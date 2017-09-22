U.S. President Donald Trump is clearly not a fan of the national anthem protests that have been taking place in the NFL over the past year.

While at a Friday campaign rally for Alabama Sen. Luther Strange in Huntsville, Alabama, Trump took on a number of things during his speech, including North Korea and Kim Jong Un, the crowd size of the rally and protests by NFL football players.

Trump considers the protests are disrespectful, and used colorful language to say so.

“Wouldn’t you love one of the NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a (expletive) off the field right now. Out. He’s fired!’”

The crowd applauded Trump’s comments.

Trump also referenced NFL ratings, which are down so far this year, and blamed the low numbers on the protests negatively affecting the game. He also blamed rule changes on hard hits.

Trump seems to be taking a shot at former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was the driving force behind the protests last year. Many players across many different teams and sports have since joined in on the protest during the anthem, generating attention among sports fans and others at large.