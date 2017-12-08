An Orlando family’s dog took matters into his own hands -- err, mouth -- and tried to get rid of Sam, the Thelen family’s Elf on the Shelf.

Aubrie was traumatized by the elf-icide, so mom Jenn had to make things right.

Jenn, luckily is the nurse manager at the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children’s emergency room.

She told her daughter that the hospital had “special doctors” that could put Sam back together again.

The medical team rolled Sam into the trauma bay, and used expired medical supplies to get Sam back in one piece.

But there was a slight problem.

As anyone who has adopted an Elf knows, no one can touch Santa’s spies, or they’ll lose their magic.

So, the team wore “magic gloves” so they wouldn’t touch Sam and rid him of his magic.

They then sprinkled “Christmas magic” -- in reality glitter -- on Sam to make sure he had enough magic to heal and get through the rest of the season.

Sam went back home after his day at the hospital, and the Thelens say he’s being kept out of dog Zoey’s reach.

Photos courtesy: Orlando Health/Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children Zoey the dog (r) tried to get rid of Sam the Elf (l), but medical professionals at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children stitched him back up in time for Christmas.