car as well. They added that he was belligerent to officers as they took him to the nearby medical center. Smith was charged with one count of unarmed carjacking.

The Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter is different from the president’s Mar-A-Lago resort, which is located in Palm Beach. Since coming into the Oval Office, the president has played a lot of golf and his Jupiter location seems to be his preferred spot. Over the weekend, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) joined the commander-in-chief for a round and later tweeted that the club “is a spectacular course.”

>> Related: Grandmother left for dead after struck by hit and run driver

And Graham is only one of a few big names who have joined the president at his southern resort. On Black Friday he was spotted with professional golf stars Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. That game garnered some  online criticism because the press was denied access to Trump while guests at the club were able to snap pictures.

  • Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Trading barbs with President Donald Trump via Twitter on Tuesday, women Democrats demanded that Congress investigate past claims of sexual misconduct leveled against the President during the 2016 campaign, as several lawmakers took the extra step of asking for Mr. Trump’s resignation. “President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won’t hold himself accountable,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who has emerged as the leader of efforts to pressure the President on the issue of past allegations. Mr. Trump lobbed a Twitter barb directly at the New York Democrat on Tuesday morning, labeling her a “lightweight” and “total flunky.” Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill &amp; Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 Gillibrand answered back, saying her voice would not be shut down by the President. You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017 And she was joined by other Democrats as well, in calling for the stories about the President to get more of a public airing. . @realDonaldTrump is a misogynist, compulsive liar, and admitted sexual predator. Attacks on Kirsten are the latest example that no one is safe from this bully. He must resign. https://t.co/7lNI23K7ib — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 12, 2017 Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017 A day after the White House turned aside questions about past claims made by women against the President, Mr. Trump directly addressed the matter, saying that it was all “FAKE NEWS,” calling the charges against him nothing more than ‘false accusations and fabricated stories.’ Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, a group of House Democratic women asked Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), the head of the House Oversight committee, to investigate the accusations against Mr. Trump. “At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct,” the letter to Gowdy stated. “The President’s own remarks appear to back up the allegations,” the letter continued. “The President has boasted in public and in crude terms that he feels at liberty to perpetrate such conduct against women.” “The ‘Me-Too’ movement has arrived,” said Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL). “Victims must be heard, perpetrators must be held accountable.” 'To date, more than 17 women have publicly come forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct,' lawmaker says. 'Simply said, Americans deserve the truth.' https://t.co/mIxkZRGYzP pic.twitter.com/QhBvmGSxE1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 12, 2017 At a news conference, Frankel said the letter – which originally had 58 signatures – had swiftly jumped to over 100 in all. “Americans deserve the truth,” Frankel told reporters. While the Democratic women were in the spotlight, some of their male colleagues also chimed in with calls for a more thorough review of the accusations against Mr. Trump. “If you called for Franken to step down, don’t you also have to say it is the right thing for the President to resign?” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) on CNN.
  • Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    A prominent Atlanta office building got an all-clear from authorities after a suspicious package prompted an evacuation Tuesday. Officers were summoned about 11:30 a.m. to the area of Broad and Marietta streets, Atlanta police spokeswoman Lisa Bender said in a statement. The building at 2 Peachtree Street was evacuated as a precaution. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  “The package was investigated and found not to be a threat,” Bender said. The building houses the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Department of Human Services and other agencies. It once was heralded as the South’s tallest office tower. RELATED: Downtown businesses reopen, MARTA service resumes after investigation In other news:
  • DeKalb commission votes to scale back bar hours
    DeKalb commission votes to scale back bar hours
    The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday to shave two hours off the time that businesses that serve alcohol can operate.  Residents who are fed up crime, noise and traffic coming from the bars and clubs rejoiced when commissioners voted that businesses will now close at 2 a.m. on and 2:30 .m., Thursday through Sunday.  We're speaking with local bar owners about the impact the decision will have on their businesses, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. Many business owners and managers say the change is unfair and will devastate their bottom lines.  Some say the change will slash their revenue by a third in some cases. They say it's not fair and punishes all due to a problem few. TRENDING STORIES: Shooter said 'good morning' before gunning down co-worker inside business, police say Officer shoots armed man trying to get into Atlanta school Man accused of emptying R. Kelly's homes turns himself in
