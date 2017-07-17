Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
74°
H 87
L 67

!
Traffic
Breaking News:

GOP Health Care Bill Suffers Setback

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
74°
Partly Cloudy
H 87° L 67°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 89° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
 Drug called ‘Pink’ killed her 21-year-old son, now heartbroken Texas woman is warning others
Close

 Drug called ‘Pink’ killed her 21-year-old son, now heartbroken Texas woman is warning others

 Drug called ‘Pink’ killed her 21-year-old son, now heartbroken Texas woman is warning others
Photo Credit: Godong/UIG via Getty Images
Heroin and needle are pictured here. A Texas woman is warning others about a street drug called ‘Pink’ after her son died from an overdose of heroin and ‘Pink.’

 Drug called ‘Pink’ killed her 21-year-old son, now heartbroken Texas woman is warning others

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Godong/UIG via Getty Images

A Texas is woman is warning others about a drug with the street name “Pink” after it was listed on her son’s death certificate, along with heroin.

>> Read more trending news

The drug is many times more powerful than morphine, according to the Texas Poison center, KTVA reported, and Mary Elliot had never heard of it before.

Her son, Jeremy Elliot, 21, died in April after sinking into a coma following an overdose.

Heroin and something called U-47700 were listed on his death certificate. 

Mary Elliot told KHOU she wondered, “What is this? Is this bath salts?” after seeing the certificate.

>> Related” Ohio pilot, wife died from powerful animal tranquilizer, cocaine mixture

“(The drug) is anywhere between seven and eight times more potent than morphine is,” said Texas Poison Center director Jean Cleary, according to CBS News.

The center said at least three people died from “Pink” last year.

“My son just tried something and it took ahold of him,” Mary Elliot told KHOU.

“I thought I did everything right and when this happened I asked myself what I did wrong,” Elliot said.

