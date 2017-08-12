After violence caused authorities to stop a white nationalist rally before it began Saturday, a driver plowed his car into a crowd of protesters.

The driver has been identified as James Alex Fields, 20, of Ohio, according to CNN.

A 32-year-old woman who was crossing the street was killed and 19 people were injured, the Associated Press confirmed with hospital officials. Altogether 35 people were treated.

The incident took place approximately two hours after violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters caused authorities to declare the "Unite the Right" rally an unlawful assembly, The Associated Press reported.

>> Read more trending news



A vehicle plowed into a crowd of protesters after events around #UniteTheRight declared unlawful assembly https://t.co/ux0lgdN1gf pic.twitter.com/ZFiQGOIVN9 — Ryan M. Kelly (@RyanMKellyPhoto) August 12, 2017

The white nationalists were protesting the city of Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The group carried torches at a rally Friday night.

Several hundred protesters were marching when the car appeared to deliberately drive into a group of them, The Associated Press reported. Virginia State Police said injuries ranged from life-threatening to minor.

The Associated Press reported that the driver has been arrested.

This is a developing story, return for updates.