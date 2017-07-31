Dog runs for help after girls are struck by lightning

A family’s dog led rescuers to two daughters who were struck by lightning Friday, police said.

>> Read more trending news

The girls, aged 8 and 16, were at a family reunion when they went off on an ATV exploring a remote part of the national forest. They had parked the four-wheeler and were walking back to it when they were knocked out by a bolt of lightning, according to the Deseret News.

Their dog, who had joined them, ran back to the campsite and led family members to the girls, who were unconscious.

They were flown taken to the hospital where the 8-year-old is in critical condition, according to Beaver County Sheriff’s Office. The 16-year-old is in stable condition.

Investigators did not indicate the dog’s breed.