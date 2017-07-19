Dolly Parton to join Kenny Rogers’ farewell concert this fall

Kenny Rogers knows when to fold ‘em.

This fall, the country music legend takes the stage in Nashville for a farewell performance. He’ll be joined by Dolly Parton, his duet partner on hits like “Islands in the Stream,” in addition to Little Big Town, Alison Krauss, The Flaming Lips, Idina Menzel, Jamey Johnson, Elle King and others to be named later.

“As I’m bringing this chapter of my career to a close, this will be an unforgettable way to celebrate with my talented friends, who I’m so grateful to have crossed paths with,” Rogers said in a statement Wednesday.

Tickets go on sale Friday 11 a.m. Eastern time and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

“It means so much that they would feel compelled to do this for me. Of course, the night would not be the same without Dolly Parton being part of it,” Rogers said. “We’ve enjoyed a special friendship for decades, and I’ll forever look back fondly on the many collaborations, performances and laughs we’ve shared as some of the most extraordinary moments of my career. I know it will be a moving experience for us standing on that stage together for one last time.”

The concert, themed “All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration,” is planned for Oct. 25 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and will be taped.

“Kenny is like a family member to me,” Parton said in a statement. “We have been friends for over 30 years and made musical magic together. Since 1983, when we released ‘Islands In The Stream,’ everyone has had an expectation to see Kenny everywhere I go and me with him wherever he goes. Well, I guess for many of those fans that wanted to see us together, this will be that night. Performing with Kenny for the last time ever on Oct. 25 is going to be emotional for both of us, but it’s also going to be very special.”

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the T.J. Martell Foundation, a charity popular in music-industry circles that has raised more than $271 million for leukemia, cancer and AIDS research over the years.

Rogers’ swan-song show also supports the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center, a facility in Sikeston, Missouri, that serves children with special needs and their families.

Rogers, whose career has spanned over six decades, is going out on a high note. With more than 120 million albums sold worldwide during his career, he’s one of the best-selling male artists of all time.