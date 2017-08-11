Donald Trump's childhood home in NYC listed on Airbnb

President Trump’s childhood home, located in Queens, New York, has been listed on home rental website Airbnb. The house is in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood.

The listing provides a short history of the house, which was built by Trump’s father, Fred:

President Donald J. Trump’s childhood home. In 1946, Donald Trump was born to Fred and Mary Trump and brought home to Jamaica Estates. Here they lived, in a home built by Fred himself. This is their home. Five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 14 beds and 2 sofa beds.

The house is conveniently located for those who wish to visit the city during the day and retreat to a calmer scene at night.

According to an earlier listing, the 2,500-square-foot house features "a brick and stucco exterior and an old world charm interior featuring arched doorways, hardwood floors, five bedrooms, four and a half baths, library, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, basement and more."

Anyone who’s interested can rent the house for $725 a night. They can also stay longer and receive a weekly discount of 20 percent and a monthly discount of 40 percent.

If one is looking for something a little bit more permanent, Chateau Des Palmiers, Trump’s St. Martin-based estate, is selling for $11 million cheaper than its original asking price.

