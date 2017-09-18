Listen Live
Dogs rescue missing woman with dementia
Dogs, Owner Rescue Missing Woman With Dementia

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WIXOM, Mich. -  It began as a normal walk for Belle and Crew Saturday, until a man came out and asked owner Mark White if he had seen his 64-year-old wife, who suffers from dementia and was missing, according to WXYZ.

White said he would look for her.

It didn’t take long until the dogs sensed something in a wooded area and started pulling White that way.

"Sure enough, there was someone sitting in the woods," White told WXYZ. "We waited for cars to pass, and I walked across and said hello."

They walked the woman home just before dark. Investigators were still taking a report, police chief Ron Moore told WXYZ.

The man and police thanked White.

White is rewarding Belle and Crew with treats.

  • London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
    London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
    Police have arrested a second man in connection with Friday’s attack on a subway in London, the BBC reported. >> Read more trending news  Police arrested the 21-year-old Saturday night in west London. He is in custody in south London, police said. 'He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody,' police said in a statement Sunday. The Associated Press reported Sunday that London police were searching a home in the suburb of Stanwell that was linked to the second suspect. An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday on terror offenses in connection with Friday's attack, the BBC reported. Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the BBC that the second arrest suggests the attacker was not 'a lone wolf.” Rudd said there was 'no evidence' to suggest that the Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the incident, were behind the attack. 'But as this unfolds and as we do our investigations, we will make sure we find out how he was radicalised if we can,' she said. The 18-year-old was detained in the port area of Dover on Saturday by Kent Police and is being held at a local station. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the arrest was 'significant, but the terror threat level remains at 'critical.' Thirty people were injured after the explosion on a train at Parsons Green, the BBC reported. >>  London train bombing: 5 things to know Most people were treated for minor injuries and have been released, the London Ambulance Service said. Of the 30 people injured in Friday's attack, one remains in the hospital, NHS England told the BBC. Basu said the force was not changing its 'protective security measures,' adding that steps were still being taken to free up extra armed officers. 'This arrest will lead to more activity from our officer,” he said. 'For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage.' British authorities lowered the terrorist threat level from “critical” to “severe” on Sunday.  The Parsons Green station in southwest London reopened at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, more than 17 hours after the explosion. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bomb, which was detonated at 8:20 a.m. It is understood the device had a timer, but Frank Gardner, the BBC's security correspondent,,said the bomb appeared not to have gone off properly. Had it worked as intended, it would have killed everyone around it and maimed everyone in the train carriage for life, he said. The Met said it had spoken to 45 witnesses so far and received 77 images and videos from the public, the BBC reported. Officials urged people to get in touch with any information and to upload footage to www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • 4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    Georgia Tech students are on alert after the second reported armed robbery near campus in the past two weeks. Police say two armed robbers ambushed two students walking home on Richards Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. Last week, a pair of armed robbers targeted two other Georgia Tech students and a Georgia State student on Mecaslin Street. “They just bank on people not being aware of their surroundings,” neighbor Alexa Reynolds said. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Student brings gun on campus, throws it while trying to get away Music Midtown, Atlanta United, Falcons games to pack downtown Teen killed in crash 'left such an incredible legacy' Reynolds lives in the Home Park neighborhood and said she used to walk home alone at night before the robberies started. Channel 2’s Matt Johnson spoke to students who said they are taking extra precaution after the robberies. Emma Browning said she uses the school-approved LiveSafe app, which lets friends electronically follow each other home. “If your friends are watching, then they can call somebody or check in to make sure you’re OK,” she said. Student Liston Mehserle said he wants to see fewer robbers and more police. “I’d hope there’d be a little more patrolling in the area, but I expect that’s something they’re already working on,” he said.
  • Woman paralyzed after tree supporting couple in hammock snaps
    Woman paralyzed after tree supporting couple in hammock snaps
