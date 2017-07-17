A dog in Port Jefferson, New York, jumped into rushing waters to save the life of a fawn.

Storm and his owner Mark Freeley were on a walk Sunday when the dog jumped into rushing water and swam over to the deer. He grabbed it by the neck and pulled it to shore, WCBS reported.

And it was all caught on camera and posted to Facebook, where it has more than 996,000 views.

Storm, once back on land, guided the fawn away from the water.

“And then he started nudging it, and started pulling it to make sure she was going to be OK I guess,” Freeley told WCBS.

The rescue efforts didn’t end there. The fawn got spooked and ran back to the water. Two other good Samaritans jumped in and brought the deer back to shore a second time, this time getting it to a rescue group.

The fawn, according to one of the rescuers, was covered in ticks and had an eye injury. She’s being cared for at an animal rescue until she can be released, WCBS reported.