>> Related: “Gary death:” Heroin, fentanyl mix kills Georgia woman

She has since formed a Facebook support group called MAH, Mothers Against Heroin, in hopes of helping others learn from her tragedy.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: 2 GOP senators won't support health bill
    The Latest: 2 GOP senators won't support health bill
    The Latest on the congressional effort to overhaul the national health care law (all times local): 9 p.m. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation. The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can't support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition. With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran's resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill. Lee says he can't support the bill because it doesn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn't go far enough to lower premiums. Moran says, 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.' ___ 6:55 p.m. A third Republican senator is signaling he may not back his party's health care bill when it finally comes to a vote. That puts the high-profile legislation in deep jeopardy. Conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he's spoken to colleagues and confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said future Medicaid cuts planned by the health care measure will 'never happen.' Johnson tells reporters such comments are 'troubling' and 'a real breach of trust.' He says he's no longer urging colleagues to vote to begin debate on the measure. That vote is now expected as early as next week. The measure will be derailed if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it. Two other Republicans have already said they're against it. ___ 6:50 p.m. A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says she's met with White House officials about the campaign. Kelli Ward says said she was encouraged by the meeting at the White House, but wouldn't discuss details. The White House meeting points to strained ties between Flake and President Donald Trump. Flake was an outspoken Republican critic of Trump in last year's presidential contest. He's facing the possibility of multiple GOP rivals in the 2018 primary. Ward is a former state senator who sought to unseat Sen. John McCain in 2016. She calls Flake ineffective but acknowledges ousting an incumbent is difficult. But Ward points to Trump's surprise win in 2016 and says 'times have changed.' ___ 4:30 p.m. Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure. McConnell signaled Monday that days of bargaining and persuasion with reluctant colleagues lay ahead. He says the only way to prevail 'is with continued hard work, and that's just what we intend to do. ' The AARP is aiming TV and radio ads at undecided, moderate Republican senators in five states. From the right, Americans for Prosperity is rallying its members to urge senators to make the bill even more conservative.
  • Dog turns hero, rescues fawn
    Dog turns hero, rescues fawn
    A dog in Port Jefferson, New York, jumped into rushing waters to save the life of a fawn. Storm and his owner Mark Freeley were on a walk Sunday when the dog jumped into rushing water and swam over to the deer. He grabbed it by the neck and pulled it to shore, WCBS reported. >> Read more trending news And it was all caught on camera and posted to Facebook, where it has more than 996,000 views. Storm, once back on land, guided the fawn away from the water. “And then he started nudging it, and started pulling it to make sure she was going to be OK I guess,” Freeley told WCBS. The rescue efforts didn’t end there. The fawn got spooked and ran back to the water. Two other good Samaritans jumped in and brought the deer back to shore a second time, this time getting it to a rescue group. The fawn, according to one of the rescuers, was covered in ticks and had an eye injury. She’s being cared for at an animal rescue until she can be released, WCBS reported.
  • Fiona the hippo inspires new zoo-inspired ice cream flavor
    Fiona the hippo inspires new zoo-inspired ice cream flavor
    Cincinnati’s Graeter’s Ice Cream revealed a new flavor on Monday crafted specifically to celebrate the brand’s home city and one of Cincinnati’s favorite family-friendly attractions, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. >> Read more trending news Inspired by the wildly popular and prematurely born baby hippo Fiona, Chunky Chunky Hippo will be available for ice cream fans in Graeter’s Cincinnati, Dayton and Oxford scoop shops, as well as in Northern Kentucky and at the Graeter’s location at the zoo. The new, limited-edition flavor features a toffee ice cream base, salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles. It will be served in cups, cones, dishes and sundaes. WATCH: Baby hippo Fiona makes her outdoor debut at the Cincinnati Zoo Like all Graeter’s ice cream, Chunky Chunky Hippo will be produced in small batches. It will be available while supplies last, likely through Labor Day, according to Tim Philpott, vice president of marketing for Graeter’s Ice Cream. A portion of the proceeds from each purchase of the new flavor will benefit the zoo. Pints will be available at Graeter’s website in limited quantities. PHOTOS: Fiona in Hippo Cove Pool “It’s two Cincinnati traditions teaming up,” Chad Yelton, vice president of marketing for the zoo, said. “It’s a sweet partnership, pun intended, and certainly with Fiona, she’s kind of taken over not only the city, but it seems like the world. “We’re excited that Graeter’s came in and supported the cause and continues to tell Fiona’s story.” Graeter’s was founded in 1870, and the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden opened in 1875. The two Cincinnati icons partnered earlier this year when a Graeter’s scoop shop opened at the zoo, carrying 10 of the local ice cream company’s flavors. Related: Cincinnati Zoo’s Fiona the hippo now has her own beer “Back then we started talking about it and thinking of ways we could jointly work together,” Philpott said. “Obviously, Fiona was a phenomena at that time, and we just started to think about ways we could help and lend our ice cream to the cause.” Related: Baby hippo Fiona reunited with her mom If the flavor sells well, the ice cream company would bring it back “in force” next year, available in pints in area grocery stores as well as in scoop shops, Philpott said. “We’re hopeful this goes on for a long time, but right now we’re just kind of throwing it out there to see how well it’s received,” Philpott said. Graeter’s Ice Cream’s unveiling of limited-time Summer Bonus Flavors in scoop shops and online continues on July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21.
  • Massive fire started from thousands of illegally dumped tires, investigators say
    Massive fire started from thousands of illegally dumped tires, investigators say
    After hours and hours and massive amounts of water, a massive tire fire is finally out in DeKalb County. The fire came after Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was told the city already came and cleared out up to 8,000 tires in the last few months. Currently, the property is vacant. The fire started at the old Atlanta Prison Farm located in the 1500 block of Key Road off Moreland Avenue in DeKalb County, sending a thick, black column of smoke that could be seen and smelled for miles on Sunday. DeKalb firefighters were called to the site around 6 p.m. Sunday but it took all night and into Monday morning to finally put the fire out. Because the fire burned so hot all night, firefighters brought in special foam to combat the flames. Then, the rain started and actually hampered their efforts. 'We were looking for that extinguishment back at four o'clock this morning, but then the rain came and washed the blanket away and we were back to square one,' Capt. Eric Jackson said. 'We had to continue to put water on the fire and have made significant progress.' The old tires actually filled the old boiler building, stacked to the top of the more than 2-story structure that's now partially collapsed. TRENDING STORIES: Aaron Carter arrested on DUI, drug charges in Georgia Deputy shot, alleged shooter takes own life after stand off Atlanta named the 7th sweatiest city in U.S. Neighbor and activist Scott Petersen went to the prison farm on Sunday to see the damage and said the smell of the fire burned his lungs. 'The fire was so intense, along with the effort to put it out, collapsed the side wall,' Petersen said. 'Crumbled damage and cracks to the back wall as well, it may come down. And look inside here, these steel I-beams are twisted up now like pieces of licorice.' This isn't the first fire at the old Atlanta prison farm, but it was probably the biggest and most dangerous because of the thick, black and toxic smoke. Petersen and others have spent years trying to push the city of Atlanta, which owns the property, to do something to stop the illegal dumping. They think the city should turn the farm into useable green space. The only thing blocking anyone now from getting back there is piled-up dirt and asphalt blocking the road, but trucks can just drive around it. It likely took many loads or large dump trucks to haul the amount of tires that were in the building.
  • ATTENTION DRIVERS: Peachtree Road to get major makeover
    ATTENTION DRIVERS: Peachtree Road to get major makeover
    One of the main roads running through Atlanta is about to undergo a major makeover. Transportation officials plan to add a two-way left turn lane on Peachtree Road between the Buford Spring Connector and Pharr Road in Buckhead. Peachtree Road is known for traffic tie-ups and accidents. 'Maybe, like, four months ago, I saw an older lady get hit here by a driver, just kinda not looking at the time. She walked out, pulled out and hit the older lady,' said Jae Gresham. She works at the Starbucks on Peachtree Road and Peachtree Battle Avenue and says she sees crashes all the time. 'Very frequently, coming and going in different directions,' said Gresham. The Georgia Department of Transportation says its numbers back up what she sees. 'Over the last five years, (Peachtree Road) has experienced over 800 crashes within the limits of the project alone,' said Georgia Department of Transportation's state traffic engineer, Andrew Heath. The other big problem slowing down traffic on Peachtree Road is drivers turning left. 'I've been in the left lane stuck behind somebody turning left to, like, Chick-fil-A or somewhere, and you're just stuck. You can't move,' said Taryn Kirbo, who lives near Peachtree Road. 'People are afraid to use the innermost lanes on Peachtree because they're afraid they'll get stuck behind somebody who's turning,' said Buckhead Community Improvement District executive director, Jim Durrett. The Georgia Department of Transportation's solution is to restripe the lanes on Peachtree Road between the Buford Spring Connector and Pharr Road to add a continuous left turn lane. Traffic heading in both directions can use the left turn lane. But that will take away one northbound lane, so Peachtree Road will have two northbound and three southbound lanes. 2 Investigates: Traffic Solutions in metro Atlanta GDOT: No idea off the table in fixing Downtown Connector traffic Lightning fast: GDOT replaces large bridge in one weekend Would truck-only lanes help metro Atlanta traffic? MARTA CEO: 'We simply don't go enough places' The Georgia Department of Transportation says its research shows the new left turn lane will reduce the number of crashes. 'A two-way left turn lane has been shown to reduce those type of crashes by almost 20 to 25 percent,' said Heath. But drivers aren't so sure about the plan. 'To make a dedicated turn lane seems risky,' said Kirbo. We saw a construction project at the intersection of Peachtree and Pharr roads that provides a perfect example of what could happen. One lane is shut down for construction. Another lane would become a dedicated left turn lane so suddenly Peachtree Road would only have one lane. We asked the Georgia Department of Transportation what they have planned to avoid this type of problem. 'We gotta be ongoing coordination with our enforcement agencies, city of Atlanta Police, those type agencies. We don't want delivery trucks stopping in an active through travel lane,' said Heath. We asked the Atlanta Police Department if it plans to ticket delivery truck drivers blocking lanes. A spokesperson sent us a statement saying, 'Zone 2 Units along with our various discretionary units assigned to traffic enforcement will continue to monitor traffic along Peachtree Road. As traffic violations are committed drivers will be cited accordingly.' Drivers say they hope the plan works but are skeptical. 'Atlanta traffic is just bad all around the board so I don't know, like, I don't know. It will take more than a lane to try to fix that problem, I think,' said Gresham. The Georgia Department of Transportation is working with the contractor to set the schedule. The project is expected to take 12 months. Crews will try to reduce the impact on drivers by doing some work in the overnight hours and on weekends.
  • Lawsuit: Home Depot didn't get required licenses, permits for renovations
    Lawsuit: Home Depot didn't get required licenses, permits for renovations
    New accusations brought to Channel 2 Action News claim that Home Depot did not get legally required licenses and permits to do home renovations. Channel 2's Dave Huddleston has been investigating the Atlanta-based company for five months, and he uncovered a class action lawsuit that claims inspectors never checked out the work. A lack of inspections means that homeowners have no guarantee the work was done correctly and safely. A retired couple told Huddleston they have a brand-new kitchen, but no peace of mind that it's safe. Dennis and Fran Hido's kitchen had no floor, no water and no electricity after a local contractor took their money and started the remodel job, but didn't do much work. 'So we were 10 months with a gutted kitchen, no sink, no nothing,' said Fran Hido. The retired police lieutenant and his wife, who live outside Cleveland, Ohio, were desperate to have a working kitchen again, especially after two other contractors said no to the job. They were relieved when Home Depot agreed to do the work in June 2015 for tens of thousands of dollars. But that feeling didn't last long. 'We almost feel embarrassed that we not only got burned once, but it could be we got burned twice,' she said. The Hidos thought they were hiring Home Depot workers, but subcontractors actually remodeled their kitchen. 'Over here, the sink. They did the sink. They put the sink in. They ran new plumbing back there,' said Dennis Hido. RELATED STORIES: Employee: Home Depot may have exposed thousands to dangerous lead levels Home Depot accused of unsafe practices; Criminal investigation launched Home Depot under investigation for work that may have put families in danger According to a class action lawsuit the Hidos filed in May 2017, Home Depot did not have the license required by Ohio law to do home renovation work. 'If they don't have a license to work in Ohio, why don't they have them? It isn't that hard to get one,' said Fran Hido. The Summit County Division of Building Standards Office sent us a copy of Home Depot's only registration for a general contractor's license, dated Dec. 5, 2016. That's more than a year after the Hido project, meaning they didn't have one at the time of the job. To make matters worse, Building Standards also told us that no one pulled any permits for the plumbing and electrical work, whichis also required by law. 'And then come to find out they didn't. It's just shocking. It's just, it does take away your trust and we feel like they really, they lied to us,' Fran Hido said. Because there were no permits, inspectors never checked the work to make sure it was safe and up to code. 'We don't know if the electrical is going to keep working. We don't know if the plumbing is going to keep working,' Fran Hido said. The Hidos admit their kitchen looks great. 'A shiny coat of paint on it looks good but what's underneath, you just don't know,' said Dennis Hido. Home Depot gave us a statement: 'We disagree with these claims. We require our contractors to be properly licensed and obtain proper permits - if they are required. Our research shows that The Home Depot was not required to be licensed in Summit County at the time the work was performed for the Hidos, but the contractor that completed the work was licensed. There is some debate as to what, if any, permits were required.' But Building Standards told us there is no debate. The Summit County Code states: 'No contractor shall perform any work within the county without a current certificate of contractor registration from the building official.' Building Standards told us the contractor who did the work had a license. A Channel 2 Action News investigation in April uncovered customer complaints about how Home Depot handles its lead paint removal projects, potentially putting those families at risk for health problems. Home Depot is currently under civil and criminal investigation for its lead paint work. The Hidos say they filed the lawsuit to warn others and get Home Depot to change its practices. 'I don't know what compensation they could give us to make us feel like, to make us feel our trust and like we could call them again,' said Fran Hido. According to the lawsuit, there are potentially hundreds or even thousands of other Home Depot customers in Ohio who are in the same situation. The suit seeks to get everyone's money back from Home Depot.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.