    A 25-year-old Minnesota woman has a long road of recovery ahead of her after an accident involving a hammock resulted in a broken neck and paralysis. On Labor Day weekend, Alyssa Pfannenstein was relaxing in a hammock with her boyfriend as her 4-year-old daughter played in the park. >> Read more trending news  Suddenly, one of the trees that was supporting the hammock snapped. The tree was rotten, the Pioneer Press reported.  What happened next was life-altering. Pfannenstein broke her neck, and her daughter saw it happen. The mother is now hospitalized, and early details put out there by her friends reveal that she “shattered” her C5 vertebrae and is “currently paralyzed from the C5 vertebrae down.” RELATED: A bachelor party gone horribly wrong has left a man paralyzed from the neck down Jacklyn Cheyenne wrote about the situation in the GoFundMe campaign she started for Pfannenstein. The GoFundMe account has raised more than $8,000. The goal set for donations is $100,000. Pfannenstein’s boyfriend Justin Janssen was interviewed by WCCO and described the incident as “surreal.” “People do [this] all the time, we’ve done it all the time, we are very adventurous. We didn’t expect something like this,” he said. “It was surreal. At the moment, there was not even time to panic because it happened so quickly.” He said that his girlfriend’s “calmness” throughout the ordeal has given him strength. “Her calmness calmed me and her daughter down and made us understand everything would be OK,” he said. RELATED: After two brothers became paralyzed, strangers came together and raised enough money to help them Pfannenstein described the feeling of being hit by the tree as a “big boom hit[ting] [her] in the back of the head.” According to the Pioneer Press, Pfannenstein plans to begin rehabilitation to regain mobility once “small fevers and low blood pressure resolve.”
  • 'Not a friend of democracy': Trump's past UN criticism
    'Not a friend of democracy': Trump's past UN criticism
    Utter weakness and incompetence.' ''Not a friend of democracy.' ''Just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time.' As President Donald Trump visits the United Nations, a look at some of his past tough comments about the world body: — 'Why is the UN condemning @Israel and doing nothing about Syria? What a disgrace,' he tweeted in October 2011, one of a series of tweets about the organization that year. Trump said that September he was 'increasingly concerned' with what he called 'the UN's ploy against @Israel this coming week.' 'We must stand firm against the UN's ploy to sabotage Israel -- -if the UN grants the PA statehood then we must immediately defund it,' he wrote. — 'The cheap 12 inch sq. marble tiles behind speaker at UN always bothered me. I will replace with beautiful large marble slabs if they ask me,' he tweeted in October 2012. — In a speech at the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington in March 2016, Trump took on what he described as 'the utter weakness and incompetence of the United Nations.' 'The United Nations is not a friend of democracy, it's not a friend to freedom, it's not a friend even to the United States of America; whereas you know it has its home and it surely is not a friend to Israel,' he said. —Angry at the Obama administration for not vetoing a U.N. resolution that criticized Israel for its settlement activity, the soon-to-be-president said in a Dec. 23, 2016 tweet that: 'As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th.' —'The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!' Trump tweeted on Dec. 26, 2016, shortly before his move to Washington. — 'The U.N. has such tremendous potential, not living up to its potential,' he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in December 2016. 'When do you see the United Nations solving problems? They don't. They cause problems. So, if it lives up to the potential, it's a great thing. And if it doesn't, it's a waste of time and money.' —'I have long felt the United Nations is an underperformer but has tremendous potential,' Trump told ambassadors and their spouses who visited the White House for lunch in April. 'I think that the United Nations has tremendous potential — tremendous potential — far greater than what I would say any other candidate in the last 30 years would have even thought to say. I don't think it's lived up — I know it hasn't lived up to the potential.' He added: 'You just don't see the United Nations, like, solving conflicts. I think that's going to start happening now. I can see it. And the United Nations will get together and solve conflicts. It won't be two countries, it will be the United Nations mediating or arbitrating with those countries. So I see fantastic potential.
  • Why did Nicole Kidman only mention two of her four kids in her Emmys acceptance speech?
    Why did Nicole Kidman only mention two of her four kids in her Emmys acceptance speech?
    Nicole Kidman has caused a stir on social media for omitting her two adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise during her Emmy acceptance speech. >> Read more trending news Kidman won the award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in “Big Little Lies,” and the Australian actress tearfully thanked her husband -- fellow Australian Keith Urban -- and their two daughters, Sunday, 9, and Faith, 6. “I am also a mother and a wife, I have two little daughters, Sunday, and Faith,” Kidman, 50. “This is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my mommy didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this. I got something!’” But people were shocked that the Oscar winner didn’t mention her two oldest children, Isabella, 24 and Connor, 22. Business Insider pointed to a passage in Leah Remini’s candid book, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology,” in which Remini, a former Scientologist who was once friends with Kidman’s ex-husband Tom Cruise, was riding in a car with Isabella and Connor after Cruise’s 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes. Remini asked the children if they’d seen their mother recently, to which Isabella replied, “Our mom is a (expletive) SP.” In Scientology-lingo, an “SP” is a “suppressive person,” who does not support Scientology and who the church demands followers distance themselves from.