  • Having more older brothers increases men’s odds of being gay, study confirms
    Having more older brothers increases men’s odds of being gay, study confirms
    Gay men have, on average, a greater number of older brothers compared with their heterosexual counterparts. >> Read more trending news The pattern, referred to as the fraternal birth order effect, isn’t new to scientists, but researchers from Canada’s Brock University, the University of Toronto and from Harvard Medical School now believe they have a biological explanation. According to the study, published in the journal PNAS Monday, maternal antibodies in the womb may play a role in the process. Researchers believe that when a woman gets pregnant with her first boy, a protein linked to the male Y chromosome (which is only produced in males) enters her bloodstream. Her body then creates antibodies, because it recognizes the protein as a foreign substance. With every male baby the woman has, the build-up of antibodies increases. At high concentrations, it’s possible that the antibodies enter the brain of the second male fetus. >> Related: Black, gay and proud: one man’s quest to thrive 'That may alter the functions in the brain, changing the direction of how the male fetus may later develop their sense of attraction,' study author Anthony Bogaert of Canada’s Brock University, told CNN. To test this, the scientists collected blood samples from 142 pregnant women and tested them for antibodies to the brain protein known as NLGN4Y (also only produced in males). Here’s what they found: Mothers of homosexual sons with older male siblings had the most increased concentrations of antibodies against the protein. Mothers of homosexual sons with no older male siblings had the second-most increased levels of antibodies against the protein. Mothers of heterosexual sons had lower levels of the antibodies. Mothers without sons had the lowest level of the antibodies. Bogaert and his team have been exploring the subject for more than 20 years and have found the pattern exists across cultures. In a research project 10 years ago, his team of psychologists and immunologists tested antibody reactivity to two male-only proteins in 16 women without sons, 72 mothers with heterosexual sons, 31 mothers with gay sons and no older brothers, 23 mothers of gay sons with older brothers, and a control group of 12 men. That research showed the immune response to the proteins and found that mothers of gay sons, especially those with older brothers, had significantly higher concentrations of the antibody than the other women. >> Related: Organizers say Pride march likely to set new attendance record But psychologists warned that the effects were modest and even if a male child has multiple male siblings, the likelihood of that child being gay is still small. 'The implications of this [new] study, especially if and when it is replicated by an independent team, are profound,' Bogaert said in a university news release. 'Along with more deeply understanding the exact origin of the older brother effect, it helps solidify the idea that, at least in men, there's a strong biological basis to sexual orientation” and “adds to the growing scientific consensus that homosexuality is not a choice, but rather an innate predisposition.” But, he added, though the research is getting closer to finding a mechanism, “I wouldn’t say we’ve solved the fraternal birth order effect puzzle.”
  • Dashboard cameras show wild chase as teens speed away from police in stolen car
    Dashboard cameras show wild chase as teens speed away from police in stolen car
  • US national parks to slash number of free days for visitors
    US national parks to slash number of free days for visitors
    National parks in the U.S. will sharply drop the number of days they allow visitors to get in for free, a move that was criticized by opponents of the parks' plan to raise entrance costs at other times of the year.After waiving fees 16 days in 2016 and 10 days in 2017, the National Park Service announced Tuesday that it will have four no-cost days next year. They will be Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15), the first day of National Park Week (April 21), National Public Lands Day (Sept. 22) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11.This year's free days included all of Veterans Day weekend and the weekends surrounding National Park Week. All of National Park Week and four days over the 100th anniversary of the Park Service were free in 2016.The Park Service charges weekly entrance fees of $25 or $30 per vehicle at 118 of the 417 national parks. The Park Service has proposed raising the cost to $70 at 17 busy parks mainly in the West, including Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Yosemite and Zion.The agency estimates the increase would generate an additional $70 million to help address backlogged maintenance and infrastructure projects. Opponents, including attorneys general from 10 states, say the higher costs could turn away visitors and might not raise that much money.The Park Service didn't explain why it was cutting back on free days. An Interior Department spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.'The days that we designate as fee-free for national parks mark opportunities for the public to participate in service projects, enjoy ranger-led programs, or just spend time with family and friends exploring these diverse and special places,' National Park Service Deputy Director Michael T. Reynolds said in a statement.A group opposed to raising fees criticized the change.'Not everyone can book a helicopter or charter a boat when they want to visit our national parks,' said Jesse Prentice-Dunn with the Denver-based Center for Western Priorities in a release. 'America's parks must remain affordable for working families.'___Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver .
