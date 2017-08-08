ARLINGTON, Va. - Maybe they should have told a few more people.
A driverless van was spotted driving around Arlington, Virginia, recently, but all wasn’t what it seemed.
When a reporter from WRC finally flagged down the vehicle, he found out that there was someone behind the wheel, covered in fabric that looked exactly like the van’s seat.
MYSTERY SOLVED. Here's why a man dressed as a car seat drove a "driverless" car around Arlington this morning https://t.co/DZdvXDedJ2 pic.twitter.com/9ejVuQttJy— NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) August 7, 2017
The driver, who would not give his name, could see out, but no one could see him. He was also able to drive, thanks to his hands and arms sticking out of the bottom of the seat costume.
This is one of the strangest things I've ever seen @nbcwashington @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/8ipKEnkeiq— Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017
WRC reported that the driver would not answer their questions, and at one point as the news car followed the van, the driver apparently ran a red light to get away.
Eventually, the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute came clean and said that the van and its driver were part of a study it is conducting in an area that is similar to “the urban areas where for which automated vehicles are currently being considered,” WRC reported.
And while officials in Arlington County were part of the study’s planning, the Virginia Department of Transportation was not made aware of the planning. The local police department said it was shocked by the van, WRC reported.
We are aware that testing of automated technologies are occurring in the Commonwealth. PD has not had contact with this vehicle. If a (1/2)— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) August 7, 2017
violation is observed by an officer, a traffic stop will be conducted. (2/2)— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) August 7, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself